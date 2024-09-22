These 6 sweet, sultry cherry perfumes are just as tasty as Tom Ford Lost Cherry
Our favourite rich and distinctive cherry perfumes that are grown-up, addictive and perfect for autumn
If you gravitate towards musk and wood-based scents, cherry perfumes may never have crossed your mind. But, despite a sweet reputation, there are many blends centred around the red fruit that offer so much more...
The list of the best long-lasting perfumes boasts many a fruity perfume, but as with floral and skin-like scents, one citrus or juicy berry blend is not indicative of them all. Cherry fragrances - like strawberry perfumes - are one such example of this. While often written off as sicky sweet or immature, the red fruit (typically used as a top note) can also be grounded in musks and creamy vanilla notes, for a richer and infinitely more interesting signature.
So, for those seeking a new, intriguing and nuanced scent to elevate their collection, we've rounded up six beautiful cherry-themed perfumes - from brands including Guerlain, Juliette Has A Gun and Tom Ford - one of which is already trending for autumn...
Cherry perfumes are trending this season and these 6 blends prove why
Of course, cherry can offer a sweet or tangy quality to perfumes, but when blended with vanilla, nutty almond or warm woody notes, cherry can also afford a liqueur-like aroma and complex smokiness. So with that in mind, these are six luxe and budget-friendly cherry numbers to consider.
Trending
RRP: from £290 for 50ml | Notes: Sour cherry, almond, liquor, rose, jasmine, plum, tonka bean, Peru Balsam, sandalwood, vetiver, cedar, benzoin and cinnamon
This scent is already proving to be a favourite of the autumn season and it's not hard to see why, as it blends sour bursts of cherry with decadent almond, jasmine and tonka. It's warm, thanks to its woody and spicy facets, but offers a booziness that is so alluring and frankly mouthwatering.
Who should buy it: Those who are drawn to sweet, fruity perfumes but want something a little spicier and more sexy.
Sweet & smooth
RRP: from £100 for 50ml | Notes: Dark cherry, pink berry, jasmine, cashmeran, tonka bean and musks
Juliette perfectly blends rich dark cherry with floral hints of jasmine and musk for a signature that is spicy but smooth. Upon the first spray, you'll be enveloped by those tangy, sweet bursts of cherry and other pink berries, but these will fade down, softening into the scent's base of tonka and warm cashmeran.
Who should buy it: Fans of vanilla perfumes and those who love to leave a sweet and spicy impression.
Budget-friendly
RRP: £12.99 for 30ml | Notes: cherry, plum, almond, vanilla and tonka
A popular alternative to Lost Cherry for those on a budget, this Zara scent (which is also touted as one of the best Zara perfumes of all time), offers a rich blend of cherry and juicy plum with almond and vanilla. It's described as being fresh and sensual - what's not to love?
Who should buy it: Those tempted by a cherry signature and seeking an affordable option.
Rich & creamy
RRP: from £68 for 30ml | Notes: Cherry accord, mandarin essence, jasmine, black tea, orange blossom, black coffee accord, vanilla and patchouli
Black Opium Over Red puts a juicy, fruity spin on the original scent, adding cherry and mandarin to lift this smooth and creamy blend with a sparkling sweetness.
Who should buy it: Original Black Opium fans will love this as will those seeking a musky and floral evening signature.
Warm & musky
RRP: £74 for 50ml | Notes: Black cherry, red peppercorn, saffron, centifolia Rose, black violet accord, narcotic musk flower, patchouli fraction, labdanum and black leather
One for the woody-floral lovers, this hypnotic scent from Floral Street blends black cherry with spicy hints of pepper and saffron before melting into a smoky, black leather base. It's described as being multifaceted and woody - ideal for those who don't tend to gravitate towards fruity scents but still want to indulge in the cherry perfume trend...
Who should buy it: Fans of warm florals and musky wood scents will adore this.
Gourmand & fruity
RRP: from £28 for 10ml | Notes: Bergamot, raspberry, black cherry, Rose Damascena essence, jasmine sambac, heliotrope, praline, Palo Santo, guaiac wood, patchouli, Peru Balsam, tonka beans, Vetiver Haiti Essence and ambrettolide
Sweet and earthy, this scent from Kayali again proves how versatile cherry-centric perfumes can be. It opens with sweet and juicy bursts of raspberry, cherry and crisp bergamot, interlaced with powdery jasmine, warm woody facets and vetiver. It's complex and perfectly captivating.
Who should buy it: Fans of gourmand fruity scents.
What do cherry perfumes smell like?
The overall scent of your cherry-themed fragrance will depend on the complementary notes. If it features other fruity hints, you're likely to get a very juicy, sharp or sweet impression.
If cherry is paired with vanilla, almond, amber, spices, heady florals or even woody notes - like cedar and sandalwood - you'll get an altogether richer and smokier quality, whilst still maintaining a hint of its characteristic sweet or sourness.
Overall, if you favour sweet and fruity perfumes, a cherry scent will be a natural progression for you. If you favour musky and almost boozy aromas though, you may still find a cherry number that strikes all the right notes - Tom Ford's lineup of varied cherry perfume options, for instance, is a good place to start.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
