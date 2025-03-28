The underrated Diptyque fragrance Gillian Anderson wears - and our team adore
Handbag-friendly yet otherworldly, Gillian Anderson's go-to perfume is a mystical blend of juniper berries and woods...
Gillian Anderson's perfume go-to brims with elegance and nostalgia - and it's surprisingly affordable for such a luxe brand...
When it comes to selecting a new scent from the list of best long-lasting perfumes, reviews and word of mouth are a good way to narrow things down. Moreso, when a recommendation is given by someone with impeccable taste. Well, on that subject, our team have been feeling rather smug after a certain effortlessly chic A-lister let slip that she wears a scent that they also adore - and it can be found among the best Diptyque perfumes.
We're, of course, referring to Gillian Anderson, who shared that she carries this certain French perfume in her makeup bag because, and we quote, "it smells really nice." So, if you're keen to invest in the premium brand but aren't sure which blend to opt for, this is the one Gillian Anderson wears - and it's both affordable and travel-friendly.
The underrated Diptyque perfume Gillian Anderson wears
From Fleur de Peau to Do Son, Diptyque is home to many a chic and iconic blend but the one Gillian Anderson favours is, in our opinion, one of the most distinctive and luxurious of them all.
Sharing the contents of her beauty bag with Harper's Bazaar, for their series, 'Inside My Beauty Bag,' Anderson revealed that she wears Diptyque's Orphéon scent - but not in the form you might expect. Instead of the eau de parfum, the actor has the solid perfume version.
RRP: £56 | Notes: Juniper berry, cedar, tonka bean and jasmine
Featuring the same powdery blend of juniper, cedar and tonka bean as the best-selling eau de parfum, this fragrance balm can be applied to your pulse points with your fingertips to scent your skin with its woody notes. The illustrative oval container is also refillable, making it well worth the investment.
Pulling it from her bag, Anderson quipped that the packaging and weight of it reminded her of a mahjong piece, which made her really happy. The solid perfume features Diptyque's signature oval shape - along with the same illustration you'll find on the glass bottle of Orphéon - but costs £56, compared to the parfum's £83 per 30ml, or £160 for 75ml, making it a great option if you're looking to try the brand or build your collection for less.
Many of Diptyque's scented balms are also ranked among the best solid perfumes on the market, so you can rest assured that you're not sacrificing quality if you opt for this slightly cheaper iteration.
As for the scent, Anderson said: "It smells really nice - I feel like I had one of these as a kid, so it brings up a lot of memories." Regarded as one of the best perfumes for women, Orphéon features a rich and woody blend of juniper berry, cedar, tonka bean and jasmine, which meld together to create a scent that is both powdery and a touch smoky.
Our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson counts the parfum as one of her signatures and says, "There's something very ethereal about Orphéon. It makes me think of forests bathed in moonlight and candle-lit dinners all at once, and whenever I smell it, I'm struck by how beautiful it is. It's delicate but distinctive and is one of those scents that just transcends time and seasons."
If the description of the scent isn't enough to tempt you or the fact that Gillian Anderson, herself, wears it, the compact packaging of this solid scent makes it great for travel - and carrying around in your handbag, for quick top-ups. The balmy formula is also ideal for perfume layering, either with the parfum spray or another complementing blend.
Our other favourite Diptyque scents
If you're keen to add a Diptyque fragrance to your collection - perhaps you already own Orphéon or aren't a fan of woody perfumes - we've rounded up three of our other favourite blends, from L'eau Papier to Tom Dao.
RRP: £160 for 75ml | Notes: musk, iris, ambrette and pink peppercorn
Powdery and slightly spicy, Fleur de Peau is soft but distinctive. The iris notes envelope you in freshness, while hints of musk and pink pepper bring warmth to your skin.
RRP: £56 | Notes: tuberose, orange blossom, jasmine and marine accord
This solid perfume is ranked first in our guide of best solid scents and offers a delicate blend of florals with a salty and fresh hint of marine accords.
RRP: from £98 for 50ml | Notes: white musks, mimosa, blonde woods accord and rice steam accord
Soft and skin-like, L'Eau Papier blends airy rice steam accords with delicate white musks, mimosa and warm woody notes to create a fragrance that is intimate and as smooth as parchment. This scent is also available in a refillable solid perfume.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
