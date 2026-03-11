Boots have just launched an all-new Korean Beauty Skincare Edit – and it's worth snapping up fast
Boasting 10 bestselling K-beauty formulas worth over £132, we're predicting this beauty box to be a sell out
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Following the launch of several sell-out K-beauty boxes in 2025, Boots is back by popular demand with yet another Korean skincare edit – and we're predicting this one will disappear into shoppers' baskets fast.
Making homes to the likes of the best Korean toner pads and best face moisturisers, it's no surprise that the K-beauty industry has grown massively in the UK over recent years. Take Boots, for example, in the last 12 months, a K-beauty skincare product has been sold every 11 seconds.
So, it only makes sense for the high street retailer to launch their very own curated edit of fan-favourite buys that are designed to deliver a glass skin glow. But, take it from us, with every previous limited-edition Boots Korean beauty box having sold out, it's worth adding to your basket sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.Article continues below
Boasting a value of over £132, you can snap up the limited-edition Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit for just £35 – that's a huge 73% saving.
Delve inside the limited-edition Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit
Despite setting you back just £35, the Boots Korean Skincare Edit boasts an impressive worth value of £132 – that's a huge 74% saving. Jam-packed with some of the most popular formulas, this limited-edition box serves as a great introduction to Korean skincare or a chance to stock up on the bestsellers for a fraction of the price.
Contents worth £132.47
RRP: £35
Number of items: 10 (8 full size)
Value of box: £132
Highest value item: £26
What's included? Enjoy a selection of trending K-beauty favourite buys, each of which is designed to hydrate, nourish, soothe and deliver an enviable glass skin glow. We're talking Anua's PDRN Hyaluronic Acid 100 Moisturising Cream, Medicube Collagen Night Wrapping Mask, Beauty of Joseon's Revive Eye Serum and the iconic Dr Althea 345 Cream – plus, so much more.
What's inside the Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit
If you're anything like us, you'll be itching to know what's inside this beauty box. Fortunately, we've got a full list of everything you can expect to find nestled inside the Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit, from one of the best facial sunscreens to one of the best eye creams.
- Vitamasques Lip Butter Balm Wild Cherry - Full Size
- Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum: Ginseng + Retinal 30ml - Full Size
- Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Moisture Airyfit Daily Sunscreen Spf50+/Pa++++ 50ml - Full Size
- Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Cleanser 150ml - Full Size
- Anua PDRN Hyaluronic Acid 100 Moisturising Cream 60ml - Full Size
- Purito Wonder Releaf Centella Serum Unscented 60ml - Full Size
- VT Reedle Shot 100 2-Step Mask 28g - Full Size
- Medicube Collagen Night Wrapping Mask - Full Size
- Dr Althea 345 Cream Mini
- Mediheal Madecassoside Blemish Pad (14 Pads)
Where to buy the Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit
Got your eye on the Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit? You should know that it is sold exclusively online, meaning you won't be able to add it to your basket on your next trip to the high street drugstore. With that said, you can buy online and use the free click and collect service to deliver it to your nearest Boots store. For those opting for delivery, you'll also qualify for free standard delivery – or you can choose next-day delivery for an extra £5.95.
How long is the Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit available to shop?
As always, we don't have an official end date for the Boots Korean Beauty Skincare Edit; however, it's worth noting that it is limited-edition and will only be available while stocks last. Not to mention, if this goes anything like previous K-beauty box launches, it's set to fly off the shelves quickly, so snap it up sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.