Clodagh McKenna’s spring staples from Boden are the key to refreshing wardrobes this season

It’s no secret that Clodagh McKenna is a huge fan of Boden. She’s been spotted wearing its pieces regularly and recently called the Boden high-rise straight-leg jeans her ‘new faves’ for spring – and when she invited the clothing brand to her home for an Easter celebration, she gave us a whole range of spring outfit inspiration as she styled up a range of the brand's pieces.

Synonymous with Boden is its love for bright colours and prints, and the spring-ready pinks, yellows, blues and greens created a playful colour palette that is clearly right up Clodagh’s street. Wearing the Boden Woodbridge linen blazer, both Clodagh and Boden shared a lovely Instagram video as just one example, of the striking jacket, and its pink, emerald and burgundy stripes added a bold statement to Clodagh's otherwise simple outfit of lightwash jeans and a plain white t-shirt, showcasing how one standout piece is all you need to restyle your denim for spring.

Elsewhere in the video, we can see Clodagh wearing Boden’s panelled bodice linen jumpsuit, with its bold gingham print, the epitome of spring. She lent this bright and sunny look by layering Boden’s cropped cashmere cardigan over the flattering jumpsuit, adding a striking yellow hue that beautifully complemented the blue. You can shop both of these pieces, as well as her blazer and ‘fave’ jeans, below.

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Shop Clodagh's Boden Looks

Boden is one of the best British clothing brands to shop for elevated spring wear this season. Known for its focus on quality cuts, fabrics, and designs, with unique prints, expect cotton-rich staples, 100% linen pieces and items made from recyclable materials.

Clodagh has an affinity for Boden's jeans in particular, often opting for high-waisted styles in lighter washes that are perfect for adding a bright, fresh touch to spring outfits. And as someone who regularly wears jeans, we believe the star really knows what she's looking for in a good pair of denims.

Whether wide leg, straight or skinny, denim jeans are the perfect base for building out your spring capsule wardrobe. As Clodagh proves, you can go fun and playful by simply throwing on a bright and bold blazer with your denim, or, as we recently saw her do when she styled her jeans with a bold, yellow jumper, you can get a totally casual look, too. Whether you’re looking for the best jeans for women over 50, or the most comfortable jeans, there’s a range to choose from on Boden’s website – and we’ll be picking up Clodagh’s staples while we’re at it, too.

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