Lisa Snowdon gives flared jeans a chic makeover with this high street knit, and it's only £26
Her fast-selling M&S top is a surprisingly affordable piece that's packed with sleek style features
It might be the simplest of outfit formulas, but jeans and a nice top never fail to impress, and Lisa Snowdon's latest look is a case in point. Stepping out for This Morning, Lisa looked spring-ready in a sweet short-sleeved knit with an on-trend tie neckline and a pair of flattering flared jeans.
Wearing a pair of blue high-waisted 70s flare jeans from GAP the TV presenter paired these figure-flattering denim bottoms with a surprisingly affordable tie neck knitted top from Marks & Spencer.
Finishing off the outfit with a pair of black, patent boots. Lisa's outfit was beautifully balanced, as the flared jeans complemented the more detailed neckline of her luxe knitted top, creating volume at the top and bottom of her silhouette, subsequently naturally creating a nipped-in waistline. And Lisa's polished look was super budget-friendly, with her top clocking in at just £26.
Get Lisa Snowdon's Refined Casual Look
With shoppers praising the "great quality" of these jeans, and Lisa proving just how chic they can look, they're sure to see tons of wear over the spring as their flattering fit through the hip and thigh balances out the statement flared leg.
Made from a wool-kissed fabric that shoppers say is "quite warm" and therefore "a good (for a) transition piece for spring," this top can pair with everything from jeans and skirts to tailored trousers. We can't believe it's only £26.
Lisa’s outfit works to create an ultra-flattering look because she’s balanced out the voluminous flare of her jeans with a top that’s fitted at her waistline and hips, and has a balancing, bow-tied neckline.
This elevated silhouette keeps everything feeling proportional and stops the statement flare from overwhelming the figure. It’s a trick that’s easy to recreate with any fitted top, or by tucking or half-tucking more voluminous tops into the waistband of your jeans. Adding a scarf or a bold necklace will also help to balance out a wide flared leg. Her choice of footwear also helps to keep everything in proportion, with a pair of sleek boots lending a streamlined finish to the overall look.
Her knitted top is certainly a piece that can hold its own in any spring capsule wardrobe. Versatile and easy to style, the short-sleeve knit is an ideal step into spring, and the scarf-style neckline keeps it incredibly current. Easy to pair with any of the denim trends for 2026, it would also work with midi skirts or tailored trousers for date night outfit ideas and elevated office wear that feels refined, polished and cosy, too.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
