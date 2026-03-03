Jump to category:
Back To Top

Evening florals are the sultry scents to spritz after 6 pm, for instant sophstication

For those who want to smell like roses at dusk or just prefer flower notes with a touch of musk, these are the 9 evening floral fragrances to try...

Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of &#039;evening florals&#039; featuring product pictures of Frederic Malle&#039;s Portrait of A Lady, Penhaligon&#039;s The Bewitching Yasmine, Jo Malone&#039;s Velvet Rose &amp; Oud and Diptyque&#039;s Fleur de Peau/ on a cream background with red rose, purple orchid and purple iris flower stock images.
(Image credit: Frederic Malle/ Penhaligon's/ Jo Malone London/Diptyque)
Jump to category:

While florals are often thought of as fresh, powdery and spring-like, when blended with spiced and smokier notes, these blooms can take on quite a different and very magnetic personality. Meet your daytime flower perfume's alter ego: evening florals.

When it comes to the best long-lasting perfumes, many of the top spots are ruled by floral fragrances. As an olfactory genre, they are arguably the most classic, with notes like rose and jasmine found in some of the most iconic and recognisable blends in the world; Chanel No.5 and Miss Dior, for instance. But despite their very classical and elegant reputation, and the fact that many consider them to be either very bright and soft or very mature, they're far from being one-dimensional. You can infact, find some richer and altogether darker iterations; florals that tread into amber and musk territory, so much so that they feel more apt being worn at dusk than at dawn.

9 evening floral perfumes that radiate luxury and mystery

As mentioned, floral perfumes, as a genre, are very multifaceted. Yes, you can find very dewy, powdery iterations. Some of the best rose perfumes, for instance, are very photorealistic, but you can also find those that smell like musk and spices.

Indeed, when florals like jasmine, rose, and iris are combined with notes of oud, pink pepper, clove, vanilla and musk, they take on a much moodier feel. Becoming the sorts of scents that were made to be worn alongside a pair of kitten-heeled boots and black jeans, and with a glass of red wine enroute from the bar. Of course, that's not to say that you can't still wear so-called 'evening' florals in the daytime; you most definitely can and should. We're just painting a picture here, and as for what classes as an evening floral scent, these nine definitely qualify...

What notes create an 'evening' floral fragrance

A collection of some of the perfumes included in this Evening Florals Feature, including the Valentino Roma Melancholia Donna parfum, Creed&#039;s Queen of Silk, Diptyque&#039;s Fleur de Peau, Penhaligon&#039;s The Bewitching Yasmine and Maison Crivelli&#039;s Tubereuse Astrale, all laid out on a blue and white-striped bedspread.

(Image credit: Future)

Now, this is up to some interpretation, but as far as we're concerned, an evening floral is one that balances classic and powdery notes, like jasmine, rose and iris, with warmer and spicier ones, like cedarwood, oud, pink pepper, amber and musk. Fruit notes, like black cherry and plum, can also bring a moodiness to a classic floral scent. So, look for fragrances that boast a combination, like opening notes of freesia and rose, balanced with a base of incense and sandalwood, as the nine perfumes above do.

If none of the scents featured seems to match what you're looking for, we've rounded up a checklist of notes that we think affords a certain evening feel to your favourite florals:

  • Incense
  • Ambrette
  • Pepper (pink, red, etc)
  • Leather
  • Musk
  • Clove
  • Oud
  • Saffron
  • Amber
  • Woods (sandalwood, cedar, etc)
  • Vanilla
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top