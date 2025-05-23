I've used Baccarat Rouge on repeat since 2017, but Maison Francis Kurkdjian's newest fragrance is their first to replace it in my rotation
Our Beauty eComm Editor's On Repeat product recommendations column is back with a special luxury fragrance launch for summer
Hey beauty friends, happy Friday afternoon and with it the last few hours of business as usual before an extra-long weekend.
While it's been another five days of my busy week essentials coming to the rescue of my somewhat currently starved beauty routine, this week I've been utterly captured by a new perfume that has probably become my fastest on-repeat fragrance ever.
One of the best long-lasting perfumes I've tried and a fun but elegant spritz for the summer months, this is the 2025 scent that has managed to even lure me away from my beloved Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540...
The fun but chic perfume I'm using on repeat this week
While I usually stick to citrus, woods, amber or skin scents, Maison Francis Kurkdjian's is one of the best fruity perfumes I've ever experienced - and it's definitely going into my summer rotation...
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Kurky
RRP: £185 for 70ml
I always thought I hated any notes of sweetness in fragrance, but when I tried the famous Baccarat Rouge back in 2017, my nose was hooked by the velvety gourmand ethyl maltol layer that displayed so subtley between the floral, woody and ambery notes of jasmine, saffron and ambergris - and my palate was enlightened to a new experience it never thought possible.
Well, the magician that is Francis Kurkdjian has done it for me again.
The perfumer's newest Kurky fragrance is an ode to the wondrous sugary flavours of childhood - with a sophisticated adult twist. A playful fragrance that blends bold fruity notes, which the famous perfumer intended to be 'reminiscent of tutti frutti candies', with subtle warm musks to soften the gourmand factor, it's like a grown-up version of everyone's favourite sweet childhood scents.
A softly gourmand fragrance that heroes the unique tutti-frutti accord, it brings together an eruption of different citrus, berry and stone fruit impressions, while the musk overlay that displays a touch of vanilla and sandalwood adds a smooth creaminess to the scent, giving a sense of comfort. A delicate scent that gives punchy but not-too-sweet fruits and a soft clean finish, it keeps its scent throughout the day but wears down slightly into an elegant woody cotton that makes for an intriguing, but very chic, lasting impression.
Named after Francis Kurkdjian's nickname from his younger years, Kurky is 'is an invitation to awaken the child within us and reconnect with our childlike soul', a scent that is meant to 'encourage you to see life in color, to dream and be amazed again.'
One that I'm definitely going to have to upgrade to a full-size bottle, it's gone from a scent I didn't think I'd gel with, to me being so desperate to experience more of it that the intrusive thoughts are wondering what it would taste like...(don't worry they haven't won yet).
Make it your 'On Repeat' if: You want a sweet but chic perfume for the summer that will keep others guessing...
RRP: £16 for 57g
If you're as captured with fragrance as I am, but miss that floral sweetness of the famous Baccarat Rouge, Sol de Janeiro's Beija Flor scent has a relatively similar fruity, floral, musky impression, so I like to use the brand's deodorant for a little daily hint of that sharply sweet scent.
Until next week beauties...
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has worked as Shopping Writer at woman&home, gained an AOP awards nomination after working on their news team, contributed to Women's Health, Stylist and Goodto and earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.
-
-
JLo’s clever beauty trick is an easy way to get an effortless summer glow
The makeup trend is hugely popular - and it just got JLo's seal of approval
-
Move over ditsy florals, Joanna Lumley's tropical take on this ever-lasting spring/summer trend has us ready to go bold
Teaming a maximalist print with pared-back separates ensured that Joanna Lumley's outfit was truly memorable
-
JLo’s clever beauty trick is an easy way to get an effortless summer glow
The makeup trend is hugely popular - and it just got JLo's seal of approval
-
Julianne Moore's sleek Cannes updo is refreshingly easy to recreate - and perfect for short hair
If you're struggling to style your short hair, Julianne Moore's ponytail offers the perfect solution...
-
St Tropez Luxe Body Serum Review: 'This self-tan boosted my confidence thanks to its natural, healthy glow'
This self-tan has thousands of highly-rated reviews, so our digital beauty writer put it to the ultimate test - here are her honest thoughts
-
Sienna Miller convinced me to buy this 'fantastic brush' that 'feels like a finger' - it works for every step in your makeup routine
And the 'best' concealer she uses it with
-
We've discovered the exact fragrance Amal Clooney wore at Cannes - and it's not what you expect
Wearing this is a clever way to boost the longevity of your scent
-
Sienna Miller's secret to getting a glowing complexion means tanned skin with no sun damage
Getting Sienna's just-back-from-vacation glow is easier than you think
-
The Riviera bob is the bouncy, 'ruffled' hairstyle we'll be seeing everywhere this summer
For fans of effortless, tousled styles, this Riviera-inspired cut might be our favourite bob yet...
-
Ruth Langsford's nails prove that a square French tip is the crème de la crème of manicures
Ruth Langsford just paired spring's trendiest look with this retro nail shape, and the finish is so chic