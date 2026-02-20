King Charles made significant choice with carefully-worded statement following Andrew arrest

On 19th February - the former Prince Andrew’s 66th birthday - Thames Valley Police confirmed they had arrested a "man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office". While not formally naming him, it was widely understood to be the King's brother - something that was all but confirmed by the swiftness in which King Charles released a statement.

Arguably a sign that the Royal Family’s famous mantra of "never complain, never explain" is a thing of the past, His Majesty addressed the news directly, offering his "full and wholehearted support and co-operation" to the authorities.

This "carefully worded statement" struck woman&home’s Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock, who notes, "You’d expect King Charles’s statement on his brother Andrew’s arrest to be carefully worded - and indeed it was. However, the layers of meaning might not be immediately obvious."

(Image credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

She adds, "His choice to refer to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor so formally is very much in line with the tone of the rest of the statement. He focused on how the 'law must take its course' and didn’t mention 'my brother' once. He also stated that it would 'not be right' to comment further.

"Whilst this is probably due to the legal aspect, it could also possibly be a subtle sign that the King is distancing himself from Andrew on a personal level."

Indeed, the only mention of family that the King made in his statement implies a certain degree of separation. His statement ended, "Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently and vehemently denied all allegations of wrong-doing. This notwithstanding, King Charles made the decision to strip his brother of his Princely title in October 2025.

In a statement at the time, it was confirmed, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor… Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease [on Royal Lodge] and he will move to alternative private accommodation."

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

(Image credit: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

After releasing his statement, His Majesty kept the day business as usual after Andrew’s arrest. King Charles attended an event to mark the launch of London Fashion Week. He was photographed heading to an exhibition highlighting innovation and sustainability within British fashion - causes close to his heart, and explored profoundly in his recent Amazon Prime documentary.

The King also viewed an exhibition by Stella McCartney, who was recently selected to be an ambassador of his Sustainable Markets initiative, and he was all smiles in photographs from the event.

(Image credit: RICHARD POHLE / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

As for the rest of the Royal Family, it’s widely reported that Prince William and Kate are supporting the King in his statement. The only official line released by the Waleses so far came in early February, when they spoke of their deep concern.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said at the time, "I can confirm the prince and princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."