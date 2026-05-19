This 5-minute morning stretching routine is 'the reset your lower back is begging for', says yoga instructor

A simple stretching routine like this, even just for five minutes in the morning, can make such a difference to your day. Alongside a regular yoga workout, you'll see benefits like less stiffness and tension first thing in the morning, especially so if you do yoga for strength training, as well as the relaxing practices.

"It's one of the few forms of movement where you are encouraged to listen inward and not compete," says yoga instructor Paula Richardson. At 58, she says that this type of movement is a "huge relief".

"Learning self-care and protecting your peace is essential," she says, and it starts with a little movement every day. "Midlife and beyond is when your body starts asking for a different conversation, and yoga helps with the big three most women tell me they want – mobility, strength, and a sense of inner calm. It gives you a way to shift your state quickly. The breath and slower movement tell the nervous system you’re safe, and when you feel safer, everything improves: sleep, mood, patience, resilience – even confidence."

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5-minute morning stretching routine

Gentle back release

A gentle back release first thing in the morning is "the reset your lower back is begging for", says Paula.

Here's how to do it:

Lie on your back and hug your knees in.

Rock gently from side to side across your lower back. Breathe. Let the floor do the work.

Do this for 30 seconds. No yoga mat is required – do it on a carpet or a rug.

Floor-based spinal twist

A floor-based spinal twist "releases tension in your spine, hips, and lower back", three areas that are tightened by hours sitting down, certain types of repetitive exercise (like walking workouts), and even stress.

Here's how to do it:

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Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat.

Let both your knees drop slowly to one side and look to the other side.

Keep your shoulders grounded and breathe. Do this nightly to release your lower back and tell your nervous system it’s time to stop.

Standing spinal twist

This stretch not only releases tension in the lower back, Paula says, but it "stimulates digestion and circulation", so it's ideal to do before breakfast.

Here's how to do it:

Put your back against a wall, feet planted on the floor.

Rotate your torso and place both hands on the wall behind you. Hold.

Repeat on the other side.

Is 5 minutes of stretching every day enough?

Yes, a 5-minute morning stretching routine is enough to see short-term benefits. As well as easing stiffness after waking up, you'll increase circulation and oxygen delivery throughout the body, boosting energy and concentration for the morning at least.

However, if you're looking for a longer routine with mobility exercises to boost your flexibility in the longer term, then Paula also recommends adding in the following "little and often":