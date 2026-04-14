These are the biggest discounts I've ever seen on Jo Malone's iconic, bestselling scents

Jo Malone London scents are rarely ever marked down, but you can currently nab these iconic fragrances for up to 21% less

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Lineup of three Jo Malone perfumes (L-R) Peony and Blush Suede, Cypress and Grapevine and Wood Sage and Sea Salt, on a beige background with images of pink peony and cypress
(Image credit: Future/AllBeauty)

Boasting an assortment of expertly crafted scents, steeped in British heritage, it's no wonder that Jo Malone London's sophisticated perfumes are found in some of the chicest fragrance collections.

There's a reason why the best Jo Malone perfumes are known, loved and worn globally – and they're even rumoured to be a favourite of Kate Middleton, Helen Mirren and Jennifer Aniston. However, that also means that you'll rarely ever find Jo Malone deals, but that's not to say they don't exist. If you know where to look, you can bag a saving, but even then it's only typically a few pounds per bottle.

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Our team's top six unmissable Jo Malone fragrance sale picks

From fruity perfumes to floral fragrances, there's sure to be something to suit everyone's scent preferences in this lineup. What's more, there's a handful of 100ml bottles that currently boast a price tag of under £100 – which is unheard of for this high-end fragrance brand.

For context, it's quite literally my job to search the web day in, day out for the best beauty bargains that are worth shouting about from the rooftops. This means I've constantly had my eye on beauty deals and offers over the years – from Black Friday to Boxing Day sales, and everything in between.

With all that said, I've noticed that Jo Malone isn't known to offer discounts or run sales, nor does it have an outlet section on its website. Additionally, the brand's blends are rarely ever found marked down on other retailers' sites.

However, AllBeauty is the one place you can almost always find a small saving on the iconic scents, but they typically are reduced by a maximum of 5% or below. So, with a plethora of perfumes currently boasting discounts of up to 21%, now is the perfect time to shop the fragrance lineup.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

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