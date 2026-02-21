Why King Charles's statement on Andrew's arrest speaks volumes - it's all the final line
You could see this phrase as a subtle move to protect his wider family at a time where all eyes are on the royals like never before
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in a public office was never going to go uncommented upon by the Royal Family and within hours of the news breaking King Charles released a statement. It’s understood that His Majesty wasn’t informed in advance and he "learned with the deepest concern" about his brother’s arrest.
"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he continued. "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."
Yet it was the final line which really stood out to me. It indicates we won’t receive similar statements from any other royals and shows King Charles stepping up to protect the rest of his family as the torrent of Andrew headlines continues.
"My family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all," he concluded.
Although it’s been widely reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales supported King Charles’s statement, they haven’t released one themselves - and are unlikely to do so. The use of the collective "my family and I" clearly shows the monarch speaking on behalf of his nearest and dearest and indicating how they will be proceeding.
Royal duties will continue, that is what they’ll be focusing on, and it subtly and cleverly draws them into his own statement, negating the need for any others. Bringing the wider Royal Family into this message also links them to his remark that "it would not be right" for the King to comment further as the legal process continues.
If it’s not "right" for him to speak again, then it probably isn’t for them as "family and I" creates a sense of unity and alignment. It makes sense for King Charles to comment on the shocking events of 19th February given that he is, after all, Andrew’s brother and the monarch.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
In calmly speaking for his family, though, you could also view it as him protecting the likes of Prince William and Kate and the Edinburghs and Princess Anne at a time where scrutiny of the Royal Family is at an all-time high. He’s stepped up as the family patriarch as well as the sovereign, delivering the statement in such a way as to give them nothing to add right now.
As he said, royal duties continued as planned throughout the rest of the day, which was also Andrew’s 66th birthday. King Charles attended the first day of London Fashion Week and Queen Camilla had an audience with Anna Wintour.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released under investigation in the evening and he returned to his new home on the Sandringham Estate. He has consistently and strenuously denied any allegations of wrongdoing. In October the King shared a statement declaring that "notwithstanding" this, he would be stripping his brother of his princely title and "formal notice" had been served to surrender the lease on his Royal Lodge residence.
Given what King Charles said in his statement, I wouldn’t expect him to respond to any further calls for comment whilst his brother is under investigation and so we’ll be seeing the royals out and about as usual, whilst behind closed doors it is probably a very difficult time for them.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.