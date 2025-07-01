Judy Murray's sunflower yellow dress at Wimbledon is an elegant way to wear the colour of the season

She aced dressing for the heatwave in a dress from ME+EM

Judy Murray attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2025 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll have noticed yellow has been a huge colour trend this year.

I saw it everywhere when I visited Royal Ascot last month, but up until now, I didn't think it was a colour that would particularly suit me. However, Judy Murray's bold dress for day two of Wimbledon is giving me the confidence to try it!

If you're looking for inspiration on how to wear butter yellow, Judy's easy breezy styling will no doubt help. Arriving at SW19 in the soaring temperatures, she matched the sunshine in a yellow lace dress, which is from celebrity (and royal!) favourite brand, ME+EM.

Lace Fit and Flare Midi DressExact match

ME+EM
Lace Fit and Flare Midi Dress

Judy's exact dress is a couple of years old, so hit as now sold out, but I've found it to rent if you want it for a special occasion. Alternatively, you could check out the ME+EM lace dress that Carole Middleton wore to Royal Ascot, or scour the ME+EM sale for something you love.

M&S CollectionLace Button Through Midi Tea Dress With Cotton on model

M&S Collection
Lace Button Through Midi Tea Dress With Cotton

There's a vintage-inspired feel to this tea dress, and I love the flattering V-neckline. The buttercup colour is a bit softer than Judy's, so if you're a yellow dress novice like me, this is a great place to start. The scalloped hem and embellished buttons make it look much more expensive.

OasisLace Puff Sleeve Midaxi Dress on model

Oasis
Lace Puff Sleeve Midaxi Dress

This fit and flare midaxi has got to be a contender for the best wedding guest dresses. How pretty is the cutwork lace fabric? Add a pair of metallic sandals and simple jewellery and you're ready to go, whatever the occasion.

Judy is, of course, the mother of Jamie and Sir Andy Murray, and a Wimbledon regular, so we can hope to see her at the Championships a few times over the next two weeks.

I love that on this occasion she put a really fresh, practical spin on her elegant lace dress by adding her best white trainers - a pair of platform Supergas.

Superga 2790 platform trainers cut out Exact match

Superga
2790 Platform Trainers

There are limited sizes available, but under £20 for a pair of trainers seems almost too good to be true! Kate Middleton is also a fan of Supergas, and the beauty of these canvas trainers is that they'll work with everything from denim shorts to occasion dresses in the summer months.

M&S platform trainers cut out

M&S Collection
Leather Lace Up Platform Trainers With Freshfeet™

If you prefer a leather trainer, these have got all the technology to keep you cool and comfortable for a day of walking around Wimbledon. One customer went so far as to call them the "best ever choice".

Charles.& Keith quilted bag cut out

Charles & Keith
Apfra Quilted Chain-Embellished Tote Bag

Judy added a simple quilted tote bag to her head-turning yellow dress, and this is the chicest style on the virtual high street right now. The gold chain detailing adds a little bit of extra glamour, and it's roomy enough for all your heatwave essentials.

We know that British clothing brand ME+EM is loved by the likes of the Princess of Wales and her mother, Carole Middleton, but if Judy's exact dress feels familiar, it's because Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins and Loose Women panellist Jane Moore have also worn the very same style.

The simple long-sleeve shape and shirt dress silhouette mean it will be a staple of your summer capsule wardrobe for years to come, and the yellow trend is showing no signs of slowing down, so now is the time to invest.

