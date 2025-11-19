Just in: These impressive luxury beauty boxes are currently marked down by half price

Giving you the opportunity to trial a lineup of different products for less (and making a stellar Christmas gift), it's no surprise that beauty boxes and gift sets have been everywhere this season.

Jam-packed full of bestselling buys from some of the biggest brands on the market, our beauty team has noticed gift sets, boxes and edits have been selling like hot cakes in recent months. From skincare gift sets to the Boots Showstopper beauty box, it's proving to be a mission to get your hands on these limited-edition bundles ahead of the festive season.

So, you can imagine our surprise when we stumbled across a goldmine of beauty boxes that were not only still in stock, but also boasted rare (and impressive) half-price discounts. From Estée Lauder and L'Oréal to Murad and Perricone MD, these are the ones that have really caught our eye - and that we're predicting to sell out fast.

The best savings on standout beauty boxes, chosen by a beauty shopping writer

Whether you're looking to elevate your skincare regime or try your hand at some all-new makeup must-haves, we've scoured the Lookfantastic Black Friday deals with a fine-tooth comb and found the very best savings on standout beauty boxes. We're talking offerings from the likes of Lancôme, Kate Somerville and Benefit - plus much more...

Deal Save 50% (£32) Benefit Dream Team Best Sellers Gift Set: was £64 now £32 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Benefit's Dream Team Best Sellers Gift Set, which makes home to four of the brand's best-selling buys, has been marked down by a notable 50%. You'll be treated to the BADgal Bounce Mascara, 24-HR Brow Setter, Hoola Powder Bronzer and the POREfessional Deep Retreat Pore-clearing Clay Mask. <p><strong>Buy if: You want to trial a lineup of Benefit formulas. Buy if: You want to trial a lineup of Benefit formulas.

Deal Save 50% (£71) Murad No.1 Retinol Heroes Set: was £142 now £71 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Save a huge £71 on Murad's No.1 Retinol Heroes Set, which includes the Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream, Retinol Youth Renewal Serum and Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks. This high-performing trio are enriched with Retinol Tri-Active Technology to restore visible bounce and luminosity. <p><strong>Buy if: You're wanting to target the appearance of skin ageing. Buy if: You're wanting to target the appearance of skin ageing.

Deal Save 50% (£53) Rodial Dragon's Blood Little Luxuries Kit: was £106 now £53 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Calling those with dry, thirsty skin! Rodial Dragon's Blood Little Luxuries Kit has been reduced from £106 to just £53 for a limited time only. Equipped with cleansing water, sculpting gel, eye gel and a velvet cream, this quad work to hydrate, plump and soothe for a dewy complexion. <p><strong>Buy if: Your skin is feeling dull, dry and dehydrated. Buy if: Your skin is feeling dull, dry and dehydrated.

Deal Save 51% (£42) Kate Somerville Blemish Punisher Exclusive Kit: was £83 now £41 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Say hello to clear and radiant skin thanks to the Kate Somerville Blemish Punisher Exclusive Kit, which now has a standout 51% off. The EradiKate Blemish Treatment and two Daily Foaming Cleansers work to clear blemishes, reduce redness and prevent future breakouts. <p><strong>Buy if: You have congested, blemish-prone skin. Buy if: You have congested, blemish-prone skin.

Deal Save 50% (£68.50) Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl Glutathione Starter Set: was £137 now £68.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Nab Perricone MD's Essential Fx Acyl Glutathione Starter Set while it has a 50% discount (now just £68.50). This nutrient-packed collection consists of a rejuvenating moisturiser, eyelid lift serum and deep crease serum, each designed to firm, plump, smooth and lift the complexion. <p><strong>Buy if: Fine wrinkles, creases and crepiness are your main skin concerns. Buy if: Fine wrinkles, creases and crepiness are your main skin concerns.

Deal Save 50% (£48.50) LOOKFANTASTIC x Lancôme Beauty Favourites: was £97 now £48.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Enjoy top Lancôme products for a fraction of the price with LOOKFANTASTIC x Lancôme Beauty Favourites box, which currently has 50% off. This edit features the brand's iconic Bi-Facil Eye Makeup Remover, Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream and the Lash Idôle Mascara. <p><strong>Buy if: You want a taste of what Lancôme has to offer. Buy if: You want a taste of what Lancôme has to offer.

Deal Save 50% (£50) Estée Lauder The Glow Effect Beauty of the Night Set: was £100 now £50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Now just £50, the Estée Lauder Glow Effect Set hosts a selection of the brand's cult-favourite buys to encourage stronger, radiant and healthier-looking skin. Think, the Advanced Night Cleansing Gelée, Rescue Solution, Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme and the Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Creme. <p><strong>Buy if: You want to elevate your night-time skincare routine for smooth and luminous skin. Buy if: You want to elevate your night-time skincare routine for smooth and luminous skin.

Deal Save 50% (£50) Clinique Fan Favorites: Skincare & Makeup Gift Set : was £100 now £50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Housing four of Clinique's most-loved formulas, the Clinique Fan Favorites set unites skincare and makeup heroes for a complete routine - now just £50 for a limited time only. Enjoy a full-sized Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, High Impact™ Mascara and All About Eyes™ gel cream - plus, a mini Take The Day Off™ Cleansing Balm. <p><strong>Buy if: You're on the hunt to find cult classic, fragrance-free beauty buys. Buy if: You're on the hunt to find cult classic, fragrance-free beauty buys.