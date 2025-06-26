Lorraine Kelly reveals her simple secret for thicker-looking hair

Lorraine Kelly always looks effortlessly glamorous on her eponymous ITV show and part of the reason for this - aside from her outfits - is her glossy brunette bob. The broadcaster found her signature hairstyle years ago and it serves her well: her look is timeless, chic and voluminous.

Now Lorraine has let viewers into a secret as she revealed live on air exactly how she achieves such a full hair look day after day and it’s not by using the best shampoos for fine hair. In a moment that she later shared on Instagram as a clip, Lorraine removed a section of clip-in hair extensions that was fastened at the nape of her neck.

"I don’t do it for real life but I do it for telly," Lorraine explained. "Helen puts them in in the morning. Look, it can double as a beard. Isn’t it fantastic? And it just gives you a little bit more round there."

She gestured to the under layers of her hair, from where she’d taken the hair extension. Using pieces like this is something Lorraine does "every morning" when Lorraine is on air and Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, Sennen Prickett, explains why this is a clever and underrated hack when you want thicker-looking hair.

"While many associate hair extensions with adding length to your locks, they can also be utilised to instantly give your strands a fuller appearance," she said. "Great for those with fine or thinning hair, they can quickly and easily be clipped into your hair, without needing to be applied or maintained by a professional hairdresser."

This isn’t the case with bonded extensions, making clip-ins one of the easiest ways to add extra volume at home. Sennen says that, as we saw with Lorraine, clip-in extensions "typically match the length and hue of your natural hair" to "deliver dimension, body and bounce."

"That said, we recommend getting clued up on everything you need to know before getting hair extensions," she adds, and it’s always a good idea to look into them so you’re aware of everything from the different types, to how you might need to adapt your haircare routine.

One of the benefits of clip-ins is that you can add or remove them as needed. Lorraine shared that she only wears hers for work and you could easily have some that you add into your natural tresses for special occasions like weddings or date nights.

The star had been inspired to make her hair revelation by celebrity stylist Richard Ward, who helped a viewer with thinning hair by giving a transformation. She’s not the only well-known ITV host who is a fan of this simple trick for fuller-looking hair.

Loose Women’s Ruth Langsford also uses extensions to add thickness to her signature bob. She started out by using clip-in pieces and now has Keratin bonds.

"I had clip in pieces first, then I progressed to tapes and not I have LOTS of Keratin bonds, really small ones so they're very discreet. Just wanted to show my natural hair before I get my extensions done again tomorrow...watch this space!,” she declared in an Instagram video.

This came after the Loose Women panel discussed hair loss and in her caption Ruth said that hers “got thinner during menopause”, which inspired her to try extensions for thickness.