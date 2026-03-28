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Carole Middleton's five capsule wardrobe essentials for spring/summer are the key to her sophisticated style

Need some seasonal style inspiration? Carole's proved that each of these pieces is timeless, elegant and versatile

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A composite of three pictures of Carole Middleton during the spring/summer months over the years
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Photo by Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
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Carole Middleton’s signature style is the epitome of elegance and we’re now coming into the time of year when she makes a lot more appearances. Over the years I've come to notice that there are certain staples she relies on more than any other.

If you’re unsure what pieces to add to your spring capsule wardrobe right now that’ll also be useful for summer, you need look no further for inspiration than Carole. She doesn’t focus on trends and her five must-have items for the season will never go out of fashion and - just as importantly - can be mixed and matched with each other.

The Princess of Wales’s mother shares her love of wedges and these are a non-negotiable part of Carole’s spring/summer footwear collection. She owns plenty of pairs, some with lace-up straps and some with ankle straps, but they tend to have the classic jute sole.

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Composite of three pictures of Carole Middleton wearing wedges

(Image credit: Photo by HGL/GC Images via Getty // Photo by Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Wedges

Something about the natural woven material just instantly adds a relaxed, summery feel to an outfit without being as casual as, say, white trainers. Carole Middleton gravitates towards soft beige or white wedges which are so subtle that they’d work with pretty much any outfit colour.

For events in the spring and summer months, wedges are also a practical option. They give elevation but are more stable and less delicate than stilettos - especially if you’re outside and walking on grass.

Composite of three pictures of Carole Middleton wearing floral dresses

(Image credit: Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images // Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Floral Dresses

Carole’s love for wedges goes hand-in-hand with her love for floral dresses and it’s hard to think of a more beautiful combination for the season. Midi-length designs like hers are elegant and work for plenty of different occasions. For Ascot, the Princess of Wales’s mother tends to go for pastel tones, opting for sky blue floral dress in 2024.

At Wimbledon she has gone bolder with her choice of floral prints, though one thing most of her floral dresses have in common is their sleeve length. Long sleeves that can be rolled up slightly are her preference and this style is perfect for spring weather and practical when you want your arms and shoulders covered in the summer sun.

Short-sleeved floral frocks are also stunning and if you’re never quite sure how to style patterns, I’d recommend trying one of Carole’s two approaches. She either ties in the rest of her look with one of the colours in the print or goes completely neutral with her jackets and accessories.

A composite of three pictures of Carole Middleton wearing white jackets

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Photo by HGL/GC Images via Getty)

Shop White Jackets

Monochrome dressing is a big spring/summer trend for 2026 and it ties in wonderfully with the Princess of Wales’ mum’s go-to seasonal jackets. She switches up the exact styles but always tends to go for white jackets, from denim to blazers. Like with so many of Carole’s capsule wardrobe favourites, they’re easy to get a lot of wear out of.

White jackets can be thrown on with almost anything and you can be confident they’ll work. The only need you need to consider is how smart or casual you want to dress, as a tailored blazer or collarless jacket naturally has a sleek, formal edge compared to denim.

Composite of three pictures of Carole Middleton wearing neutral handbags

(Image credit: Photo by HGL/GC Images via Getty // Photo by Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images // Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Neutral Handbags

It’ll come as no surprise that Carole also likes to keep things neutral when it comes to handbags too. Unless she’s going all-out in a bright outfit like she did with electric blue at King Charles’s coronation, her bags are usually pinky-beige, white or plain raffia.

This means they never pull focus away from her ensemble and she isn’t at all restricted about which looks she can wear each bag with. Top handles, crossbodies and clutches are her favourite shapes and although her beloved Jaeger quilted bag is quite dainty, otherwise her most-worn spring/summer bags are pretty roomy.

I’d recommend choosing something big enough for all your essentials that isn’t going to be too bulky if you’re out all day or at a smarter event. That way you’ll still look very sophisticated and can bring all the things you need with you without hauling a tote bag around.

A composite of three pictures of Carole Middleton wearing shirt dresses

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty // Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Shirt Dresses

The fifth item Carole Middleton wouldn’t be without this season is a classic shirt dress. Whether it’s the candy-pink one she and Kate both own, to the striped style she wore to Wimbledon last year, or even the green speckled one from 2015 at the tennis, she has plenty to choose from.

Anything with a collar naturally has a smarter feel and so a shirt dress is a great option for events that call for something on the elevated side. However, jersey, linen or cotton frocks are more relaxed and you can also undo as many buttons as you like to lean into this, rather than keeping the collar neatly fastened as Carole often does.

If you’re going for a collared dress, though, a jacket with a collar will work the best over the top as the two necklines can be layered over each other. Save the collarless jackets for a crew, v, or round-neck frock instead!