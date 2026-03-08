This iconic King Charles photo 'signalled a change' - and would 'never' have happened in Queen Elizabeth's reign

The Royal Family's way of working has changed rather significantly in the past few years. King Charles respects his mother Queen Elizabeth’s legacy, but is determined to do things his own way - and this couldn’t have been clearer on his coronation day.

Getty Images photographer Chris Jackson has been capturing shots of the royals for over 20 years and he’s opened up to Vanity Fair about the iconic King Charles photo that showcased a big "change". The image is on the cover of his new book, Modern Monarchy: The British Royal Family Today and it shows King Charles and Queen Camilla in their regalia.

"Capturing that moment from behind the royal couple on the balcony of Buckingham Palace was something that would never have been allowed during Queen Elizabeth’s reign. It signalled a change," the veteran photographer said.

The picture was taken behind-the-scenes on Coronation Day and really showcased the magnitude of the situation. You can see the crowds of people gathered around the Victoria Memorial and off into the distance and Chris’ picture puts you in the King and Queen’s shoes, seeing things from their unique perspective.

It’s far less traditional than the kinds of pictures that were taken of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation back in 1953.

Commenting on how things are different now, the photographer explained, "We all remember Queen Elizabeth II, an iconic figure who was revered and respected around the world, and someone I always thoroughly enjoyed photographing. But since King Charles became King, I have noticed a significant change in the way things are done."

In his view, His Majesty has "approached aspects of the role differently" to his mother - "diversifying and modernising".

Chris Jackson wanted to represent this in the title of his photographic book, adding that it "encapsulates how the Royal Family is moving forward, honoring tradition while adopting a more open and modern approach."

The backstage picture of King Charles and Queen Camilla also shows this and the monarch also signalled his "change" in approach in the details of the coronation ceremony itself. He cut down the run-time from three hours when Queen Elizabeth was crowned, to just one hour.

Peers didn’t wear their traditional coronets indicating their rank and the dress-code was much less formal too. King Charles’s coronation also included representatives from other faiths besides the Church of England, who took part in the service.

"Charles III is a man who believes in evolution, not revolution, cares about the common good and will seek to heal, not divide," former British Prime Minister Sir John Major previously told Country Life. "During troubled and uncertain times, we are fortunate to have such a monarch."

This focus on change isn’t likely to slow down in the future either. Prince William said in Our Queen at Ninety that this is something Queen Elizabeth always encouraged.

"She is always on hand for advice and support, and it's as much about doing it [royal duties] our own way as it is about getting it right," he declared. "She likes that we have our own style. It's a new generation, and there's no point in everyone doing it the same way. It's the modernisation of the Royal Family that keeps it interesting and relevant."