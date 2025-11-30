If you invest in any beauty box this season, make it Face The Future's Festive Sparkle Edit

With Christmas shopping in full swing and an abundance of sales popping up left, right and centre, we're here to cut through all the noise to give you all the intel on a stellar beauty box that we've spotted - and we can't imagine that it will be sticking around for very long.

Beauty box deals have proved to be in high demand this year and rightfully so. Making a thoughtful Christmas gift for friends, beauty lovers, or simply a budget-friendly way to give you the opportunity to trial a plethora of new formulas, these boxes are packed full of high-value products - without the price tag to match.

Take the Boots Showstopper beauty box or Lookfantastic's Black Friday box for example, both limited-edition edits that have made waves this season for their impressive assortment of big name brands. Well, now there's a new face on the block, arriving in the form of Face The Future's luxurious Festive Sparkle Edit - and we think it's the best value beauty box yet.

Have a glimpse inside the Face The Future Festive Sparkle Edit

Although the Face The Future Festive Sparkle Edit is slightly pricier than other beauty boxes available on the market at £219.99, you're paying extra to be treated to a plethora of top-shelf brands. Plus, it boasts a worth of an impressive £1,150, that's a huge 81% saving - need we say anymore?

Worth £1,150 Face the Future The Festive Sparkle Edit View at Face The Future RRP: £219.99 Inside this curated edit you'll be treated to a dazzling selection of 25 skincare and haircare buys from some of the most luxurious names in beauty, from Augustinus Bader to MZ Skin. Whether you're looking to be introduced to a new lineup of brands or give yourself a well-deserved pamper this festive season, this box has got you covered.

What's inside the Face The Future The Festive Sparkle Edit?

Want to take a peek into Face The Future's Festive Sparkle Edit? We've rounded up a list of the beauty box's high-end contents - and it's luxurious through and through. Expect to discover an assortment of quality buys from big-name brands, such as Sarah Chapman, NEOM and La Roche Posay...

If the Festive Sparkle Edit isn't floating your boat, why not take a look at the Festive Sparkle Edit & Hair Repair Edit Bundle (worth £1,306)?

Where to buy The Festive Sparkle Edit

The Festive Sparkle Edit is available to shop now via the Face The Future website. As for delivery, you can enjoy free standard delivery, within 2-5 working days. However, for those wanting it to arrive on your doorstep the very next day (on orders placed before 2pm), you can also opt for priority special delivery for £7.99.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How long is the Festive Sparkle Edit available to shop?

While we don't know exactly how long this beauty box will be available to shop, with this edit being a festive special, we can't imagine it'll be waiting to be snapped up for long. Plus, it's high-value, high-end contents also make it a desirable option ahead of the festive season. With all that said, if you've got your eye on this edit, we'd recommend adding it to your basket before its too late.