Boots just dropped a new limited edition beauty box and our team are seriously impressed

Boasting an impressive value of over £276, you can bag brands such as Sol de Janeiro, Rituals and Kerastase for 80% less

Beauty boxes act as the perfect opportunity to trial a lineup of new products, expand your beauty arsenal for a fraction of the price, or snap up a stellar gift for a loved one.

Boots is well-known for their limited-edition beauty boxes, having launched a plethora in the past year – including the bestselling Boots Korean Beauty Box and the Viral Icons Beauty Box. Stashed full of big-name brands and high-value items (most of which are full size), each box unsurprisingly seems to fly off the shelves in a matter of days.

Take a peek inside the all-new Boots Easter Beauty Box

While the Boots Easter Beauty Box will set you back £55, the impressive contents inside are worth over £276 – that's over a huge 80% saving. So, whether you've got a loved one's birthday coming up or simply want to gift yourself a well-deserved treat post-pay day, look no further than this limited-edition beauty box.

What's inside the Boots Easter Beauty Box

When it comes to beauty boxes, we're all interested in the contents you can expect to find hidden inside. As for this number, you'll find an array of beauty treats such as a nourishing body lotion in one of the best Sol de Janeiro scents , one of the best tinted lip balms and the best eye cream – plus, much more...

Where to buy the Boots Easter Beauty Box

If you're looking to snap up the Boots Easter Beauty Box, it's worth knowing that the box is being sold exclusively online. However, if you want to nab it whilst in-store, you can make the most of the free click and collect service to your nearest Boots store. Alternatively, you'll qualify for free standard delivery, or you can get it next-day delivery for an extra £5.95.

How long is the Boots Easter Beauty Box available to shop?

While we're unsure of an official end date, as with any beauty box, the Boots Easter Beauty Box is limited edition, which means it won't be sticking around forever. That said, what we do know is that Boots beauty boxes tend to sell out fast, so it's worth adding to your virtual basket sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

