6 strawberry perfumes for a sweet and distinctive impression without a sugary scent

On the hunt for a signature with a sweet and juicy appeal? Strawberry perfumes are this season's candied elevation on classic fruit scents...

Though the list of best long-lasting perfumes is laden with citrus and berry-centric blends, one fruit note, in particular, is predicted to be the scent of the summer - and it has something in common with your go-to ice cream and daiquiri cocktail flavour. Yes, strawberry - out of all the other berry-themed notes - is in high demand and luckily for those with a fondness for sweet, fruity perfumes, it can be found in many an iconic scent, from designer names like Burberry, Marc Jacobs and Coach.

So, if you're keen to expand your fruit salad of a scent collection, or perhaps have been on the look out for a distinctive, summery fragrance to spritz on vacation, here are 9 popular strawberry-laced options to try...

6 juicy strawberry perfumes to scent your summer with sweetness

While often regarded as too youthful and sickly sweet, strawberry, when blended with other citrus and berry notes, along with soft florals and hints of vanilla, can afford a very juicy and nostalgic signature. And like with 'solar' perfumes and honey blends, we'll be smelling this particular berry in the air a lot this summer...

Who should buy strawberry perfumes?

As mentioned, strawberry as the name suggests offers a sweet and fruity quality to scents. Alone, it's very recognisable and juicy, so if you're already a fan of strawberry-scented beauty products and candles (and the like), you're sure to love perfumes that smell like strawberry.

A wild strawberry note can also offer more of a rich fruity impression, so all in all, if you're partial to citrus and sweet fragrances, a strawberry number will likely tick a few boxes.