Clodagh McKenna gives her jeans an elevated edge with an elegant polka dot blouse

Clodagh McKenna is a huge fan of denim, and the fabric dominates her wardrobe. But while we love the innovative ways she chooses to wear it, including by partaking in the divisive double denim trend, her latest look offers a sleek and tactile twist on the much-loved staple.

Stepping out in the co-ord flocked denim wide leg jeans from Very, the star highlighted her waist by tucking in a sold-out polka to shirt from Sézane into the waistband. The pretty polka dot design featured a dark navy base with white spot print, and the top teamed beautifully with the star's tactile jeans.

When you’re pulling together your spring capsule wardrobe, a pair of dark wash denim jeans will really pull their weight - and not just because deeper denim tones are dominating denim trends for 2026.

Versatile enough to not only be worn as casual wear, darker denim hues feel a lot more elevated than lighter washes and can effortlessly transition from office to dinner wear. Opting for a textural pair of jeans, with a flocked velvety finish, Clodagh's polka dot blouse works alongside her tactile, rich jeans to create an elevated look that works from AM to PM

We didn’t get a glimpse of footwear, but the best wide-leg jeans are pretty versatile when it comes to shoe choice. The options are pretty endless, with a wide-leg working with everything from boots to your best white trainers and everything in between.

