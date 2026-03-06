Boots just dropped a new limited edition beauty box and our team are seriously impressed

Beauty boxes act as the perfect opportunity to trial a lineup of new products, expand your beauty arsenal for a fraction of the price, or snap up a stellar gift for a loved one.

Boots is well-known for their limited-edition beauty boxes, having launched a plethora in the past year – including the bestselling Boots Korean Beauty Box and the Viral Icons Beauty Box. Stashed full of big-name brands and high-value items (most of which are full size), each box unsurprisingly seems to fly off the shelves in a matter of days.

Thankfully, after a short hiatus, the high street retailer is back again with their all-new Easter Beauty Box. This limited-edition edit makes home to the likes of the best face moisturisers, cooling gel eye patches, and one of the best-smelling body lotions. Want the complete rundown? We've got everything you need to know about the beauty box, including its contents, price, and how long it's sticking around for.

Take a peek inside the all-new Boots Easter Beauty Box

While the Boots Easter Beauty Box will set you back £55, the impressive contents inside are worth over £276 – that's over a huge 80% saving. So, whether you've got a loved one's birthday coming up or simply want to gift yourself a well-deserved treat post-pay day, look no further than this limited-edition beauty box.

Contents worth £276+ Boots Easter Beauty Box View at Boots RRP: £55 Number of items: 14 (8 full size) Value of box: £276.88 Highest value item: £30 What's included? Give your beauty kit a spring refresh thanks to this beauty box, which is jam-packed with an assortment of gems from the likes of Sol de Janeiro, bareMinerals, NUXE, and No7. We're talking makeup buys in spring-ready shades, a gorgeously scented body lotion and a number of nourishing skincare formulas.

What's inside the Boots Easter Beauty Box

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

When it comes to beauty boxes, we're all interested in the contents you can expect to find hidden inside. As for this number, you'll find an array of beauty treats such as a nourishing body lotion in one of the best Sol de Janeiro scents , one of the best tinted lip balms and the best eye cream – plus, much more...

Where to buy the Boots Easter Beauty Box

If you're looking to snap up the Boots Easter Beauty Box, it's worth knowing that the box is being sold exclusively online. However, if you want to nab it whilst in-store, you can make the most of the free click and collect service to your nearest Boots store. Alternatively, you'll qualify for free standard delivery, or you can get it next-day delivery for an extra £5.95.

How long is the Boots Easter Beauty Box available to shop?

While we're unsure of an official end date, as with any beauty box, the Boots Easter Beauty Box is limited edition, which means it won't be sticking around forever. That said, what we do know is that Boots beauty boxes tend to sell out fast, so it's worth adding to your virtual basket sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.