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The smoky perfume Gillian Anderson loves for its 'warmth' - and yes, it's as chic as she is

Smouldering with notes of wood and incense, this niche Comme des Garçons perfume is Anderson-approved.

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Gillian Anderson is pictured with a voluminous updo hairstyle and wearing a high-neck dress at the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)
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No matter the season or occasion, there's always a place for a smoky, woody perfume in our hearts and on our pulse points, and apparently, we have that in common with Gillian Anderson.

While we all have our favourite long-lasting perfume or genre of fragrance, it never hurts to broaden one's scent horizons, especially when the recommendation comes from a very chic individual, like Gillian Anderson, for instance. Thankfully for us, the actor isn't one to gatekeep her beauty favourites, having previously shared her everyday mascara with the world (L’Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama) as well as her go-to blush (Sisley's L'Orchidée Highlighter Blush) and now, her preferred scent profile.

Warm and smoky are the qualities Anderson seeks from her signatures, citing one stylish Comme des Garçons perfume, in particular, that she's very fond of right now - and it's perfect for those who love a woody and spicy blend.

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The warm and smoky perfume Gillian Anderson loves

While we already know that Anderson is a fan of Diptyque Orphéon (specifically in the solid perfume format), which is not only ranked among the best Diptyque perfumes but is also a favourite of our beauty team's, we now have intel on a few other fragrances and brands in her rotation. As well as the genre of scent she tends to gravitate towards.

Detailing all of her beauty tips and buys in an interview with Sheer Luxe this February, Anderson said: "Smoky scents are my go-to. There’s a company called Perfumer H, which I love for all-natural scents. I also love this Comme des Garçons cologne called 'Wonderwood' for its warmth."

The latter boasts a blend of smoky incense, spicy pepper, and a cosy sandalwood and agarwood, which, if you're a lover of earthy, woody perfumes, is definitely one to consider.

It's described by the brand as an 'overdose of woods,' and is a great choice if you prefer more unisex scents. Woody blends also tend to feel very timeless, though we can see this being an especially lovely choice come the autumn/winter seasons.

Other woody & smoky fragrances Gillian Anderson loves

As mentioned, Anderson has also previously revealed that she wears Diptqyue's Orpheon. Sharing the contents of her beauty bag in a video with Harper's Bazaar, she said of the scent, "It smells really nice - I feel like I had one of these as a kid, so it brings up a lot of memories."

Like Wonderwood, it boosts woody hints of cedar, but also fresher notes of juniper berries and soft.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

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