Lookfantastic's sell-out K Beauty box is officially back and it's jam-packed with bestselling buys

Stashed full of bestselling Korean skincare formulas worth over £130, you can snap up the sell-out box for just £50 - that's a 62% saving
I'm woman&home's self-proclaimed beauty box correspondent and I've just spotted Lookfantastic's sell-out K Beauty Edit is finally back in stock - but I doubt it'll be sticking around for very long.
If you're wondering why I'm so clued up on beauty boxes, I've grown to become quite the aficionado, having unboxed dozens this season - such as the Face The Future Festive Sparkle Edit and Next beauty boxes, to name a few. Often stashed full of sought-after products from big name brands, many beauty box deals boast a much higher worth value than their price tag, meaning you're getting more bang for your buck.
Lookfantastic's beauty box in question makes home to ten popular Korean skincare formulas, including the best face moisturisers and best face masks, each designed to nourish, hydrate and soothe the complexion - plus, unlock that coveted glass skin glow. Whether the edit was previously on your radar, or this is the first time you're hearing about it, here's everything you need to know before adding the beauty box to your basket...
With its contents worth over £130, you can save a huge 62% on Lookfantastic's K-Beauty Edit, which previously sold out in just 3 days.
Take a peek inside the limited-edition Lookfantastic K-Beauty Edit
Whether you're looking to replenish the array of Korean skincare products already in your daily beauty regime, or perhaps you're a newbie to the world of Korean skincare, either way the Lookfantastic K Beauty Edit gives you the opportunity to trial a host of formulas for a fraction of their usual price.
Contents worth £130+
RRP: £50
Number of items: 10 (6 full size)
Value of box: £130
Highest value item: £17.99
What's included? This discovery edit hosts a carefully-selected complete routine of popular Korean skincare buys that are perfect for combatting winter skin - think nourishing cleansing oils, intensely hydrating moisturisers and refreshing toners. You'll also be introduced to a lineup of coveted K Beauty brands such as, Laneige, Medicube and Biodance - plus, much more.
What is inside the Lookfantastic K-Beauty Edit?
OK, we know what you've all been waiting for. If you're anything like us, you'll want to take a peek inside the curated skincare box. Well, you're in luck as we've put together a list of everything you can expect to be treated to - including one of the best toners and best facial sunscreens.
- Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream 50ml - Full Size
- Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Toner 200ml - Full Size
- haruharu Wonder Black Rice Night Knight Retinol Serum 20ml - Full Size
- TOCOBO Cotton Soft Sun Stick SPF50+ Pa+++ 19g - Full Size
- Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Facial Barrier Mask 22ml - Full Size
- Biodance Hydro Cera-nol Real Deep Mask 1 piece - Full Size
- Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel SPF50+ PA++++ 50ml - Deluxe Size
- LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Cream Moisturiser 20ml - Deluxe Size
- SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil 30ml - Deluxe Size
- INNISFREE Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum 10ml - Deluxe Size
Where to buy the Lookfantastic K-Beauty Edit
With Lookfantastic being an online retailer, the brand's K Beauty box is exclusively available online. That said, you'll qualify for free standard delivery (on orders over £25) within 2-4 working days. Alternatively, you can get it delivered to your door the very next day for £7.95.
How long is the Lookfantastic K-Beauty Edit available to shop?
As is the case with most beauty boxes, we don't know exactly how long this edit will be available for. However, we do know that it is limited edition, so if you're eyeing it up, now is the time to add it to your basket to avoid missing out.
