Carole Middleton's take on butter yellow with lace ME+EM dress has made me fall in love with this trending tone all over again

If you’re ever stuck on what to wear to the races (or any big occasion, really), Carole's the one to look to. She never fails to deliver an elegant ensemble and her ME+EM dress stood out on 18th June with its pastel tone.

When we think of Carole Middleton and the Princess of Wales’s style, perhaps the first word that springs to mind is "timeless". But that doesn’t mean they never adopt trends, albeit in a way that works for them.

Butter yellow has been hugely popular so far this season and a month after Kate wore this colour to a Garden Party, her mum did the same at Ascot. Technically, the base fabric is a peach shade, however running over the top is yellow lace that makes the dress look like a subtle pastel yellow.

Shop Carole Middleton's Ascot Outfit

Exact Match ME+EM Two-Tone Lace Dress £325 at ME+EM It's a luxurious piece, but Carole Middleton's lace midi dress is one of those items worth investing in for years to come. It has a peach base and the body is lined with a matching underlayer for coverage. Across the top is gorgeous, delicate yellow lace and the combination couldn't be more soft and summery. Oasis Petite Lace Floral Dress Was £69, Now £51.75 at Debenhams This is more obviously yellow than Carole's ME+EM dress, however, the tone is still a gentle pastel and has intricate floral lace like hers. It's under £60 in the sale and has adjustable shoulder straps so you can get the perfect fit. The skirt falls to a midi length and the lace makes it feel very feminine. Wallis Lace Pocket Midaxi Dress Was £75, Now £26.25 at Debenhams Embrace effortless sophistication with this stunning lace midaxi dress. It's got a classic collared neckline and button-down front which give it a refined and timeless edge. With strappy heeled sandals and a hat, you'll be the talk of any garden parties and other special events. You can also dress it down with trainers and a denim jacket.

The £325 Two Tone Lace Dress combines both opaque and sheer finishes, ensuring you get a good amount of coverage - as well as the effect of the lace. The body is lined with a peach underlayer to help with this and the attention-to-detail is why so many of us love this British clothing brand.

The lace is bespoke and has the yellow cord embroidery and the sleeves have a scalloped lace trim. Carole’s dress also has discreet hidden pockets and a slight puffed shoulder shape.

With its high neckline and long sleeves the sheerness is fully balanced and the Princess of Wales’s mother reminded me precisely why pastel tones are so stunning. Yes, butter yellow has been everywhere for months but there’s a reason for that.

Shop Neutral Accessories Like Carole's

Leah Ward Suede Envelope Clutch £21.95 at Amazon Simple, neutral and affordable - what else could you want from this pretty clutch? The design comes in multiple different colours and this sand-tone is gorgeous. It's made from suede and comes with a matching wristlet strap and a chain strap you can attach. Whistles Suede Court Shoe Heels Was £145, Now £85 at Whistles Also available in black, these beige heels are as classic as it gets. They've got pointed toes for extra elegance and are made from suede. Slip on with your favourite midi dresses or else use them to dress up a jeans and a T-shirt look. MIA Aviba Mary Jane Ballet Flats £38.26 at Nordstrom Not everyone is a fan of heels and Mary Janes are having a moment right now. These flats have the sophistication of ballet flats with the added security of the strap. The cushioned footbed is comfy and the strap fastens with a buckle and is adjustable.

It’s a pale yellow with a muted undertone and this means it’s not so far away from being a neutral like beige or cream. So if you’re never sure about wearing a lot of colour, this is still worth giving a go for summer.

The peach and brighter yellow combination on Carole’s dress created a more mellow effect, certainly in pictures taken at Ascot. She complemented this with her suede clutch bag, court shoe heels and wide-brimmed hat.

All of these accessories were a neutral fawn colour which ensured that the ME+EM dress was the focal point of her outfit. Tan, brown, white and cream bags and shoes would also be perfect pairings with a butter yellow dress.

So would metallics and the warmth of gold makes it a better option to wear with yellow than silver. Given that Ascot is *not* the time for smart-casual outfits, Carole Middleton’s style choices make more sense and the lace does make it feel elevated.

A pale yellow shirt dress or sleeveless dress would work with trainers and flat sandals and a denim jacket if you wanted to be more casual.

The Princess of Wales’s mother tends to only attend Royal Ascot once annually, if she goes at all. It could well be that this ME+EM lace midi dress is the only style moment we get from her at this year’s races and it didn’t disappoint.