9 award-winning hair tools for every style, picked by our expert judges
Dry and style like a pro by picking the very best tools. These hardworking buys, selected by our panel of expert judges, are a worthy investment.
Investing in the very best hair tools can give help you that salon-style finish at home.
Whether you’re looking for a sleek, super-straight ‘do or you're learning to master a bouncy blow dry with the best hair dryer brushes, these tools will help you achieve a good hair day, every day.
With so many options available at rising prices, how can you decide which ones are actually worth the money? For woman&home’s 2024 hair awards the entire beauty team, alongside a panel of esteemed industry experts including celebrity hairdressers have tested endless hair tools to find the best buys on the market. If you’re looking for the expert-approved best hair dryer, or you’re trying to decide which is the best hair straightener for your hair type, you can shop with confidence with the award-winning buys below.
9 award-winning hair tools, picked by our expert judges
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Best straightener
RRP: £289
Thought ghd achieved perfection with their Platinum styler? Think again. Their newest tool, Chronos, achieves everything that their older tools can but better and faster - 3 times faster, in fact. An innovation 22 years in the making, what sets the Chronos apart from their older models is their new HD motion-responsive™ Technology. Essentially, this means it's been designed to adapt to different hair textures, working just as effectively on thick curls as it will on finer hair types. The Chronos will also prevent damage and frizz, leaving hair looking 85% shinier. We found that they worked just as well in giving hair a super-sleek, straight look as it they did in adding curls and waves to hair, like all good ghds. If you’re looking to update your styler, we can’t think of a better investment. It’ll cut time from your styling routine while leaving hair healthier and shinier.
"These are really good straighteners," says Beauty Editor Jess Beech. "They heat up quickly, look good and allow you to straighten large sections of hair at speed. I could style my thick, naturally curly hair in 10 minutes instead of my usual 30. You don't need to be particularly skilful with sectioning or use them slowly. You'll still get great results."
Read our full ghd Chronos review here
Best innovation
RRP: £449
Dyson is at the forefront of innovation in haircare, and its latest launch, the Airstrait, is no exception. It takes any hair texture from wet to straight and styled in just one step. Even though it looks like a traditional hair straightener, the tool doesn’t use plates or heat - it works its magic using air alone. While this seems - and is - very high-tech, the beauty of this tool is in its simplicity - it’s so incredibly easy to use. Start by clicking the plates together to transform it into a hairdryer - this will dry your roots. Then select either the wet or dry mode, place your hair in and pass through hair, just as you would a straightener. You’ll have sleek, straight hair in a matter of minutes, minus the heat damage. You can also use the dry mode to give your hair a smoother finish, or to straighten hair a few days after styling. It’s incredibly intuitive, quick and easy to use. While it's undoubtably an expensive tool, it's a genuinely impressive product that feels truly innovative.
Curly-haired Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire particularly benefitted from the Airstrait. "I rarely style my hair straight, mostly because it takes so long, and I haven't got the patience (or arm strength) to blow-dry it. I was so impressed by how straight my hair was in just one step, with minimal faff."
Best brush for curls
RRP: £30
Known for their award-winning ultra-gentle brushes, Manta has just launched one designed for textured hair types, which we deemed equally as award-worthy. This is specifically designed to cater to the needs of 3A to 4C curls and coils, with wider spaces between the teeth, as well as longer and stronger bristles. Paired with the flexibility Manta brushes are known for, this means the brush is resilient enough to glide through tangles with ease. The stronger bristles also mean that this brush multitasks as a scalp massager, which will increase circulation and lead to healthier, happier curls.
"I've written about Manta for years, but I now totally understand the hype," gushes Rhiannon Derbyshire. "I never normally brush my hair when it’s dry, I wait until it’s wet and coated in conditioner but I was amazed at how easily this detangled my day-8 dry hair. It didn't tug or pull (my hair is very knotty) and it was a quick and easy process. I'm a huge fan."
Trichologist Eva Proudman was equally enthusiastic. "This brush really works on coiled curled and textured hair. It easily pulls through the hair without taking the texture out, it is gentle in action and feels amazing on the scalp. I will be using it in my Trichology clinic on all patients with textured hair."
Best detangling brush
RRP: £138
We love items that elevate the everyday - be it a posh, luxuriously-scented shower gel or picking the slightly more expensive butter on the weekly shop. This beautifully designed brush certainly brings a touch of luxury to the chore of brushing your hair. It’s not style over substance either - this brush works brilliantly, detangling with ease and working as an effective scalp massager, which will help stimulate hair growth. The specially-designed bristles will glide through all types of tangles, never tugging or dragging delicate strands. It’s also - as we mentioned - absolutely beautiful. We love the cheering range of colours, which will certainly look stylish on any dressing table or bathroom shelf.
"I loved using this brush," enthuses hairstylist Jo Clayton. "It gently massages the scalp which feels so relaxing and soothing. It stimulated the circulation in my scalp which promotes the natural oils. My hair felt detangled and smooth with minimal stress to the hair."
Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White is also a huge fan. “This brush feels like a genuine treat to use,” she says. “I colour my hair so it can feel quite dry and knotty, but this really detangled my hair with ease. It doesn’t feel like it’s scratching my scalp, like a lot of other brushes can - it feels like a gentle massage.”
Best waver
RRP: £125
mdlondon is a hair tool brand that we’re always excited to hear about. Founded by celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas, it has a range of effective, affordable hair tools that are easy to use. Their latest launch, the Wave really impressed the judges with its multitasking skills and ultra-smart design features.
Session hairstylist Jo Clayton especially appreciated these extra design touches. "I really liked the bristles on this tong," she says. "As a hairstylist who often needs to tame frizz right at the root of the hair, the bristles allow for tension which creates a smoother look which you often need for photoshoots. I also love the colours, it looks fun and pretty in my kit. The fact that the bristles are retractable is such a great idea - this allows the hair to glide off the tong without getting tangled."
You can use this brush to create a bouncy blow-dry look, or use it without the bristles as tong to create waves and loose curls. It can also be used to smooth away frizz, for a super-sleek look. For an affordable price, you’re getting multiple tools in one, making this a very worthy investment - and award winner.
Best multi-styler tool
RRP: £299.99
Shark is hot on the heels of other technology brands, creating hardworking, high-tech tools often at a fraction of the price of their competitors. Their viral FlexStyle tool scored highly from all the judges, and is also a long-time favourite of the beauty team - all of whom have different hair types and needs.
This innovative tool almost has too many uses to list. It dries, defines curls, adds volume, smooths, creates waves and curls, and adds bounce to your blow-dry. Use the brush attachments to create a salon-style blowout, or try the wrapping attachment to add waves and volume. You can also click it into place to create a powerful standalone hairdryer that comes with smoothing attachments, as well as a diffuser. In short, it’s an incredibly effective multitasker that’s absolutely worth the investment.
"I love this tool, and the fact that it's multipurpose makes it so convenient," says Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson. "The dryer is so quick and the volume brushes left my hair looking so bouncy and defined."
Best styling brush
RRP: £19
Another worthy win for mdlondon. As someone who's styled thousands of blow dries for his celebrity clients, Michael Douglas knows that the secret behind a bouncy blow dry is a brilliant brush. He’s spent years perfecting the shape and bristles to create his BRUSH range, and has - ingeniously - launched three sizes. This means you can pick the right option for your hair’s length and texture, to get the exact right shape for the look you’re after. You can also buy the brushes in a bundle if you want the option of creating different shapes - if, for example you have long thick hair but a short fringe. We also love the pointed end, which makes separating hair and moving a parting incredibly precise and easy.
If you’re someone who has a lot of hair, you’ll also appreciate how comfortable the brush handle is to hold for long periods of time. This is a truly brilliant brush that the judges loved using.
"This worked really well on my long hair, smoothing and adding bounce," says Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White. "If you like volume and body in your hair, this brush should be in your arsenal of tools. Choose the right size for your hair length and say hello to salon-style blowdries."
Best hot brush
RRP: £74.99
Hot brushes are really surging in popularity, and have vastly improved from the sizzling styles we used a few years ago. The new styles are kinder to hair, lightweight and much easier to use. This affordable buy is the perfect embodiment of that. You can pick the right temperature for your hair (it’s adjustable between 80-210 degrees), and the ion-coated bristles provides a super-smooth, frizz-free finish. It was as easy to use on freshly-dried hair as it was a few days after styling. The judges especially appreciated the size of the brush, which covered large areas of hair speedily. And because it’s a brush, you can detangle hair as you straighten, making the whole process even quicker.
The best thing about this brush is its simplicity. There's no need to decipher any complicated tutorials or master a particular technique. Simply brush through your hair as you would a hairbrush, for a super-sleek, straight finish.
"This hot brush was very easy to use and perfect for taming and straightening frizzy hair," says celebrity hairdresser Jay Birmingham. "This left my hair feeling smooth and sleek. It also really sped up my morning routine, helping me achieve straight hair in a matter of minutes!"
Best hairdryer
RRP: £149.99
The hairdryer world is an incredibly crowded market - with big names launching new styles seemingly weekly, it can be hard for the smaller brands to get a look in. So imagine our joy at discovering this absolute gem, which wowed the judges with its high-tech spec, powerful motor and how fun it felt to use. It has an LCD screen which makes it feel much more expensive than it is, and you can easily pick from 4 heat and 3 speed settings. Bonus points for the surprisingly quiet motor and the salon-length 3 meter long cable, which means it’s easy to dry from practically any socket in your house.
"Honestly, I blown away by this, if you'll pardon the pun," gushes Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor. "We've become so used to £400+ hair dryers but this one proves you can get great technology and brilliant results for much less. It feels very light in hand, and the LCD display is a nice touch," she says.
She continues. "This is a powerful tool - it took my hair from sopping wet to bone dry in 5 minutes. I also love the folding style and magnetic attachments. Bonus - it comes with two smoothing nozzles and a diffuser so you're getting great value here.”
