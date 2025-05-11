Kate Moss' signature perfume is one she 'wouldn’t leave the house without' - and it's on sale today
The unique, citrus-infused scent Kate Moss swears by for summertime luxury
If you're looking for a fresh new scent for summer, Kate Moss's perfume pick is a mixture of elegant florals and refreshing citrus notes that perfectly suit warm weather.
Best known for being a fashion icon, Kate's good taste extends far beyond her wardrobe. Now, it seems, we can impart her advice into another aspect of our lives: our best long-lasting perfume collections. There's one scent that Kate Moss relies upon for a luxe and memorable impression.
So, if you're struggling to hone in on a fragrance amongst the plethora of best perfumes for women, why not take a few cues from the model - and the aroma she once told the Evening Standard she 'wouldn’t leave the house without'?
The chic Kate Moss-approved perfume to add to your summer rotation
For many of us, our favourite violet perfume or skin scent is as crucial to our morning routines as putting on a bra or brushing our teeth. It feels downright wrong to leave the house without a few sprays of our signature - a sentiment shared by fashion icon, Kate Moss.
Sharing her beauty staples with the Evening Standard in 2018, Moss wrote: "I wouldn’t leave the house without scent on," before citing one of her favourites as Serge Lutens Fleurs D’Oranger Eau de Parfum.
Chic & floral
RRP: from $198.80 for 50ml | Notes: Orange blossom, jasmine and white rose
Featuring a classic blend of elegant florals, this Serge Luten scent is described as having a 'clear, airy sillage' - making it perfect for everyday wear but especially in the summer months.
Moss' go-to is a traditional eau de parfum and offers more of a floral impact, with elegant notes of orange blossom, jasmine and white rose. Serge Lutens as a brand, is known for its luxe perfumes - even offering a trendy milk perfume in its lineup - and this refined flowery number is no exception and is sure to be a hit with fellow floral fragrance fans.
The scent is ideal for elevating and expanding your scent collection - and to push the blend even further, be sure to brush up on where to spray perfume, to ensure it really clings to the skin. Though we doubt that will be an issue with these, as Moss quipped: "A couple of sprays and I’m done."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
I've never been excited about a doormat before, but Ruggable just changed my mind
Ruggable's new summer collection is a beautiful curation of nautical stripes, countryside florals, and simple colourways. It's perfect for bringing summer inside
-
Carole Middleton nailed understated party glam with wide leg jeans and a vintage shirt - her casual look is so refined
Carole Middleton's understated party look is timeless
-
The 11 must-try beauty buys that we've used every last drop of this May
These formulas have our seal of approval...
-
Jennifer Aniston uses this easy self-tanner to boost her golden glow – and it's on sale today
Offering a quick, easy and streak-free bronzed glow, Jennifer Aniston's go-to self tan is a must-have buy for party season...
-
This leave in conditioner has banished my unwanted frizz and flyaways in the UK’s ever-changing weather
Incredibly nourishing yet still lightweight, this formula is a must for maintaining sleek, salon-worthy strands
-
Sienna Miller just persuaded me to buy this 'miracle product' - it's like a 'big drink for the skin'
Give your skin a silky smooth hydration boost with Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream
-
From joyful citrus hues to petal pinks, our team's May nails have endless spring appeal
Stuck for May manicure ideas? Our beauty team have already got theirs sussed and they're as pretty as they are versatile
-
Helen Mirren's favorite luxury perfume smells 'gorgeous' and deserves a spot in your scent collection
This subtle, citrusy scent is so chic for summer
-
Diana Ross' supreme makeup look at the Met Gala 2025 is a masterclass in occasion beauty
The singer's clever trick with colourful makeup will elevate any occasion-ready outfit
-
This iconic OPI nail polish was behind Demi Moore's pillar box red mani at the 2025 Met Gala
This classic hue is the secret to nailing a red carpet-ready manicure