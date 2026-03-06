Boots just dropped a new limited edition beauty box and our team are seriously impressed
Boasting an impressive value of over £276, you can bag brands such as Sol de Janeiro, Rituals and Kerastase for 80% less
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Beauty boxes act as the perfect opportunity to trial a lineup of new products, expand your beauty arsenal for a fraction of the price, or snap up a stellar gift for a loved one.
Boots is well-known for their limited-edition beauty boxes, having launched a plethora in the past year – including the bestselling Boots Korean Beauty Box and the Viral Icons Beauty Box. Stashed full of big-name brands and high-value items (most of which are full size), each box unsurprisingly seems to fly off the shelves in a matter of days.
Thankfully, after a short hiatus, the high street retailer is back again with their all-new Easter Beauty Box. This limited-edition edit makes home to the likes of the best face moisturisers, cooling gel eye patches, and one of the best-smelling body lotions. Want the complete rundown? We've got everything you need to know about the beauty box, including its contents, price, and how long it's sticking around for.
Take a peek inside the all-new Boots Easter Beauty Box
While the Boots Easter Beauty Box will set you back £55, the impressive contents inside are worth over £276 – that's over a huge 80% saving. So, whether you've got a loved one's birthday coming up or simply want to gift yourself a well-deserved treat post-pay day, look no further than this limited-edition beauty box.
Contents worth £276+
RRP: £55
Number of items: 14 (8 full size)
Value of box: £276.88
Highest value item: £30
What's included? Give your beauty kit a spring refresh thanks to this beauty box, which is jam-packed with an assortment of gems from the likes of Sol de Janeiro, bareMinerals, NUXE, and No7. We're talking makeup buys in spring-ready shades, a gorgeously scented body lotion and a number of nourishing skincare formulas.
What's inside the Boots Easter Beauty Box
When it comes to beauty boxes, we're all interested in the contents you can expect to find hidden inside. As for this number, you'll find an array of beauty treats such as a nourishing body lotion in one of the best Sol de Janeiro scents , one of the best tinted lip balms and the best eye cream – plus, much more...
- First Aid Beauty Hydrating Dewy Gel Cream Moisturiser with Hyaluronic Acid + Ceramides 52ml - Full size
- Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels (1 pair) - Full size
- No7 Pro Artist Powder Blush in the shade 'Pink' - Full size
- Iconic London Lip Plumping Gloss in the shade 'Nearly Nude'- Full size
- COSrx The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patches 85g - Full size
- NUXE Huile Prodigieuse® Florale Multi-Purpose Dry Oil for Face, Body and Hair 50ml- Full size
- bareMinerals Dewy Lip Gloss Balm in the shade 'Soul' 3g - Full size
- Bloom and Blossom Get Drenched Hydrating Face & Body Mist 100ml - Full size
- Sol De Janeiro Body Badalada Vitamin Infused Body Lotion 30ml
- Elizabeth Arden Retinol and HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin Renewing Eye Cream 5ml
- Fenty Beauty Mini Grip Trip Matiffying + Blurring Primer 15ml
- Shiseido Vital Perfection Advanced Cream 15ml
- Rituals of Ayurveda Body Cream 70ml
- Kerastase Resistance, Leave-In Conditioning Treatment Milk, Heat Protection For Dry, With Vita-Ciment, Ciment Thermique 50ml
Where to buy the Boots Easter Beauty Box
If you're looking to snap up the Boots Easter Beauty Box, it's worth knowing that the box is being sold exclusively online. However, if you want to nab it whilst in-store, you can make the most of the free click and collect service to your nearest Boots store. Alternatively, you'll qualify for free standard delivery, or you can get it next-day delivery for an extra £5.95.
How long is the Boots Easter Beauty Box available to shop?
While we're unsure of an official end date, as with any beauty box, the Boots Easter Beauty Box is limited edition, which means it won't be sticking around forever. That said, what we do know is that Boots beauty boxes tend to sell out fast, so it's worth adding to your virtual basket sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.