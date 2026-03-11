Boots have just launched an all-new Korean Beauty Skincare Edit – and it's worth snapping up fast

Following the launch of several sell-out K-beauty boxes in 2025, Boots is back by popular demand with yet another Korean skincare edit – and we're predicting this one will disappear into shoppers' baskets fast.

Making homes to the likes of the best Korean toner pads and best face moisturisers, it's no surprise that the K-beauty industry has grown massively in the UK over recent years. Take Boots, for example, in the last 12 months, a K-beauty skincare product has been sold every 11 seconds.

So, it only makes sense for the high street retailer to launch their very own curated edit of fan-favourite buys that are designed to deliver a glass skin glow. But, take it from us, with every previous limited-edition Boots Korean beauty box having sold out, it's worth adding to your basket sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.

Delve inside the limited-edition Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit

Despite setting you back just £35, the Boots Korean Skincare Edit boasts an impressive worth value of £132 – that's a huge 74% saving. Jam-packed with some of the most popular formulas, this limited-edition box serves as a great introduction to Korean skincare or a chance to stock up on the bestsellers for a fraction of the price.

Contents worth £132.47 Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit View at Boots RRP: £35 Number of items: 10 (8 full size) Value of box: £132 Highest value item: £26 What's included? Enjoy a selection of trending K-beauty favourite buys, each of which is designed to hydrate, nourish, soothe and deliver an enviable glass skin glow. We're talking Anua's PDRN Hyaluronic Acid 100 Moisturising Cream, Medicube Collagen Night Wrapping Mask, Beauty of Joseon's Revive Eye Serum and the iconic Dr Althea 345 Cream – plus, so much more.

What's inside the Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit

If you're anything like us, you'll be itching to know what's inside this beauty box. Fortunately, we've got a full list of everything you can expect to find nestled inside the Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit, from one of the best facial sunscreens to one of the best eye creams.

Where to buy the Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit

Got your eye on the Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit? You should know that it is sold exclusively online, meaning you won't be able to add it to your basket on your next trip to the high street drugstore. With that said, you can buy online and use the free click and collect service to deliver it to your nearest Boots store. For those opting for delivery, you'll also qualify for free standard delivery – or you can choose next-day delivery for an extra £5.95.

How long is the Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit available to shop?

As always, we don't have an official end date for the Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit; however, it's worth noting that it is limited-edition and will only be available while stocks last. Not to mention, if this goes anything like previous K-beauty box launches, it's set to fly off the shelves quickly, so snap it up sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.