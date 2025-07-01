Judy Murray's sunflower yellow dress at Wimbledon is an elegant way to wear the colour of the season

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll have noticed yellow has been a huge colour trend this year.

I saw it everywhere when I visited Royal Ascot last month, but up until now, I didn't think it was a colour that would particularly suit me. However, Judy Murray's bold dress for day two of Wimbledon is giving me the confidence to try it!

If you're looking for inspiration on how to wear butter yellow, Judy's easy breezy styling will no doubt help. Arriving at SW19 in the soaring temperatures, she matched the sunshine in a yellow lace dress, which is from celebrity (and royal!) favourite brand, ME+EM.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop yellow dress

Judy is, of course, the mother of Jamie and Sir Andy Murray, and a Wimbledon regular, so we can hope to see her at the Championships a few times over the next two weeks.

I love that on this occasion she put a really fresh, practical spin on her elegant lace dress by adding her best white trainers - a pair of platform Supergas.

How to style yours

Exact match Superga 2790 Platform Trainers From £19.99 at Amazon There are limited sizes available, but under £20 for a pair of trainers seems almost too good to be true! Kate Middleton is also a fan of Supergas, and the beauty of these canvas trainers is that they'll work with everything from denim shorts to occasion dresses in the summer months. M&S Collection Leather Lace Up Platform Trainers With Freshfeet™ £55 at M&S If you prefer a leather trainer, these have got all the technology to keep you cool and comfortable for a day of walking around Wimbledon. One customer went so far as to call them the "best ever choice". Charles & Keith Apfra Quilted Chain-Embellished Tote Bag £109 at Charles & Keith Judy added a simple quilted tote bag to her head-turning yellow dress, and this is the chicest style on the virtual high street right now. The gold chain detailing adds a little bit of extra glamour, and it's roomy enough for all your heatwave essentials.

We know that British clothing brand ME+EM is loved by the likes of the Princess of Wales and her mother, Carole Middleton, but if Judy's exact dress feels familiar, it's because Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins and Loose Women panellist Jane Moore have also worn the very same style.

The simple long-sleeve shape and shirt dress silhouette mean it will be a staple of your summer capsule wardrobe for years to come, and the yellow trend is showing no signs of slowing down, so now is the time to invest.

