I've used Baccarat Rouge on repeat since 2017, but Maison Francis Kurkdjian's newest fragrance is their first to replace it in my rotation

RRP: £185 for 70ml

I always thought I hated any notes of sweetness in fragrance, but when I tried the famous Baccarat Rouge back in 2017, my nose was hooked by the velvety gourmand ethyl maltol layer that displayed so subtley between the floral, woody and ambery notes of jasmine, saffron and ambergris - and my palate was enlightened to a new experience it never thought possible.

Well, the magician that is Francis Kurkdjian has done it for me again.

The perfumer's newest Kurky fragrance is an ode to the wondrous sugary flavours of childhood - with a sophisticated adult twist. A playful fragrance that blends bold fruity notes, which the famous perfumer intended to be 'reminiscent of tutti frutti candies', with subtle warm musks to soften the gourmand factor, it's like a grown-up version of everyone's favourite sweet childhood scents.

A softly gourmand fragrance that heroes the unique tutti-frutti accord, it brings together an eruption of different citrus, berry and stone fruit impressions, while the musk overlay that displays a touch of vanilla and sandalwood adds a smooth creaminess to the scent, giving a sense of comfort. A delicate scent that gives punchy but not-too-sweet fruits and a soft clean finish, it keeps its scent throughout the day but wears down slightly into an elegant woody cotton that makes for an intriguing, but very chic, lasting impression.

Named after Francis Kurkdjian's nickname from his younger years, Kurky is 'is an invitation to awaken the child within us and reconnect with our childlike soul', a scent that is meant to 'encourage you to see life in color, to dream and be amazed again.​'

One that I'm definitely going to have to upgrade to a full-size bottle, it's gone from a scent I didn't think I'd gel with, to me being so desperate to experience more of it that the intrusive thoughts are wondering what it would taste like...(don't worry they haven't won yet).

Make it your 'On Repeat' if: You want a sweet but chic perfume for the summer that will keep others guessing...