Clodagh McKenna signals the return of the western trend for spring; her checked shirt and jeans outfit formula is a winner

Wild West-inspired pieces like cow print, fringing and blue denim have all been huge news over the last couple of months and western, bohemian nods are set to continue into spring. So if you haven’t already, now is a good time to add a little yee-haw to your weekend wardrobe.

The cowgirl aesthetic is both classic and comfortable, and Clodagh McKenna just showed us all how effortlessly chic it can look with her latest outfit while on 'This Morning'. The star hit the small screen wearing a Levi’s checked shirt, a pair of (sold-out) raw-hem jeans by ME+EM, and a textured pair of Sezane boots.

The whole look worked together beautifully and had a timeless yet fresh feel that really channelled the western look, and the star’s savvy choice of a tan belt and understated gold jewels finished it off to perfection.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop the Look

Exact Match Levi's Journey Western Shirt £30 (was £60) at Levi's The yoke detail on the front of this piece, combined with the puffed sleeve,s gives it a boho-meets-western look that really works. Wear with jeans like the star, and you'll be all set. River Island Blue Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans £46 at River Island A raw, frayed edge hem gives a relaxed spin to blue denim and this wide-leg pair will do the job nicely. They are available in short and long leg lengths too. Schuh Bexley Kitten in Red £27.99 (was £45) at Schuh Clodagh's designer boots aren't currently available, but this moc-croc pair of low heels will make a very similar footnote to your outfit.

Shop More Checked Shirts

Free People We The Free Ashley Plaid Shirt £140 at Free People The softer colour and cosy flannel fabric of this shirt make it perfect for a low-key day - add it to wide leg trousers in a similar tone and add a chunky cardigan. H&M Waisted Twill shirt £16 (was £39.99) at H&M Clever darting detail at the waist of this oversized shirt adds a little extra shape and definition for a more flattering fit, and it will buddy up well with skinny jeans. Next Brown/Cream Check Long Sleeve Corduroy Shirt £18.50 (was £38) at Next Corduroy makes this patterned piece a little cosier for the last few weeks of winter, and it will look great layered over a fine knit, roll neck jumper and skirt.

Despite checks being a relatively busy print, they have such a timeless feel, making the pattern pretty easy to style. Keep it simple and wear your plaid shirt with denim like Clodagh, or give your top a seventies spin with a brown leather midi skirt and knee-high boots, for a look that nails boho style.

The key is avoiding any other print in your outfit and teaming your shirt with just pared-back, classic separates. This will create the most chic and grown-up take on the wild west trend, so it feels more contemporary and not costume party.