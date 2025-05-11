Kate Moss' signature perfume is one she 'wouldn’t leave the house without' - and it's on sale today

If you're looking for a fresh new scent for summer, Kate Moss's perfume pick is a mixture of elegant florals and refreshing citrus notes that perfectly suit warm weather.

Best known for being a fashion icon, Kate's good taste extends far beyond her wardrobe. Now, it seems, we can impart her advice into another aspect of our lives: our best long-lasting perfume collections. There's one scent that Kate Moss relies upon for a luxe and memorable impression.

So, if you're struggling to hone in on a fragrance amongst the plethora of best perfumes for women, why not take a few cues from the model - and the aroma she once told the Evening Standard she 'wouldn’t leave the house without'?

The chic Kate Moss-approved perfume to add to your summer rotation

For many of us, our favourite violet perfume or skin scent is as crucial to our morning routines as putting on a bra or brushing our teeth. It feels downright wrong to leave the house without a few sprays of our signature - a sentiment shared by fashion icon, Kate Moss.

Sharing her beauty staples with the Evening Standard in 2018, Moss wrote: "I wouldn’t leave the house without scent on," before citing one of her favourites as Serge Lutens Fleurs D’Oranger Eau de Parfum.

Chic & floral Serge Lutens Fleurs d'oranger Eau de Parfum View at Look Fantastic RRP: from $198.80 for 50ml | Notes: Orange blossom, jasmine and white rose Featuring a classic blend of elegant florals, this Serge Luten scent is described as having a 'clear, airy sillage' - making it perfect for everyday wear but especially in the summer months.

Moss' go-to is a traditional eau de parfum and offers more of a floral impact, with elegant notes of orange blossom, jasmine and white rose. Serge Lutens as a brand, is known for its luxe perfumes - even offering a trendy milk perfume in its lineup - and this refined flowery number is no exception and is sure to be a hit with fellow floral fragrance fans.

The scent is ideal for elevating and expanding your scent collection - and to push the blend even further, be sure to brush up on where to spray perfume, to ensure it really clings to the skin. Though we doubt that will be an issue with these, as Moss quipped: "A couple of sprays and I’m done."