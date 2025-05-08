Helen Mirren's favorite luxury perfume smells 'gorgeous' and deserves a spot in your scent collection

This subtle, citrusy scent is so chic for summer

Helen Mirren
(Image credit: dpa/Alamy Live News)
If you're after a new scent for the warmer months, Helen Mirren's is a beautiful blend of tangy fruits and delicate, leafy greens that smells "gorgeous," says the star.

When choosing one of best long-lasting perfumes, it can be helpful to go by recommendation, especially when the said recommendation comes from Dame Helen Mirren. And as it happens, the actor is currently enjoying a blend developed by none other than Jo Malone - who as a brand, houses several of the best perfumes for women in their collection.

The actor's go-to fragrance, though, is perhaps one Jo Malone perfume that you might not have come across, but with its warm, zingy and herbaceous notes, we'd put money on it soon being a firm favourite in your warm weather rotation.

The 'natural' and subtle Jo Malone scent Helen Mirren loves

Helen Mirren revealed in a video for Harper's Bazaar, she revealed Jo Malone's Blackberry and Bay cologne is her current go-to. She said: "My perfume, which is a Jo Malone, I love all the Jo Malone perfumes, they're wonderful. This is Blackberry and Bay - lovely."

She then went on to describe it as 'gorgeous' before adding, "You don't overpower anyone with it, they're just sort of natural, human-somehow... human perfumes, if you know what I mean? Not too heavy."

Jo Malone London Blackberry and Bay CologneHelen Mirren's go-to
Jo Malone London Blackberry and Bay Cologne

RRP: From $88 for 30ml | Notes: Blackberry, bay leaves and cedarwood

Designed to invoke 'memories of blackberry picking,' this perfume pairs the tangy berry with aromatic bay leaves and earthy, rich cedarwood for an elegant signature - that need we remind you, is Helen Mirren-approved.

Blackberry and Bay features a minimalistic blend of juicy blackberry and subtle but aromatic bay leaves, which are then grounded by rich cedarwood, adding a warmth and intensity to the fruity top notes. It's botanical and slightly heady but as Mirren explains, in no way overpowering.

If you're someone who favours grown-up fruity perfumes or gravitates toward lingering woody notes, this could very well be the spring/summer scent you've been searching for. Equally, the Barbie star described it (and Jo Malone perfumes in general) as smelling very human, so if you're a lover of skin scents or more subtle, hard-to-pin-down fragrances, Blackberry and Bay may also strike all the right notes with you.

Plus, for $88 for 30ml (or $168 for 100ml if you're planning to make it a permanent addition to your perfume shelf) it's very affordable for such a premium-smelling scent.

Our 3 similar fruity and floral picks

In case you're already a fan of Jo Malone's Blackberry and Bay cologne or perhaps want to extend your fruity and fresh scent collection even further, we've rounded up a few other fragrances to try...

Burberry Her Elixir de Parfum for Women Sweet & Fruity
Burberry Her Elixir de Parfum

RRP: $112 for 30ml | Notes: Blackberry, jasmine, vanilla and amber

For a sweeter option, this perfume features a blend of blackberry and jasmine, with creamy hints of vanilla and warm amber.

Diptyque L'Ombre dans l'Eau Eau de ToiletteFloral & green
Diptyque L'Ombre dans l'Eau Eau de Toilette

RRP: $200 for 75ml | Notes: Rose, blackcurrant buds and petitgrain

For a similarly summery number, this Diptyque perfume blends classic florals with herbaceous hints. Its standout notes include rose, blackcurrant buds and petitgrain.

Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Cologne A Jo Malone classic
Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Cologne

RRP: $74.52 | Notes: Pomegranate, Casablanca Lily and guaiacwood

If you're keen to expand your Jo Malone collection, Pomegranate Noir is a cult favourite and offers a complimentary blend of fruity pomegranate with fresh and spicy lily and warm Guaiacwood.

