If you invest in any beauty box this season, make it Face The Future's Festive Sparkle Edit

Boasting a value of £1,150, this beauty box is stashed full of top-shelf brands such as Augustinus Bader, MZ Skin and Sarah Chapman

Face The Future The Festive Sparkle Edit on a white textured background with a silver sparkle swatch and images of two contents
(Image credit: Face The Future)
With Christmas shopping in full swing and an abundance of sales popping up left, right and centre, we're here to cut through all the noise to give you all the intel on a stellar beauty box that we've spotted - and we can't imagine that it will be sticking around for very long.

Beauty box deals have proved to be in high demand this year and rightfully so. Making a thoughtful Christmas gift for friends, beauty lovers, or simply a budget-friendly way to give you the opportunity to trial a plethora of new formulas, these boxes are packed full of high-value products - without the price tag to match.

Have a glimpse inside the Face The Future Festive Sparkle Edit

Although the Face The Future Festive Sparkle Edit is slightly pricier than other beauty boxes available on the market at £219.99, you're paying extra to be treated to a plethora of top-shelf brands. Plus, it boasts a worth of an impressive £1,150, that's a huge 81% saving - need we say anymore?

What's inside the Face The Future The Festive Sparkle Edit?

Want to take a peek into Face The Future's Festive Sparkle Edit? We've rounded up a list of the beauty box's high-end contents - and it's luxurious through and through. Expect to discover an assortment of quality buys from big-name brands, such as Sarah Chapman, NEOM and La Roche Posay...

If the Festive Sparkle Edit isn't floating your boat, why not take a look at the Festive Sparkle Edit & Hair Repair Edit Bundle (worth £1,306)?

Where to buy The Festive Sparkle Edit

The Festive Sparkle Edit is available to shop now via the Face The Future website. As for delivery, you can enjoy free standard delivery, within 2-5 working days. However, for those wanting it to arrive on your doorstep the very next day (on orders placed before 2pm), you can also opt for priority special delivery for £7.99.

How long is the Festive Sparkle Edit available to shop?

While we don't know exactly how long this beauty box will be available to shop, with this edit being a festive special, we can't imagine it'll be waiting to be snapped up for long. Plus, it's high-value, high-end contents also make it a desirable option ahead of the festive season. With all that said, if you've got your eye on this edit, we'd recommend adding it to your basket before its too late.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

