The 3 busy day essentials our Beauty Editor is using on repeat this week

Hey beauty friends, and a very happy end to this short Bank Holiday week. If you've made it through to Friday without asking what the day is, take this as your permission to ignore whatever's left in your fridge tonight and crack out the takeaway menus.

While I'm never opposed to a bonus day off, those few days post soaking in a hot tub with friends and blissfully sipping chilled Chablis seemed to pass in a haze of deadlines, errands, meetings and digging out the dregs of any clean clothes I could find. So personal preening, prolonged makeup application and, honestly, hair washing, went out the window for me.

Thankfully, I've had these three products available to use on repeat this week to keep my skin glowing, my hair shiny and myself smelling fresh.

The 3 products I'm using on repeat this week

From my must-have bronzing drops to a split ends saviour, these busy day essentials have had me coming back every morning this week...

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops

(Image credit: Glow Recipe / Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Glow Recipe Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Tinted Serum £18 at Sephora UK RRP: from £18 for 15ml It’s been a wfh/errands-packed few days for me, so while my biggest thanks of the week probably goes to whoever introduced the May bank holiday, my very close second has to go to these clever - and in my opinion wholly underrated - bronzing drops. I first started using them because I’m a sucker for A - anything that claims to be instantly hydrating, and B - anything that comes from the truly astounding minds of Glow Recipe founders Sarah Lee and Christine Chang (and yes I did definitely fangirl over them in a call once). But while I still the love the hydration hit these drops give my perpetually quenched skin, the serum’s subtle tint of bronze that makes for a natural-looking glow and gets me daily compliments on my skin is what’s earned it a much-needed place in my daily routine. Dab on after skincare and SPF application or mix into your moisturiser for a more subtle and even glow. Make it your 'On Repeat' if: you want a quick and easy route to a “finished” and glowy face for non-makeup days Use with: the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush serum for a natural-looking flushed contour

Fussy natural deodorant

(Image credit: Fussy / Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Fussy Fussy Refillable Natural Deodorant £12 at Boots.com RRP: £12 I’ve been on a natural deodorant journey for close to a year now and I have to say, it’s been enlightening. At first, it seemed to me like a one size fits all kind of product - what can be that recommendable about a deodorant right? But it seems each product I try offers something new and better. This week, as I reached the dregs of my beloved Green People Natural Deodorant bottles, I cracked into the Dragon's Den favourite, fussy. A refillable number with 16 fun and enticing fragrances, plus the option to choose your own deodorant case, it spoke to both the scent lover and pastel aesthetics fan in me. A soft, balmy texture, it melts into skin nicely without dragging the skin or gathering in creases, but at the same time lasts all day and leaves no marks. With most of the fragrance options suitable for sensitive skin, it doesn't sting (even after shaving), and the wide design of the case covers the whole underarm area, so it's quick and comfortable to apply. I tried the Wide Eyed balm, which has a fresh, citrusy scent without any hint of sharpness, and a juicy zing on the finish. Make it your 'On Repeat' if: you want a reliable, refillable and relatively affordable natural deodorant that works for sensitive skin Use with: I spritzed a splash of my Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin after using this, to complement the citrus notes and leave me smelling summery

Kérastase Nutritive Nutri-Supplement Split Ends Serum

(Image credit: Kérastase / Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Kérastase Kérastase Nutritive Nutri-Supplement Split Ends Serum for Dry Hair and Split Ends 50ml £42.30 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £47 Another victim of my time-strapped week? My somehow simultaneously drenched-with-grease and tumbleweed dry hair. In an effort to use less dry shampoo than I've unfortunately gotten used to (i.e. once a day), it's been high ponys, tight braids and slicked buns for the win these past few days. But my parched, straw-like ends were something I couldn't ignore, so I dug out the Kérastase Nutritive Nutri-Supplement Split Ends Serum that I keep stashed away for the most dire of days, and have been slathering it on every morning. The vitamin-in-oil blend nourishes ends with plant-based proteins and fatty acids, while the addition of niacinamide works to prevent further damage. I've noticed a marked improvement in just a few days, with my ends looking and feeling more nourished and breakage immediately reduced. It's very thick so best used only on the very ends of the hair, and those with fine hair should definitely use sparingly! Make it your 'On Repeat' if: you need an immediate nourishing fix for very dry ends Use with: the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler to softly brush through ends and disperse the product more evenly

Until next week beauties...