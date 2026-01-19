Helen Skelton's turn-up denim gives a fresh feel to our favourite jeans and a blazer outfit formula

Her turn-up jeans will add a refresh for the months ahead

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News
Helen Skelton
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Jump to category:

The second season of BBC One’s Lost And Found In The Lakes is bringing us more than just heart warming stories of people being reunited with their lost treasures, we’re also getting plenty of outfit inspiration from the show’s host Helen Skelton.

Each episode, Helen and her stylist Annabel Kerman create the chicest of cold weather wardrobe looks that are keeping our outfit inspiration high. Blending casual denim styling with an elevated finish, this latest jeans and a blazer look is one of our favourites.

Wearing ASRA London’s sold out studded western boots with a green button up and Saint + Sophia’s Cambridge blazer in a rich, navy hue, it was Helen’s turned up jeans that added an extra directional feel to the look. Boasting a wide-leg silhouette, flattering high waist and dramatic turned up hemline, they delivered a sophisticated, polished feel.

Shop Turned Up Jeans

Style Your Jeans Like Helen

Helen just knows how to style wide leg jeans, and while this look features dramatic, wide-leg, turn-up jeans, the star effortlessly balances her silhouette by keeping her top half fitted with a bold green shirt and neutral navy blazer.

Oversized and wide-leg jeans are set to be one of the biggest denim trends for 2026, with more relaxed silhouettes coming to the forefront of our wardrobes this year. Helen’s style plays into this perfectly, and the ultra-wide leg of her jeans is emphasised by the dramatic turn-up detail.

If you’ve been a fan of skinnies, or tend to lean towards straighter jean cuts for smart casual outfit ideas, a turn-up jean, in either a wide or a straighter silhouette is a fast way to add a contemporary feel to your wardrobe this season.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.