Carole Middleton's five capsule wardrobe essentials for spring/summer are the key to her sophisticated style

Carole Middleton’s signature style is the epitome of elegance and we’re now coming into the time of year when she makes a lot more appearances. Over the years I've come to notice that there are certain staples she relies on more than any other.

If you’re unsure what pieces to add to your spring capsule wardrobe right now that’ll also be useful for summer, you need look no further for inspiration than Carole. She doesn’t focus on trends and her five must-have items for the season will never go out of fashion and - just as importantly - can be mixed and matched with each other.

The Princess of Wales’s mother shares her love of wedges and these are a non-negotiable part of Carole’s spring/summer footwear collection. She owns plenty of pairs, some with lace-up straps and some with ankle straps, but they tend to have the classic jute sole.

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Shop Wedges

Penelope Chilvers Scoop Leather Espadrilles £169 at Penelope Chilvers Carole Middleton has quite the collection of wedges and although she does own lace-up styles, she's a big fan of closed-toe designs like this. These ones also come in champagne leather as well as the versatile tan, and they're made by skilled Spanish artisans who specialise in the art of espadrille making. M&S Tan Ankle Strap Wedge Heel Sandals £46 at M&S Elevate your spring/summer footwear with these espadrille wedges, which are available in both standard and wide versions. They have a high heel with authentic jute detailing and a buckle fastening on the slim ankle strap to ensure a secure fit. Penelope Chilvers Mary Jane Suede Espadrilles £149 at Penelope Chilvers These Mary Jane suede espadrilles have an ankle strap which keeps them secure on your feet and the design also features a toe-cap and a hand-stitched jute sole. The colour would work with any outfit so you can feel confident in styling them throughout spring/summer.

Something about the natural woven material just instantly adds a relaxed, summery feel to an outfit without being as casual as, say, white trainers. Carole Middleton gravitates towards soft beige or white wedges which are so subtle that they’d work with pretty much any outfit colour.

For events in the spring and summer months, wedges are also a practical option. They give elevation but are more stable and less delicate than stilettos - especially if you’re outside and walking on grass.

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Shop Floral Dresses

Phase Eight Rose Pink Anabella Midi Dress £143.20 (was £179) at Phase Eight Also available in a petite version, the Anabella midi dress would make a gorgeous wedding guest outfit or date night frock. It's got a timeless shirt dress silhouette, with an A-line skirt, collared neckline and three-quarter length sleeves. The tie belt accentuates the waist. ME+EM Fit + Flare Silk Blend Maxi Dress £395 at ME+EM Carole owns ME+EM pieces herself and this floral maxi dress is a gorgeous design, made from a silk-blend twill with textural jacquard. The addition of viscose in the material gives it a fluid quality and makes it more resistant to creasing too. H&M Blue Floral Belted Midi-Length Dress £37.99 at H&M This ankle-length dress is crafted from a cotton weave and the blue background and watercolour-esque florals immediately reminded me of the dress Carole wore to Wimbledon in 2022. It has a detachable waist belt and a flared skirt with a flounce.

Carole’s love for wedges goes hand-in-hand with her love for floral dresses and it’s hard to think of a more beautiful combination for the season. Midi-length designs like hers are elegant and work for plenty of different occasions. For Ascot, the Princess of Wales’s mother tends to go for pastel tones, opting for sky blue floral dress in 2024.

At Wimbledon she has gone bolder with her choice of floral prints, though one thing most of her floral dresses have in common is their sleeve length. Long sleeves that can be rolled up slightly are her preference and this style is perfect for spring weather and practical when you want your arms and shoulders covered in the summer sun.

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Short-sleeved floral frocks are also stunning and if you’re never quite sure how to style patterns, I’d recommend trying one of Carole’s two approaches. She either ties in the rest of her look with one of the colours in the print or goes completely neutral with her jackets and accessories.

