The smoky perfume Gillian Anderson loves for its 'warmth' - and yes, it's as chic as she is

No matter the season or occasion, there's always a place for a smoky, woody perfume in our hearts and on our pulse points, and apparently, we have that in common with Gillian Anderson.

While we all have our favourite long-lasting perfume or genre of fragrance, it never hurts to broaden one's scent horizons, especially when the recommendation comes from a very chic individual, like Gillian Anderson, for instance. Thankfully for us, the actor isn't one to gatekeep her beauty favourites, having previously shared her everyday mascara with the world (L’Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama) as well as her go-to blush (Sisley's L'Orchidée Highlighter Blush) and now, her preferred scent profile.

Warm and smoky are the qualities Anderson seeks from her signatures, citing one stylish Comme des Garçons perfume, in particular, that she's very fond of right now - and it's perfect for those who love a woody and spicy blend.

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The warm and smoky perfume Gillian Anderson loves

While we already know that Anderson is a fan of Diptyque Orphéon (specifically in the solid perfume format), which is not only ranked among the best Diptyque perfumes but is also a favourite of our beauty team's, we now have intel on a few other fragrances and brands in her rotation. As well as the genre of scent she tends to gravitate towards.

Detailing all of her beauty tips and buys in an interview with Sheer Luxe this February, Anderson said: "Smoky scents are my go-to. There’s a company called Perfumer H, which I love for all-natural scents. I also love this Comme des Garçons cologne called 'Wonderwood' for its warmth."

The latter boasts a blend of smoky incense, spicy pepper, and a cosy sandalwood and agarwood, which, if you're a lover of earthy, woody perfumes, is definitely one to consider.

Smoky woods Comme des Garçons Wonderwood Eau De Parfum View at Liberty RRP: $140/£120 for 100ml | Notes: sandalwood, vetiver, agarwood, Madagascan pepper, bergamot, Somalian incense and nutmeg Where furls of incense meet rich woods and aromatic spices, this Comme des Garçons fragrance is one that Gillian Anderson has said she loves for its 'warmth'. It's also one of the many scents this trendy Japanese fashion label offers, so if you're keen to invest in a more unique, designer scent, this is definitely a brand to check out.

It's described by the brand as an 'overdose of woods,' and is a great choice if you prefer more unisex scents. Woody blends also tend to feel very timeless, though we can see this being an especially lovely choice come the autumn/winter seasons.

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Other woody & smoky fragrances Gillian Anderson loves

As mentioned, Anderson has also previously revealed that she wears Diptqyue's Orpheon. Sharing the contents of her beauty bag in a video with Harper's Bazaar, she said of the scent, "It smells really nice - I feel like I had one of these as a kid, so it brings up a lot of memories."

Like Wonderwood, it boosts woody hints of cedar, but also fresher notes of juniper berries and soft.