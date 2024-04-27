9 award-winning hair tools for every style, picked by our expert judges

Investing in the very best hair tools can give help you that salon-style finish at home.

Whether you’re looking for a sleek, super-straight ‘do or you're learning to master a bouncy blow dry with the best hair dryer brushes, these tools will help you achieve a good hair day, every day.

With so many options available at rising prices, how can you decide which ones are actually worth the money? For woman&home’s 2024 hair awards the entire beauty team, alongside a panel of esteemed industry experts including celebrity hairdressers have tested endless hair tools to find the best buys on the market. If you’re looking for the expert-approved best hair dryer, or you’re trying to decide which is the best hair straightener for your hair type, you can shop with confidence with the award-winning buys below.

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.