Evening florals are the sultry scents to spritz after 6 pm, for instant sophstication

While florals are often thought of as fresh, powdery and spring-like, when blended with spiced and smokier notes, these blooms can take on quite a different and very magnetic personality. Meet your daytime flower perfume's alter ego: evening florals.

When it comes to the best long-lasting perfumes, many of the top spots are ruled by floral fragrances. As an olfactory genre, they are arguably the most classic, with notes like rose and jasmine found in some of the most iconic and recognisable blends in the world; Chanel No.5 and Miss Dior, for instance. But despite their very classical and elegant reputation, and the fact that many consider them to be either very bright and soft or very mature, they're far from being one-dimensional. You can infact, find some richer and altogether darker iterations; florals that tread into amber and musk territory, so much so that they feel more apt being worn at dusk than at dawn.

Evening florals, as we like to call them (inspired by such blooms as the evening primrose and hibiscus 'evening rose'), are magnetic and effortlessly chic. Ideal for those who want to smell like a moonlit garden, as opposed to a bouquet of pink roses - especially where these nine are concerned.

9 evening floral perfumes that radiate luxury and mystery

As mentioned, floral perfumes, as a genre, are very multifaceted. Yes, you can find very dewy, powdery iterations. Some of the best rose perfumes, for instance, are very photorealistic, but you can also find those that smell like musk and spices.

Indeed, when florals like jasmine, rose, and iris are combined with notes of oud, pink pepper, clove, vanilla and musk, they take on a much moodier feel. Becoming the sorts of scents that were made to be worn alongside a pair of kitten-heeled boots and black jeans, and with a glass of red wine enroute from the bar. Of course, that's not to say that you can't still wear so-called 'evening' florals in the daytime; you most definitely can and should. We're just painting a picture here, and as for what classes as an evening floral scent, these nine definitely qualify...

What notes create an 'evening' floral fragrance

Now, this is up to some interpretation, but as far as we're concerned, an evening floral is one that balances classic and powdery notes, like jasmine, rose and iris, with warmer and spicier ones, like cedarwood, oud, pink pepper, amber and musk. Fruit notes, like black cherry and plum, can also bring a moodiness to a classic floral scent. So, look for fragrances that boast a combination, like opening notes of freesia and rose, balanced with a base of incense and sandalwood, as the nine perfumes above do.

If none of the scents featured seems to match what you're looking for, we've rounded up a checklist of notes that we think affords a certain evening feel to your favourite florals:

