This 'brilliant' spray is Amanda Lamb's new favourite for volume – and Nadine Baggot has found a £13 equivalent

Beauty editors and hairstylists have been obsessed with it for years, but TV presenter Amanda Lamb has recently discovered Living Proof's cult volumising hair spray – and after trying it for herself, she’s officially converted.

Known for its ability to add instant lift and body without leaving hair stiff or sticky, this particular product has long held cult status among those with fine, flat hair - so we're not surprised Lamb is a fan.



Chatting to beauty journalist Nadine Baggott in a recent Instagram video, Lamb demonstrated her new find, while her co-presenter Baggott tipped us off to a similarly effective high street alternative at less than half the price.

Why this dry texture spray is perfect for adding volume to flat hair

Chatting to beauty journalist Nadine Baggott in a recent Instagram video, Lamb praised Living Proof’s Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray, calling the product “brilliant” for boosting volume at the roots. “I don’t know where I’ve been,” she admitted, explaining that she sprays the product directly into freshly washed roots before massaging it through with her fingertips to create lift.

Undoubtedly one of the best hair thickening products out there, Baggot was equally enthusiastic about the spray, describing it as “the best on the market bar none.” However, she also revealed that she believes there’s now a convincing high street alternative: L'Oréal Paris Elvive Big Hair Day Volume Spray, which costs just £13.

Designed to create grip and movement within the hair, texture sprays have become a go-to for achieving airy volume without any stiffness. Rather than leaving hair sleek or overly polished, they’re intended to give that slightly matte, undone texture that’s often associated with second-day styling and beachy hair. If your hair is fine and struggles to hold shape, they’re a great choice.

Like the best dry shampoos, both the Living Proof and L'Oréal Paris sprays use solvent-based formulas containing alcohol, which helps the product dry quickly once applied to the roots. Both products also contain starches to absorb excess oil while boosting lift and texture through the hair. However, one notable difference is that the Living Proof spray also offers heat protection up to 210°C – making it particularly useful for those who regularly use heated hair tools.

A post shared by Nadine Baggott (@nadinebaggott) A photo posted by on

During the video, Lamb demonstrated her preferred application technique: lifting sections of freshly washed hair, then spraying directly into the roots and massaging the product in with her fingertips. Baggott then applied the L'Oréal Paris spray to the opposite side of Lamb’s hair for comparison, with Lamb immediately commenting on how good the product smelled. Both sprays appeared to add noticeable lift and volume through the roots.

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Alongside their volumising spray recommendations, the pair also shared several other beauty recommendations in their “Five Faves” video. Lamb praised Aveda’s Miraculous Hair Oil for smoothing and softening the ends of her hair. Baggott also suggested applying hair oil to dry ends before shampooing, noting that the scalp typically needs cleansing more than the lengths themselves.

The duo also highlighted Medik8’s C-Tetra Luxe serum, which Lamb described as “super easy to use” thanks to its lightweight, oil-serum texture, alongside Beauty Pie’s One Powder Wonder setting powder. The latter earned particular praise for mattifying shine without settling into fine lines or leaving skin looking flat or overly matte.