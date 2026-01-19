Princess Eugenie 'completely cuts off' dad Andrew as she snubs Beatrice's 'fine line' approach

A clear and unforgiving line has apparently been drawn by Princess Eugenie when it comes to her disgraced father Andrew. Reports have suggested she's refusing to speak to him, with their estrangement likened to that of the Beckhams'.

She and her sister sent a powerful, unified message of solidarity with the Royal Family when they chose to spend Christmas with them instead of with their parents. However, Eugenie and Beatrice are reportedly taking very different approaches to talking to Andrew, and I'm not surprised that Eugenie's is apparently stricter.

"There is no contact at all, nothing. It's Brooklyn Beckham level - she has completely cut him off," a source alleged to the Mail on Sunday. "Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family."

In their view, Eugenie "isn't trying to walk that line" and is just "not speaking to him" at all. It's understood that she also didn't visit Andrew over Christmas and he's said to be "devastated" at the rift that emerged between him and his youngest daughter.

The sisters have ridden the tide of damaging headlines and claims about their father and his association with Jeffrey Epstein before, but recent months have seen new reports and details emerge.

In October he was stripped of his Princely title by King Charles in a statement which declared that "notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him", the new measures were "deemed necessary". Princess Eugenie's reported "no contact" approach to her father makes sense given she's a co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective.

This human rights organisation is dedicated to preventing modern slavery and human trafficking and Epstein died in jail awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

It's alleged Eugenie is upset as Andrew has never publicly apologised to Epstein's victims. Though King Charles's statement regarding his brother didn't explicitly name Epstein, it did conclude, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse".

The disgraced former Prince has until this October to vacate Royal Lodge in Windsor where he's lived for over two decades, with some believing Andrew could move out by his birthday on 19th February. This will be a major move and it's said that Eugenie hasn't been heavily involved in it.

She splits her time between the UK and Portugal and has been keeping a low profile in recent months, as has Beatrice. Neither attended the Princess of Wales's Together at Christmas carol service in December, making their Christmas Day appearance the first time they'd been spotted since Andrew lost his title.

When it was initially announced that he would give up using his Duke of York title (13 days before he became Mr Mountbatten-Windsor), reports swirled that King Charles had wanted his nieces to be "protected" from the fall-out due to his "high affection" for them. Eugenie and Beatrice have kept their Princess titles and are clearly still being invited and welcomed to Royal Family gatherings - unlike either of their parents.

If the rumours of Princess Eugenie cutting off contact with Andrew are to be believed, then she will likely remain a firm fixture at occasions like Ascot and Easter at Windsor Castle, without feeling her loyalties are divided.