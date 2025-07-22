I test perfumes for a living - if I had to wear one for the rest of my life, it would be the all-season Diptyque Orphéon

It's a special moment when you find a perfume that just seems to align so perfectly with your tastes that you could smell it anywhere, at any time and in any mood, and still love it just as much as the first time you encountered it. For me, I've only truly found that sort of unconditional liking in one scent: Diptyque's Orphéon.

I will say, though, the Parisian perfumery does boast several other blends that have come pretty darn close. In fact, if you were to ask me what my top three fragrances are, all spots would be filled by the best Diptyque perfumes. Third would go to L'eau Papier, while the second would be held by Fleur de Peau and taking top spot, the brand's best-selling blend of juniper berries, cedar and jasmine. It is rightfully considered to be one of the best perfumes for women, though I can scarcely imagine it being worn by anyone else, as I've never smelled a scent that was so instantly mine.

That said, a fragrance this good should be shared, and thus, if you're a fellow fan of woody florals or are seeking a new, effortlessly chic signature, here's why Orphéon needs to be on your radar - for the compliments alone.

Why Diptyque's Orphéon is this writer's signature scent, no matter the season

When it comes to investing in a long-lasting perfume, especially one of the premium variety, opting for one that you can wear every day and that seems to transcend the seasons is a good way to go. For me, Orphéon ticks those boxes easily, and while pricey, it more than pays for itself in elegance, longevity and praise.

The beautiful, black-tinted bottle and oval, illustrative label alone foreshadow the luxury within. Orphéon is all cedar, married with timeless jasmine, warm tonka bean and fresh juniper berries. The best way I can really think to describe this scent is ethereal. There's an enchanting, almost antique (but not dated) quality to it. After all, it was crafted to smell like a smoky Parisian jazz bar, paying tribute to the very one that Diptyque's founders would frequent together in the 1960s, just down the road from the original boutique itself.

Diptyque Orphéon Eau de parfum RRP: £160 for 75ml | Notes: Juniper berry, cedar, tonka bean and jasmine Orphéon is both fresh and warm, as it opens with a green burst of woody juniper berries before settling into a musky blend of cedar, tonka bean and jasmine. It smells quite evening-like and yet seems to work for every occasion and season, without feeling too heavy or overpowering. That said, it lingers beautifully and is truly an enchantingly unique scent.

There is certainly a nighttime-y feel to this scent. To me, it smells quite mystical and mysterious. Collectively, the notes create this rich, powdery sort of coolness that evokes images of clear, midnight skies. Indeed, if Diptyque's Ilio is the scent of the sun, Orphéon is that of the moon.

(Image credit: Future/ Diptyque)

I could honestly talk for hours about the chicness of this scent, but often the most telling reviews come from passers-by. Family and friends have praised it on numerous occasions, with one of the latter even saying I smelled "delicious", post-hug. Now, I'll admit that I, too, sometimes roll my eyes when fellow writers recount tales of being complimented or chased down the street by strangers wanting to know what fragrance they're wearing, but yes, she really did say that - and I was delighted. In fact, it's true when I say that my favourite trio of Diptyque scents are the most complimented perfumes I've ever worn and owned.

While Orphéon definitely doesn't possess the almost edible quality of a gourmand perfume, I'd say 'delicious' still sums up the fresh and musky blend well. It's moreish, with just one whiff never being enough - even I find myself sneaking a quick hit every time I pass by my dresser and catch sight of the bottle, such is its allure.

Naturally, I'm not Orphéon's only fan; it's also known to be one of Gillian Anderson's perfume go-tos (she carries the solid perfume in her handbag), which, if you're not already convinced by the sophistication of this scent, should tip the scales.

As mentioned, it is quite pricey, costing £160 for 75ml, but I will say it's worth it. I find it lasts beautifully throughout the day, and despite having used it pretty liberally for months (I typically do four spritzes when I apply: two to each wrist and one to either side of my neck), I've barely made a dent in it. My second favourite bottle of Fleur de Peau is a similar story; I've had it for over a year and still haven't quite hit the halfway mark, despite frequent wear.

Diptyque also offers Orphéon in a refillable, solid perfume and as a scent body wash, so if you're wanting to test drive the scent, so to speak, they are both good options too.