Helen Mirren told us this radiant, garden-inspired scent is one of her favourites - and it's very affordable

While there's an abundance of intel out there on celebrity-loved products, there's nothing quite like hearing a star cite their favourites first-hand - and getting an insight into their tastes.

This is exactly the enviable experience woman&home's Editor, Kerrie Hughes, had as she chatted with none other than Dame Helen Mirren last month, and reaffirmed what we already knew; that the actor has impeccable taste, but especially when it comes to chic and long-lasting perfumes. In fact, Mirren shared not just one of her favourite scents, but also her two other 'go-to' fragrance houses.

The former is ideally suited to lamenting summer's end. It's refreshingly simple and beautifully radiant, ideal for warding off winter's bite. While her other preferred brands tick both the classic and niche box, meaning there's sure to be a Dame-approved scent to snap up...

The fresh and unpretentious perfume Helen Mirren loves

If you're keen to invest in a new scent, but aren't wowed by any of the best perfumes for women (or you don't know where to start), seeking out reviews is a good way to go. And Helen Mirren had nothing but praise for a certain garden-inspired number.

Now we won't be so cruel as to hold you in suspense over Mirren's summery fragrance. The actor shared that she's a fan of Hermès Un Jardin en Méditerranée. Chatting with our editor, Kerrie, ahead of the 2025 L'Oréal Paris Le Défilé show, Mirren said - when asked about her favourite perfumes - "the Hermes Jardin en Mediterranee, Mediterranean garden - beautiful," before adding that in general, "Hermes perfumes are absolutely gorgeous."

Hermès Un Jardin en Méditerranée Eau de Toilette View at All Beauty $124 at Macy's $168 at Macy's RRP: £85/ $124 | Notes: fig tree, green lentisk, and oleander Green and delicately floral, this fragrance was designed to bottle up 'a walk through a secret Tunisian garden,' with its fresh and sweet notes. It's lightweight and beautifully elegant, ideal for those who just want a simple but reliably luxe scent to spritz. Fig perfumes have also been a very popular genre this year, making this buy all the more tempting.

As you would hope from its dreamy name, Un Jardin en Méditerranée blends delicate hints of fig tree with green lentisk and oleander to create the sort of aroma that would indeed greet you as you strolled through a verdant garden, shadowed by lush trees and climbing flowers somewhere in the Mediterranean.

While definitely at home in the summer months, its elegant and uncomplicated profile makes it a great option for any season - ideal if you don't typically like to change your signature based on the weather.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In Mirren's case, she doesn't appear to have just one signature fragrance that she wears exclusively. In fact, there are a handful of brands that have her heart. Hermès for one, but the actor also reiterated to woman&home her love for one iconic British brand: "I love Jo Malone. Jo Malone’s perfumes are wonderful."

As for which of the best Jo Malone perfumes Mirren wears, in a video with Harper's Bazaar in 2024, she revealed that Blackberry and Bay cologne was the 'gorgeous' and 'natural' scent she was wearing and carrying in her beauty bag at the time. But she did note, once again, that she loves them all.

For those seeking a more under-the-radar and niche perfume to invest in, on Mirren's recommendation, the star then added one final brand to our radar (and fragrance wishlist). "My other big go-to is an Italian perfumery called Aquaflor," she told Kerrie, adding, "It's a small private perfumery. It's not owned by any of the big brands, and it's beautiful, sort of fresh, just gorgeous, gorgeous - Aquaflor, they are based in Florence."

Our picks from Helen Mirren's go-to fragrance brands

If you're not a fan of ultra green scents, like Hermès Un Jardin en Méditerranée, Jo Malone's Blackberry and Bay perfume, as mentioned, is also another known favourite of hers - with its herbaceous and tangy blend of berries, aromatic bay leaves and cedarwood. Both brands also have a plethora of other elevated and varied fragrances to explore, as does Aquaflor.

So, we've rounded up a few other options, from Mirren's top brands, to help you find your own elegant signature[s]...