Issey Miyake's perfumes whisper with chic, and they've just launched a brand new blend

Issey Miyake's fragrances celebrate the natural world, right down to their ingredients, and I, for one, am hooked

Like a breath of fresh, ocean air and the scent of sun-warmed florals, Issey Miyake's perfumes are both sheer and lingering all at once, softly cocooning your person in ethereal notes that never fail to please.

As a fragrance lover and beauty writer, scent is one of my favourite topics of conversation. Discovering someone's signature is my idea of small talk, and while all brands and blends are a personal, subjective choice, there are a few that, if named, send my heart aflutter. Of course, any of the best long-lasting perfumes are lovely choices for an everyday scent, but if you were to single out one of the best Diptyque perfumes, for instance, I'd instantly trust your taste - and consider you very chic indeed. The same goes for a certain Japanese brand, which, in my opinion, is very underrated, especially where its ethos and nature-inspired fragrances are concerned.

Issey Miyake explored: the best scents and why we love the brand

Before anything else, let's talk fragrance. Issey Miyake offers a range of elegant scents, from creamier options to pure, aquatic florals, and having been lucky enough to try an array, these are the four I recommend for versatile spritzing...

My top Issey Miyake perfume picks

About the scent collections

Issey Miyake is arguably most famous for its first and original L'eau d’Issey perfume, which was designed to capture "the scent of water on a woman's skin," and can be easily recognised by its sleek, tapered bottle. The brand has since expanded the collection to include five other variations of the iconic aquatic floral, including Solar Violet and Pivoine. Up until March 2026, the brand only offered one other line of women's scents: A Drop d’Issey, which again showcases a few variations of the same blend (in a similar way to Chanel's Chance), revolving around the hidden beauty and mystery of nature.

This year, though, they've launched Lumière d’Issey, which not only boasts a completely new and sparkling aroma but also a nod to the fashion side of the brand. Its bottle was actually designed to allow light to travel through the triangular facets, further conceptualising the luminous feel of the scent. Said triangles and the overall shape also pay homage to the brand's Bao Bao bags, which feels so fun and really brings both sides of the brand together into one, modern and beautifully radiant scent.

Looking at Issey Miyake's collection as a whole, each fragrance is grounded in minimalism and elegance, seeking to capture elements of the natural world, be it the purity of water or sunlight. As for which to invest in, I can attest to the sophistication and longevity of each of Issey Miyake's scent families, having tested blends from each.

About the brand

What began as a fashion house in Japan, founded by designer Issey Miyake in the '70s, has since expanded into a household name in the fragrance world, too, following the launch of the first L'eau d'Issey scent in 1992. The brand is now touted for its minimalistic and modern, airy perfumes. As mentioned, Issey Miyake builds upon its scents, rather than releasing just one and moving on. I, personally, think of the brand as almost a capsule wardrobe of fragrances, as it offers subtle and elegant variations on each blend, to cater to a range of tastes, occasions and seasons. It's like finding a comfortable, perfectly-fitting t-shirt and buying it in several versatile shades. Especially in the case of the brand's iconic L'eau D'Issey line.

What also endears the team and me to the brand is its transparency and commitment to nature, with several of the blends being vegan and or reaching up to 93% naturally-derived ingredients. The brand's new launch, Lumière d’Issey, for instance, is certified vegan and features 90% naturally derived ingredients, with its stylish bottle also being made out of 15% recycled glass.

Each perfume feels very intentional, with the concept and inspiration behind each blend shining through. They're a perfect balance of tradition and modernity, and are ideal for those who prefer minimalism with their everyday scents, as opposed to very complicated or seasonal aromas.

Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

