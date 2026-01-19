Helen Skelton's turn-up denim gives a fresh feel to our favourite jeans and a blazer outfit formula

The second season of BBC One’s Lost And Found In The Lakes is bringing us more than just heart warming stories of people being reunited with their lost treasures, we’re also getting plenty of outfit inspiration from the show’s host Helen Skelton.

Each episode, Helen and her stylist Annabel Kerman create the chicest of cold weather wardrobe looks that are keeping our outfit inspiration high. Blending casual denim styling with an elevated finish, this latest jeans and a blazer look is one of our favourites.

Wearing ASRA London’s sold out studded western boots with a green button up and Saint + Sophia’s Cambridge blazer in a rich, navy hue, it was Helen’s turned up jeans that added an extra directional feel to the look. Boasting a wide-leg silhouette, flattering high waist and dramatic turned up hemline, they delivered a sophisticated, polished feel.

Shop Turned Up Jeans

RO&ZO High Waisted Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans £89 at M&S With a high waist and wide legs, these jeans boast a flattering silhouette that's emphasised by the neat turned-up hem. Delivering a nostalgic feel, keep your top half fitted, and top tucked in to help elongate your silhouette. Nobody's Child Blue High Rise Islington Turn Up Jeans £79 at Nobody's Child If you're a fan of lighter denim hues, this pair of Nobody's Child jeans are perfect for getting Helen's look with thanks to their turned up hem and relaxed, flattering fit. Team them with tan for a spring-ready bohemian feel that you'll embrace all season. Mango Balloon Jeans With Rolled-Up Hem £49.99 at Mango With a mid-rise waist and balloon silhouette, these turned up jeans boast a unique and contemporary look that can elevate any denim collection. If you're a fan of a barrel leg jean, then this cut is incredibly similar and worth a spin.

Style Your Jeans Like Helen

Helen just knows how to style wide leg jeans, and while this look features dramatic, wide-leg, turn-up jeans, the star effortlessly balances her silhouette by keeping her top half fitted with a bold green shirt and neutral navy blazer.

Oversized and wide-leg jeans are set to be one of the biggest denim trends for 2026, with more relaxed silhouettes coming to the forefront of our wardrobes this year. Helen’s style plays into this perfectly, and the ultra-wide leg of her jeans is emphasised by the dramatic turn-up detail.

If you’ve been a fan of skinnies, or tend to lean towards straighter jean cuts for smart casual outfit ideas, a turn-up jean, in either a wide or a straighter silhouette is a fast way to add a contemporary feel to your wardrobe this season.

