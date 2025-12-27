Prince William's 'sympathy' for Eugenie and Beatrice amid Andrew scandal after experiencing 'endless publicity' as a boy

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice reunited with the rest of the Royal Family the week before Christmas to attend King Charles's annual festive lunch at Buckingham Palace. The sisters were pictured smiling as they arrived and this was the first time they've been spotted at a royal occasion since their father was stripped of his Princely title.

Unsurprisingly, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wasn't at the lunch, though plenty of other family members were there, including the Prince of Wales. He's said to have taken a hard line with his uncle and reports claimed he could ban him from "all elements of royal life" when he's King.

However, when it comes to Andrew's daughters, William has "particular sympathy" for what they're going through. The BBC's former Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond believes his own experience as a boy might shape his approach.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"He had to endure endless publicity about his parents as he was growing up," she shared. "Of course the headlines then were for very different reasons: the disintegration of his parents' marriage. But it was still traumatic for a young boy. You have to feel for these young women."

As Jennie notes, the media frenzies surrounding King Charles and Princess Diana and Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were sparked by incredibly different things. However, she makes an interesting point about how Prince William knows all-too-well what it's like to grow up seeing your parents constantly being the subject of news stories.

Coming from a place of at least some level of understanding could help William navigate these difficult times and support Eugenie and Beatrice.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal and Survival by Robert Jobson | £10.88/$14.58 (Was £22/$29.48) at Amazon This is the perfect book for the royal fans in your life. It covers everything from King Charles and Princess Diana's marriage, to Prince Harry and Meghan's exit from royal life and the scandals surrounding the former Prince Andrew.

The cousins have always been close and Jennie was "pleased" to see the sisters going to this pre-Christmas lunch. The expert noted that "whatever you think" of the Princesses' parents, they've "not been accused of doing anything wrong".

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Over the years they've "had to watch their parents being humiliated and publicly criticised" but "have remained close to the rest of the Royal Family". She added, "The late Queen showed them great affection and the King also seems keen to protect them. So I think everyone would have been very welcoming at the Palace lunch."

Despite reports suggesting the Princess of Wales extended an olive branch to Eugenie and Beatrice and invited them to Together at Christmas, they didn't end up attending in early December.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

It's possible that they didn't want to overshadow this special occasion, as many people would have focused on the sisters if they'd been there.

King Charles's private family lunch is a more low-key way for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to reunite with the royals. They looked in good spirits as they arrived together and this event showcased how they are very much still part of the royal fold.

Whilst Andrew is no longer a Prince, they have retained their Princess titles and are still being included in royal occasions and events. Whether or not they will attend as many as they did in the past is another matter, though receiving a "very welcoming" response at this Christmas lunch might encourage them to do so.