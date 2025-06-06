The 3 anti-humidity hair products our Beauty Editor is using on repeat this week
Our Beauty eComm Editor's On Repeat product recommendations column is back with a trio of anti-humidity hair products
Hey beauty friends and another happy Friday afternoon to you. I’m sure I’m not the only who’s felt the wrath of the suddenly humid weather over the past couple of weeks. The antihistamines are out, the summer duvet has been swapped in and the outfit rotation is transitional staples only.
But another major area where I’ve been fighting the classic muggy British summer air? My hair. Only weeks after establishing a reliable healthy hair routine and getting used to styling without a hot tool, my regime has been disrupted by the heavy, droplet-filled air that slowly but surely clings to every carefully crafted wave and curl every time I step out of my house.
So in a desperate to stick to my healthy hair routine and not go running back to my best hair straighteners, this is what I’ve been using over the past fortnight to try and tackle the summer hair…
The 3 products I'm using on repeat this week
Some of the best hair products for humidity, these reliable buys have been saviours for me in the recent weather...
Arkive The New Form blow dry spray
RRP: from £14 for 60ml
Before trying this, I had never actually used a blow dry spray in my routine. In all honesty, I just think I didn't realise that I needed one and also wasn't sure of the advantage of one if you'd already used a heat protection spray. But, let me tell you, this has transformed my hair styling routine.
Gone are the days when my blow dry would fall straight out or I would have to top up with a hot tool or spray half a can of hairspray to keep my look in place as soon as the weather turns muggy. Not only does this spray help my home blow dry to stay in place and give it a shiny finish, it also helps it last just that bit longer when the humidity hits outside.
Make it your 'On Repeat' if: You want a longer-lasting home blow dry, especially in the humid months
Use with: The Dyson Airwrap, for a professional-looking finish
Pacifica Pineapple Swirl Curl Defining Cream
RRP: £14 for 118ml
An under-the-radar range, Pacifica's curly hair collection is one that I've relied on a lot throughout the years. Boasting a gorgeous tropical pineapple scent, I love this cream from the moment I squeeze it out of the bottle.
Aside from its island holiday feels, I find this lightweight cream essentially stops any growing frizz in its tracks - using hyaluronic acid and coconut oil to tame the hair and smooth it down. With no heavy residue or greasy finish, it's a practical cream to have on hand for when the mane might need a bit of extra control.
Make it your 'On Repeat' if: You need a frizz-taming cream that will nourish without leaving a greasy finish.
Use with: A wide-tooth comb to help get rid of any knots and disperse the cream a bit more evenly through the hair.
Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil L'Huile Originale
RRP: from £27.50 for 30ml
A cult hair oil in the industry, Kerastase's Elixir Ultime hair oil never fails to give hair what it needs - whether it's smoothing power for flyaways, a shiny finish for dull hair or a hit of nourishment for dry ends. So it's no surprise that when the humidity kicks in, this trusty old oil is here to get the job done again.
With a slightly heavy feeling on the hands, it somehow transforms into a lightweight veil once it touches the hair, stopping expanding hair in its wake and smoothing hair back down to how it was styled - without leaving a greasy finish on top. Used on wet hair or dry, this is a faithful you want to have by your side in humid weather.
Make it your 'On Repeat' if: You want a multitasking, lightweight oil that will keep hair smooth and shiny
Use with: A silk hair tie - I love to wrap my hair up after using this and tie up with the Slip Silk Scrunchie for an hour or so to keep my hair extra smooth
Until next week beauties...
