Violet is the chic scent of spring 2024 - here are 6 fresh and powdery picks

While florals are always synonymous with spring, violet perfumes in particular are proving to be this season's must-have for a distinctively elegant impression...

Hidden and often overlooked among the other best long-lasting perfumes and their iconic blends, is one floral fragrance type that is finally getting some much-deserved love for its powdery and sweet signature. Violet, is the tiny, unimposing purple flower that packs an instantly recognisable punch - and from the looks of it, we'll be smelling its hypnotizing notes all over town this spring.

And though you can already find it present in several of the best perfumes for women, 2024 is welcoming violet-centric scents - from the likes of Burberry, Issey Miyake and even ZARA - to the forefront. So naturally, we've rounded up six versatile picks, ranging from dessert-like florals to earthy musks...

6 sparkling violet perfumes to spritz this spring

Like with pistachio perfumes, violet scents are surprisingly nuanced. In some cases, a violet fragrance can smell like literal Parma Violets (the sweets, for anyone who needs a reminder), offering a tantalizing sweetness to the skin or else, blended subtly against other florals or fruity hints to add rich depth. The note can carry a scent as well as elevate it - and as of spring 2024, it's in high demand.

According to Shiseido’s Designer Fragrance Education Manager, Callum Ross: "Violet perfumes are gaining popularity this season as there is a growing trend to modernise classic fragrance ingredients. A prime example is in Issey Miyake Solar Violet, which blends the traditional violet note with the more modern fruity note of pear."

Searches for violet scents have spiked, with retailers and iconic perfume brands introducing their own iterations. So, if you're a lover of scents that verge on gourmand (like milk perfumes) or are searching for a new powdery floral, here are six violet perfumes to spritz this spring...

What does violet smell like?

Violet resides in the floral olfactory family (what with being a flower and all) but offers a sweet, powdery essence to a perfume. It can either be very distinctively sugary and fragrant or dewy and fresh, depending on what it's blended with - and you often find it paired with notes of vanilla or iris.

Ross adds, "The scent of violet is soft, powdery and sweet, with woody undertones," which enhances the sophistication of a perfume's composition: "It can also be used to evoke the sweet, nostalgic aroma of Parma Violets candy."

Who should buy violet perfumes?

The great thing about violet perfumes is that they come in many forms. You can find sweet, Parma Violet-esque scents that literally smell good enough to eat (but don't), or can be found lending a powdery hint to more fresh or woody florals.

So, if you're a fan of fresh, classical florals, a violet-centric perfume will likely strike all the right notes with you and equally, if you prefer muskier scents - like Santal 33 - a perfume with violet may also endear itself to you.