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Shop White Jackets

River Island White Single-Breasted Blazer £59 at River Island A white blazer is such a versatile item to have and this one is single-breasted like several of Carole's. She loves wearing hers with floral dresses, though you could easily layer it over jeans and a T-shirt instead. It's got notched lapels and handy pockets. M&S White Denim Collared Short Jacket £38 at M&S We've seen Carole Middleton wear a white denim jacket to Wimbledon before and this trucker style one from M&S is slightly cropped for a contemporary feel. It's got a comfy, regular fit and silver-toned buttons along the front. Whistles Ivory Collarless Jersey Jacket £95 at Whistles You can also get this jacket in navy and black, though the ivory version is perfect for completing so many warm-weather looks. It's collarless and made from comfortable jersey. Throw on with jeans for a smart-casual style or pair with your favourite dresses.

Monochrome dressing is a big spring/summer trend for 2026 and it ties in wonderfully with the Princess of Wales’ mum’s go-to seasonal jackets. She switches up the exact styles but always tends to go for white jackets, from denim to blazers. Like with so many of Carole’s capsule wardrobe favourites, they’re easy to get a lot of wear out of.

White jackets can be thrown on with almost anything and you can be confident they’ll work. The only need you need to consider is how smart or casual you want to dress, as a tailored blazer or collarless jacket naturally has a sleek, formal edge compared to denim.

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Shop Neutral Handbags

Dune Grey Croc-Effect Dinkydenbey Handbag £62 (was £89) at Dune With a stylish croc-effect finish, this tote bag is a neutral yet special addition to anyone's handbag collection. It features striking double D gold hardware, an elegant magnetic closure, and an additional crossbody strap. Charles & Keith Cressida Quilted Clutch £69 at Charles & Keith The Cressida clutch has a sophisticated quilted design that makes it look so much more expensive than it really is. It comes with a braided chain strap that is easy to adjust to suit your preferred carrying length and champagne gold-toned hardware. Mango Medium Natural Fibre Basket Tote Bag £55.99 at Mango Made from natural woven material, this tote bag is roomy enough for all your essentials and has a summery feel. The tan straps complement the neutral tones and you can ensure your belongings are secure thanks to the drawstring pouch inside.

It’ll come as no surprise that Carole also likes to keep things neutral when it comes to handbags too. Unless she’s going all-out in a bright outfit like she did with electric blue at King Charles’s coronation, her bags are usually pinky-beige, white or plain raffia.

This means they never pull focus away from her ensemble and she isn’t at all restricted about which looks she can wear each bag with. Top handles, crossbodies and clutches are her favourite shapes and although her beloved Jaeger quilted bag is quite dainty, otherwise her most-worn spring/summer bags are pretty roomy.

I’d recommend choosing something big enough for all your essentials that isn’t going to be too bulky if you’re out all day or at a smarter event. That way you’ll still look very sophisticated and can bring all the things you need with you without hauling a tote bag around.

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Shop Shirt Dresses

Mint Velvet Orange Stripe Midi Shirt Dress £150 at Mint Velvet Featuring amber-orange and white stripes, this shirt dress is a little different thanks to the wrap detailing at the waist. The long blouson sleeves are stunning and they end in comfy elasticated cuffs. Slip on some sandals and a light jacket and you're good to go. Boden Ellie Shirt Dress in Textured Stripe £74.50 (was £149) at Boden Falling to a graceful maxi length, this cotton-blend dress is an easy breezy option for sunny days. It's got puffed shoulders, blouson sleeves and a voluminous skirt. The bodice is lined and the waistbelt is detachable. H&M Blue Striped Midi-Length Shirt Dress £27.99 at H&M Falling to an elegant calf-length, this loose-fit shirt dress is an affordable piece that's so easy to style. It features a collar, V-neckline and buttons down the front, as well as a detachable tie belt at the waist. Pair with white trainers - or espadrille wedges if you want a very Carole-esque summer look.

The fifth item Carole Middleton wouldn’t be without this season is a classic shirt dress. Whether it’s the candy-pink one she and Kate both own, to the striped style she wore to Wimbledon last year, or even the green speckled one from 2015 at the tennis, she has plenty to choose from.

Anything with a collar naturally has a smarter feel and so a shirt dress is a great option for events that call for something on the elevated side. However, jersey, linen or cotton frocks are more relaxed and you can also undo as many buttons as you like to lean into this, rather than keeping the collar neatly fastened as Carole often does.

If you’re going for a collared dress, though, a jacket with a collar will work the best over the top as the two necklines can be layered over each other. Save the collarless jackets for a crew, v, or round-neck frock instead!