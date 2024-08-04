6 strawberry perfumes for a sweet and distinctive impression without a sugary scent
Looking for a fruity signature this summer? Strawberry perfumes are trending and promise to scent your skin with juicy sweetness...
On the hunt for a signature with a sweet and juicy appeal? Strawberry perfumes are this season's candied elevation on classic fruit scents...
Though the list of best long-lasting perfumes is laden with citrus and berry-centric blends, one fruit note, in particular, is predicted to be the scent of the summer - and it has something in common with your go-to ice cream and daiquiri cocktail flavour. Yes, strawberry - out of all the other berry-themed notes - is in high demand and luckily for those with a fondness for sweet, fruity perfumes, it can be found in many an iconic scent, from designer names like Burberry, Marc Jacobs and Coach.
So, if you're keen to expand your fruit salad of a scent collection, or perhaps have been on the look out for a distinctive, summery fragrance to spritz on vacation, here are 9 popular strawberry-laced options to try...
6 juicy strawberry perfumes to scent your summer with sweetness
While often regarded as too youthful and sickly sweet, strawberry, when blended with other citrus and berry notes, along with soft florals and hints of vanilla, can afford a very juicy and nostalgic signature. And like with 'solar' perfumes and honey blends, we'll be smelling this particular berry in the air a lot this summer...
Creamy fruity floral
RRP: £69 for 30ml | Notes: Strawberry, blackberry and jasmine accord, vanilla, amber and sandalwood
Featuring both fruit and floral facets, this rich scent from Burberry blends strawberry and blackberry with hints of jasmine and creamy base of vanilla, amber and warm sandalwood.
Who should buy it: those who are seeking a sweet and creamy signature for summer.
Sweet & vibrant
RRP: £64 for 30ml | Notes: Strawberry, pear, honey, rosebud, vanilla and green moss
Bright and fresh, this more intensive twist on Marc Jacob's iconic Daisy scent offers a sparkling blend of strawberry and pear, layered with honey, vanilla and crisp, green moss, for a glowing and very sophisticated signature.
Who should buy it: fans of the original Daisy who are looking for more intensity, as well as lovers of sweet, fruity fragrances.
Amber-y & bold
RRP: £99 for 50ml | Notes: Cassis leaves, plum nectar, strawberry gariguette, wild lily, red poppy and apple blossom tonka bean and sugared amber
Blending sweet strawberry with warm amber, this scent has been a trending favourite on social media, thanks to it's fresh and sensual appeal. It's bold, distinctive and perfectly fruity.
Who should buy it: those looking for a bold signature for summer wear.
Fruity & floral
RRP: £40 for 30ml | Notes: Wild Strawberry, red velvet, rose and cedarwood
Combining wild strawberry with hints of heady rose and sweet red velvet, this scent is described as the ultimate 'symbol of romance.' It's warm, intriging and ideal for a rich day-time or evening scent.
Who should buy it: fans of rose perfumes and anyone seeking a romantic evening signautre.
Fresh, fruity & warm
RRP: £130 for 100ml | Notes: Strawberry, rhubarb, raspberry pulp and amberwood
Aptly named, this Commodity scent is so juicy, boasting a sweet blend of sweet strawberry, rhubarb and tart raspberry pulp, along with rich hints of amberwood. It's multifaceted and vibrant, ideal for those looking to stand out this summer.
Who should buy it: Those who love sweet and musky blends but are looking for something more unique...
All strawberry
RRP: £12 for 100ml | Notes: Strawberry
Youthful and sweet, this body mist smells exactly like a freshly cut strawberry and is perfect for layering with your other fruit or vanilla perfumes - to add a juicy edge.
Who should buy it: Anyone seeking a lightweight summer scent or something to layer with their other fruity perfumes.
Who should buy strawberry perfumes?
As mentioned, strawberry as the name suggests offers a sweet and fruity quality to scents. Alone, it's very recognisable and juicy, so if you're already a fan of strawberry-scented beauty products and candles (and the like), you're sure to love perfumes that smell like strawberry.
A wild strawberry note can also offer more of a rich fruity impression, so all in all, if you're partial to citrus and sweet fragrances, a strawberry number will likely tick a few boxes.
