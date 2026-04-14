These are the biggest discounts I've ever seen on Jo Malone's iconic, bestselling scents

Boasting an assortment of expertly crafted scents, steeped in British heritage, it's no wonder that Jo Malone London's sophisticated perfumes are found in some of the chicest fragrance collections.

There's a reason why the best Jo Malone perfumes are known, loved and worn globally – and they're even rumoured to be a favourite of Kate Middleton, Helen Mirren and Jennifer Aniston. However, that also means that you'll rarely ever find Jo Malone deals, but that's not to say they don't exist. If you know where to look, you can bag a saving, but even then it's only typically a few pounds per bottle.

So, you can imagine my surprise when I was scouring AllBeauty's offering of Jo Malone's scented delights, which were not only marked down, but also sport an extra 10% off when you use code TREAT. Naturally, I'm here to spread the word about the unmissable offer and reveal the top six blends that are worth snapping up...

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Our team's top six unmissable Jo Malone fragrance sale picks

From fruity perfumes to floral fragrances, there's sure to be something to suit everyone's scent preferences in this lineup. What's more, there's a handful of 100ml bottles that currently boast a price tag of under £100 – which is unheard of for this high-end fragrance brand.

For context, it's quite literally my job to search the web day in, day out for the best beauty bargains that are worth shouting about from the rooftops. This means I've constantly had my eye on beauty deals and offers over the years – from Black Friday to Boxing Day sales, and everything in between.

With all that said, I've noticed that Jo Malone isn't known to offer discounts or run sales, nor does it have an outlet section on its website. Additionally, the brand's blends are rarely ever found marked down on other retailers' sites.

However, AllBeauty is the one place you can almost always find a small saving on the iconic scents, but they typically are reduced by a maximum of 5% or below. So, with a plethora of perfumes currently boasting discounts of up to 21%, now is the perfect time to shop the fragrance lineup.