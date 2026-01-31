Clodagh McKenna signals the return of the western trend for spring; her checked shirt and jeans outfit formula is a winner
The star showed off a little cow-girl cool with her daytime ensemble
Wild West-inspired pieces like cow print, fringing and blue denim have all been huge news over the last couple of months and western, bohemian nods are set to continue into spring. So if you haven’t already, now is a good time to add a little yee-haw to your weekend wardrobe.
The cowgirl aesthetic is both classic and comfortable, and Clodagh McKenna just showed us all how effortlessly chic it can look with her latest outfit while on 'This Morning'. The star hit the small screen wearing a Levi’s checked shirt, a pair of (sold-out) raw-hem jeans by ME+EM, and a textured pair of Sezane boots.
The whole look worked together beautifully and had a timeless yet fresh feel that really channelled the western look, and the star’s savvy choice of a tan belt and understated gold jewels finished it off to perfection.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
The yoke detail on the front of this piece, combined with the puffed sleeve,s gives it a boho-meets-western look that really works. Wear with jeans like the star, and you'll be all set.
A raw, frayed edge hem gives a relaxed spin to blue denim and this wide-leg pair will do the job nicely. They are available in short and long leg lengths too.
Shop More Checked Shirts
Clever darting detail at the waist of this oversized shirt adds a little extra shape and definition for a more flattering fit, and it will buddy up well with skinny jeans.
Despite checks being a relatively busy print, they have such a timeless feel, making the pattern pretty easy to style. Keep it simple and wear your plaid shirt with denim like Clodagh, or give your top a seventies spin with a brown leather midi skirt and knee-high boots, for a look that nails boho style.
The key is avoiding any other print in your outfit and teaming your shirt with just pared-back, classic separates. This will create the most chic and grown-up take on the wild west trend, so it feels more contemporary and not costume party.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
