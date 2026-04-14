These are the biggest discounts I've ever seen on Jo Malone's iconic, bestselling scents
Jo Malone London scents are rarely ever marked down, but you can currently nab these iconic fragrances for up to 21% less
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Boasting an assortment of expertly crafted scents, steeped in British heritage, it's no wonder that Jo Malone London's sophisticated perfumes are found in some of the chicest fragrance collections.
There's a reason why the best Jo Malone perfumes are known, loved and worn globally – and they're even rumoured to be a favourite of Kate Middleton, Helen Mirren and Jennifer Aniston. However, that also means that you'll rarely ever find Jo Malone deals, but that's not to say they don't exist. If you know where to look, you can bag a saving, but even then it's only typically a few pounds per bottle.
So, you can imagine my surprise when I was scouring AllBeauty's offering of Jo Malone's scented delights, which were not only marked down, but also sport an extra 10% off when you use code TREAT. Naturally, I'm here to spread the word about the unmissable offer and reveal the top six blends that are worth snapping up...Article continues below
Our team's top six unmissable Jo Malone fragrance sale picks
From fruity perfumes to floral fragrances, there's sure to be something to suit everyone's scent preferences in this lineup. What's more, there's a handful of 100ml bottles that currently boast a price tag of under £100 – which is unheard of for this high-end fragrance brand.
Get 21% off
RRP: Was £116, now £93.14
For those who typically opt for woody fragrances, Cypress & Grapevine is the perfect balance of bold, aromatic and fresh. The top note of cypress brings the freshness, whilst a heart of grape accord, vetiver, cedar and amber add to its sensuality. The blend is completed with a mossy base for a truly distinctive and refined earthy warmth.
Get 19% off
RRP: Was £122, now £99.89
If a true floral fragrance is more to your liking, the brand's Wild Bluebell scent is worth having on your radar. Having debuted back in 2011, this iconic scent unsurprisingly opens with sweet and dewy bluebells, before revealing a heart of fruity yet creamy persimmon and drying down with a warm base of white musk – a luscious and elegant aroma.
Get 19% off
RRP: Was £122, now £99.89
One of the most recognisable Jo Malone scents, there's a reason why the brand's Peony and Blush Suede is a bestseller. Mimicking a blooming English garden, the floral perfume combines crisp red apple, opulent jasmine and rose with soft, sensual blush suede.
Get 19% off
RRP: Was £122, now £99.89
Another classic from the brand, Wood Sage & Sea Salt, is a vibrant scent that is reminiscent of the British coastal air. Think windswept shores, this fragrance opens with ambrette seeds, followed by refreshing sea salt in the middle and an earth base of sage for a fresh, woody scent.
Get 15% off
RRP: Was £122, now £104.84
If fruity perfumes are a common choice for your signature scent, let us introduce you to Nectarine Blossom & Honey. Having launched over two decades ago in 2005, this fruity floral captures a sharp top note of cassis, a heart of sugary sweet Acacia honey and offers a fruity finish with succulent peach.
Get 14% off
RRP: Was £122, now £105.34
Bringing sun-warmed orchards to life, English Pear & Sweet Pea is ideal for those seeking a sweet floral perfume. The aroma blends fresh and juicy Williams pear with soft sweet pea, before transforming into a powdery base of white musk.
For context, it's quite literally my job to search the web day in, day out for the best beauty bargains that are worth shouting about from the rooftops. This means I've constantly had my eye on beauty deals and offers over the years – from Black Friday to Boxing Day sales, and everything in between.
With all that said, I've noticed that Jo Malone isn't known to offer discounts or run sales, nor does it have an outlet section on its website. Additionally, the brand's blends are rarely ever found marked down on other retailers' sites.
However, AllBeauty is the one place you can almost always find a small saving on the iconic scents, but they typically are reduced by a maximum of 5% or below. So, with a plethora of perfumes currently boasting discounts of up to 21%, now is the perfect time to shop the fragrance lineup.
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Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
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