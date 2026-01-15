Former Prince Andrew preparing to 'scuttle off into the distance' as rumours swirl he’ll be out of Royal Lodge within weeks
The King's brother has until October to vacate his Windsor property and move to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk
There are still eight months before disgraced former Prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has to leave his Berkshire home but it seems his moving date could be far sooner than that. In November the King announced in a statement that notice had been served for his brother to "surrender" the lease on Royal Lodge where he’s lived for over 20 years.
In recent weeks rumours have swirled that His Majesty is hoping Andrew will move by Easter and now Lorraine’s Royal Editor Russell Myers has suggested that the royal could be out by his 66th birthday in February. Speaking on the ITV daytime show on 14th January, Russell, who’s also Royal Editor of the Daily Mirror, described Andrew as being "exiled" to Norfolk.
"The former Prince Andrew we need to say now, has been kicked out of his salubrious Royal Lodge home, the 30-room mansion that he was living in with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. However, he’s going to end up in Sandringham," the expert explained.
Russell added, "He’s been exiled to Norfolk by the King after his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, however, there are a lot of timings at play here, because when is he going to be out? He’s got until October to stay there. The King wants him out by Easter, but he might actually be out by his birthday, and that’s 19th February. So there’s a lot of movement in this area."
Initially, it wasn’t clear exactly where Andrew would be going, but it’s now thought he’s going to be living at Marsh Farm.
In recent days reports have claimed that fences and CCTV are being installed and construction workers were seen there, all seemingly to prepare the property for the new occupant.
"This saga has been going on for over a decade now, and certainly nobody has any sympathy for Prince Andrew at all, do they? He’s had his titles stripped away from him, he’s had all the honours, you know… he’s absolutely in disgrace," the Royal Editor declared. "And I think all for the better, he’ll be out of Windsor, away from the King, away from the Prince and Princess of Wales."
According to Russell, Andrew will "have to, sort of, to scuttle off into the distance because it’s been a pretty tawdry scandal for all these years". Since his title was stripped, the King’s brother has been keeping a low profile and wasn't at Sandringham House for Christmas, though interestingly his daughters were.
This sent quite a surprising royal message for 2026 as that will definitely have been Andrew’s last Christmas at Forest Lodge. The royal has lived there since 2004 and before him, the late Queen Mother spent a lot of time there. Writing in The Windsor Legacy, royal author Robert Jobson alleged that "negotiations between the brothers [about Royal Lodge] became quite heated" after Queen Elizabeth passed away.
Andrew supposedly "reminded" his older brother that their mother had given it to him to use and "he intended to stay put". Now this is no longer an option after King Charles’s statement and whether it’s next month, by Easter or later in the year that he finally moves, his days at Royal Lodge are numbered.
