The 3 healthy hair products our Beauty Editor is using on repeat this week

Hey beauty friends, we've made it through another sunny week to another glorious Friday afternoon, and for me another opportunity to share some of the invaluable beauty products I've been using this week.

I mentioned last week that I’d been using the Kerastase Nutritive serum as one of my busy week essentials to try and improve the condition of my hair, but this week I’ve really taken it up a notch with my hair care routine. I've noticed in the last couple of years that my hair has started to get a lot thinner than it used to be, so much so that when I braid my hair, the size of one braid with all my hair is around the same size as half was just a few years ago.

And while I have tried some of our best shampoos for thinning hair, given that my hair type is not quite fine hair and my problem is more hair loss, I thought a change in routine might make more of a difference for me. So this week, I've worked towards eliminating my hair straighteners (about 90%) in place for hair wash day blow dries and trying to make the most out of each hair wash by keeping my hair in optimum condition in between.

These are three products that have helped me do that...

The 3 products I'm using on repeat this week

From swapping my hair curling tools for at-home blow dries to considering how I treat my hair while I sleep, this is what my hair care routine has looked like this week.

Dyson Airwrap

(Image credit: Dyson / Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Dyson Dyson Airwrap Multi Styler £399.99 at Sephora UK RRP: from £399.99 (different models available depending on hair type) For as long as I can remember, my hair styling routine has been to dry and then straighten and then - if I want waves or some extra movement - go over with a wide barrel hair curler. So yes, just, heat, more heat, and a little extra heat for luck - and yet I was still surprised when my hair was left in not great condition. In an effort to reduce my hot tool usage tenfold, I thought I'd finally get to grips with my so far under-utilised Dyson Airwrap. Known as a tool that takes a bit of getting used to, I actually found that after just two goes I was able to create a soft, bouncy curl look that made my thinning mane of hair look a lot thicker and healthier than it was - and it even stayed put until my next wash. If you're stuck on how to make Dyson Airwrap curls last, I credited this to using a spritz of blow-dry spray on the damp lengths and holding the look in place with the device's cold shot. Now I will admit, mine is still not a hair type that I can get away with hot air only, unless done by a very talented professional (which I definitely am not), so while I have been Airwrapping my lengths and ends, I did have to turn to my handy ghd Chronos Max for my fringe, crown and baby hairs. But now that I'm only using heat once, maybe twice a week on my hair, and I've nixed hot plates on the lengths and ends completely, I'm hoping it might go a way to reducing my breakage and leave my hair healthier and shinier going forward. Make it your 'On Repeat' if: you want a way to style your hair without reaching for hot plates Use with: Arkive Headcare The New Form Blow Dry Spray to keep it in place and prevent the need for any heat styling top-ups

Amika Midnight Mender

(Image credit: Amika / Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Amika Amike Midnight Mender Overnight Strength Repair Treatment Mask £37 at Sephora UK RRP: £38 for 100ml Like most people probably do, when I think hair mask, I think an extra step after my conditioner that I can only use on shave days so I'm not aimlessly hanging around in the shower for an extra 10 minutes. So I was intrigued when Amika's Midnight Mender landed on my desk, an overnight repair mask that claims to 'reduce breakage and repair strength for visibly healthier-looking hair by morning'. A lightweight cream formula that you can apply on dry or damp hair, it spreads easily through lengths and ends (although I like to give it an extra brush through to make sure it's dispersed evenly) and lets me wake up to shinier and more nourished hair. I don’t loveee the smell, the lingering aroma is sort of circa-2005 Impulse body spray reminiscent, but the fruity hint brings a tropical feel that almost makes up for it. Make it your 'On Repeat' if: you have dry lengths and ends that need some quick and easy TLC Use with: a Bird Nest Hair Clip to neatly and securely keep hair out of the way and let this cream work its magic

Slip Pure Silk Turban

(Image credit: Slip / Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Slip Slip Pure Silk Turban £78.30 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK $85 at Ulta Beauty $90 at Amazon RRP: £79 Whether I tie my hair to sleep, twist it in a bun or leave it loose, I'll always be waking up with some sort of kink, frizz or baby hair gone wild situation - and even freshly washed hair can't stop the oils creeping out of my crown while I sleep. So on the nights I'm not using my new go-to overnight repair treatment, using a silk hair wrap is a must for me. Not only does it keep hair in one place and out of the way without creating any kinks, it cocoons hair in a way that encourages my hair oils to disperse a bit further throughout the strands, rather than sitting at the top of my scalp - leading to shinier lengths and a less greasy crown. The silk material also reduces morning frizz, as there's nothing abrasive brushing against my hair all night, meaning I can literally get up and go in the mornings as my hair is kept in the same condition as when I went to bed. A comfortable wrap to wear that's easy to put on, but doesn't squeeze too tight or slip out of place, this has noticeably reduced breakage in my hair and saved me re-styling with damaging heat in the mornings. It might be a bit of an indulgence, but the improved condition of my hair whenever I use this makes it worth it for me - plus I don't hate the extra 20 minutes in bed. Make it your 'On Repeat' if: you want to wake up with truly ready-to-go hair Use with: a wide spa headband to keep it in place and away from water if you want to leave it on for your morning shower - then once your morning routine is done, simply take off and head out the door

Until next week beauties...