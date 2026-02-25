Clodagh McKenna gives her jeans an elevated edge with an elegant polka dot blouse

Clodagh McKenna is a huge fan of denim, and the fabric dominates her wardrobe. But while we love the innovative ways she chooses to wear it, including by partaking in the divisive double denim trend, her latest look offers a sleek and tactile twist on the much-loved staple.

Stepping out in the co-ord flocked denim wide leg jeans from Very, the star highlighted her waist by tucking in a sold-out polka to shirt from Sézane into the waistband. The pretty polka dot design featured a dark navy base with white spot print, and the top teamed beautifully with the star's tactile jeans.

Spotty prints are a key spring/summer favourite, but the love of this dotty print has started early this year, with polka dot jeans already taking hold of the high street. We're expecting a swathe of spotty tops and shirts to follow suit, and Clodagh is an early adopter of the look. A smart and timeless look, this investment look is one she could wear time and time again.

Shop Clodagh McKenna's Navy Look

EXACT MATCH The Very Collection Co-ord Flocked Denim Wide Leg Jeans £16 (was £40) at Very A high waist and double button fastening give these wide leg jeans a figure-flattering shape, with the dark wash navy being a super versatile tone to add to your wardrobe. If you want to create a two-piece, try pairing them with the matching jacket for a more retro feel. Reiss Ameira Silk-Satin Concealed-Placket Shirt £218 at Reiss Clodagh's Sézane shirt might be sold out, but this Reiss blouse is a great alternative. It's made from 100% silk for a luxe touch, and ivory polka dots complement the navy beautifully. A timeless design, this spotty print is always in fashion, so you can get plenty of wear out of this design. Hobbs London Fitzroy Blouse £50.15 (was £89) at Hobbs London A navy and ivory colourway makes this blouse versatile and easy to style, with its ruffled V-neckline adding a chic, feminine touch to the relaxed shape. Wear with jeans, dress it up with tailored trousers or opt for a midi skirt, tucking your blouse into your bottoms to highlight your waist. M&S The Wide-Leg Jeans £36 at M&S If cord fabric feels a little too cold-weather friendly, then these indigo jeans are cut to a wide leg shape that will emulate Clodaugh's contemporary look. They're also available in a variety of washes, from light to dark, but this inky blue hue is a shade you'll never tire of. Phase Eight Rita Spot Shirt £69 at Phase Eight This polka dot shirt just dropped on the Phase Eight website, and I'm expecting it to sell out quickly. Its timeless navy shade and cream polka dots make for easy, elevated styling, and the additional white piped trim adds a further luxe feel that lengthens your frame and highlights the cuffs and collar. River Island Navy Spot Print Scallop Detail Chiffon Shirt £49 at River Island This shirt might be a little more detailed than Clodagh's, but it is no less elegant. The navy tone is rich and bold, while the polka dot is soft and discreet. The scalloped details add an ultra-feminine flair to the piece, which adds a slightly more vintage-aesthetic that would work well with the cord jeans.

When you’re pulling together your spring capsule wardrobe, a pair of dark wash denim jeans will really pull their weight - and not just because deeper denim tones are dominating denim trends for 2026.

Versatile enough to not only be worn as casual wear, darker denim hues feel a lot more elevated than lighter washes and can effortlessly transition from office to dinner wear. Opting for a textural pair of jeans, with a flocked velvety finish, Clodagh's polka dot blouse works alongside her tactile, rich jeans to create an elevated look that works from AM to PM

We didn’t get a glimpse of footwear, but the best wide-leg jeans are pretty versatile when it comes to shoe choice. The options are pretty endless, with a wide-leg working with everything from boots to your best white trainers and everything in between.

