Violet is the chic scent of spring 2024 - here are 6 fresh and powdery picks
Violet perfumes are the dewy, powdery florals we'll be smelling all springtime long...
While florals are always synonymous with spring, violet perfumes in particular are proving to be this season's must-have for a distinctively elegant impression...
Hidden and often overlooked among the other best long-lasting perfumes and their iconic blends, is one floral fragrance type that is finally getting some much-deserved love for its powdery and sweet signature. Violet, is the tiny, unimposing purple flower that packs an instantly recognisable punch - and from the looks of it, we'll be smelling its hypnotizing notes all over town this spring.
And though you can already find it present in several of the best perfumes for women, 2024 is welcoming violet-centric scents - from the likes of Burberry, Issey Miyake and even ZARA - to the forefront. So naturally, we've rounded up six versatile picks, ranging from dessert-like florals to earthy musks...
6 sparkling violet perfumes to spritz this spring
Like with pistachio perfumes, violet scents are surprisingly nuanced. In some cases, a violet fragrance can smell like literal Parma Violets (the sweets, for anyone who needs a reminder), offering a tantalizing sweetness to the skin or else, blended subtly against other florals or fruity hints to add rich depth. The note can carry a scent as well as elevate it - and as of spring 2024, it's in high demand.
According to Shiseido’s Designer Fragrance Education Manager, Callum Ross: "Violet perfumes are gaining popularity this season as there is a growing trend to modernise classic fragrance ingredients. A prime example is in Issey Miyake Solar Violet, which blends the traditional violet note with the more modern fruity note of pear."
Searches for violet scents have spiked, with retailers and iconic perfume brands introducing their own iterations. So, if you're a lover of scents that verge on gourmand (like milk perfumes) or are searching for a new powdery floral, here are six violet perfumes to spritz this spring...
Powdery
RRP: £72 for 50ml | Notes: pear, violet leaf absolute and iris
This scent is both elegant and silky, with juicy notes of pear, laced with sensual hints of violet and iris. It smells like a flower covered in morning dew - it's enchanting and while initially sweet and very violet-y, it dries down to a soft, delicate powderiness on the skin.
Who should buy it: those who love powdery florals and fragrant botanical desserts.
Ambery
RRP: £220 for 100ml | Notes: violet, magnolia, amber, ambrette and sandalwood
This luxe scent is the perfect blend of gentle florals and spicy woods, with delicate hints of violet and magnolia that coalesce with warm sandalwood and musks. It's described as 'distinctly floral' but will also likely endear itself to those who also prefer warmer, ambery scents.
Who should buy it: those who prefer warmer florals and more genderless scents.
Nostalgic
RRP: £22 for 90ml | Notes: vanilla orchid, sugared violet, sandalwood, amber, plum and vetiver
Touted as the best of Sol De Janeiro scents by our beauty team, this mist is for those who love the nostalgic taste of sugared violets. They take centre stage in this perfume mist, warmed by sweet and sultry notes of amber and sandalwood, to leave a sheer and sophisticated impression on the skin.
Who should buy it: those who loved the sweet and floral scent of Parma Violets whilst growing up - and still do.
Warm & woody
RRP: £168 for 50ml | Notes: violet, iris, Australian sandalwood, cedarwood and musk
For a more undercover violet scent, Le Labo's Santal 33 blends the purple blossom with jasmine, iris and warm notes of cedar and sandalwood, for a rich and effortlessly chic signature. This is a favourite of woman&home's Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson who says: "This scent is so warm and complex. At first, you get those hypnotizing violet and iris hints which then give way to those smoky woods that really cling to your skin. It's the ideal scent for those who want to embrace the violet perfume trend, but aren't overly keen on florals."
Who should buy it: anyone looking for a warm and woody scent, with hints of musky florals - that works for all seasons.
Budget-friendly
RRP: £12.99 for 90ml | Notes: magnolia, apple, madonna lily, vanilla and almond
For more of an affordable, violet-inspired option, this scent from ZARA is a great option, with its sweet and floral signature, afforded by notes of luxe almond, vanilla and fresh magnolia. If you're already a fan of the best ZARA perfumes, this will likely be a welcome addition to your scent collection this spring.
Who should buy it: Lovers of sweet and fresh florals who also love a bargain.
Fruity & Floral
RRP: £124 for 88ml | Notes: Crushed berries, violet, jasmine, wood and amber
This scent is described as uplifting, with its sweet and juicy hints of berries that intertwine with delicate florals and warm notes of creamy amber. It's multi-faceted and fresh, ideal for those looking for a modern twist on classic, sweet and floral perfumes.
Who should buy it: fruity floral fans and anyone who is looking for a juicy, sparkling scent for both spring and summer.
What does violet smell like?
Violet resides in the floral olfactory family (what with being a flower and all) but offers a sweet, powdery essence to a perfume. It can either be very distinctively sugary and fragrant or dewy and fresh, depending on what it's blended with - and you often find it paired with notes of vanilla or iris.
Ross adds, "The scent of violet is soft, powdery and sweet, with woody undertones," which enhances the sophistication of a perfume's composition: "It can also be used to evoke the sweet, nostalgic aroma of Parma Violets candy."
Who should buy violet perfumes?
The great thing about violet perfumes is that they come in many forms. You can find sweet, Parma Violet-esque scents that literally smell good enough to eat (but don't), or can be found lending a powdery hint to more fresh or woody florals.
So, if you're a fan of fresh, classical florals, a violet-centric perfume will likely strike all the right notes with you and equally, if you prefer muskier scents - like Santal 33 - a perfume with violet may also endear itself to you.
