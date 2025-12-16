Jump to category:
Lookfantastic's sell-out K Beauty box is officially back and it's jam-packed with bestselling buys

Stashed full of bestselling Korean skincare formulas worth over £130, you can snap up the sell-out box for just £50 - that's a 62% saving

Image of Lookfantastic K Beauty Edit on a pastel watercolour background with pink circle detail, plus swatches of creams and oils
(Image credit: Lookfantastic)
I'm woman&home's self-proclaimed beauty box correspondent and I've just spotted Lookfantastic's sell-out K Beauty Edit is finally back in stock - but I doubt it'll be sticking around for very long.

If you're wondering why I'm so clued up on beauty boxes, I've grown to become quite the aficionado, having unboxed dozens this season - such as the Face The Future Festive Sparkle Edit and Next beauty boxes, to name a few. Often stashed full of sought-after products from big name brands, many beauty box deals boast a much higher worth value than their price tag, meaning you're getting more bang for your buck.

Lookfantastic The K-Beauty Edit
Save 62% (£80)
Lookfantastic The K-Beauty Edit: was £130 now £50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

With its contents worth over £130, you can save a huge 62% on Lookfantastic's K-Beauty Edit, which previously sold out in just 3 days.

Take a peek inside the limited-edition Lookfantastic K-Beauty Edit

Whether you're looking to replenish the array of Korean skincare products already in your daily beauty regime, or perhaps you're a newbie to the world of Korean skincare, either way the Lookfantastic K Beauty Edit gives you the opportunity to trial a host of formulas for a fraction of their usual price.

What is inside the Lookfantastic K-Beauty Edit?

OK, we know what you've all been waiting for. If you're anything like us, you'll want to take a peek inside the curated skincare box. Well, you're in luck as we've put together a list of everything you can expect to be treated to - including one of the best toners and best facial sunscreens.

Where to buy the Lookfantastic K-Beauty Edit

With Lookfantastic being an online retailer, the brand's K Beauty box is exclusively available online. That said, you'll qualify for free standard delivery (on orders over £25) within 2-4 working days. Alternatively, you can get it delivered to your door the very next day for £7.95.

How long is the Lookfantastic K-Beauty Edit available to shop?

As is the case with most beauty boxes, we don't know exactly how long this edit will be available for. However, we do know that it is limited edition, so if you're eyeing it up, now is the time to add it to your basket to avoid missing out.

Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

