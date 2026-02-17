Happy Lunar New Year! Astrologer Hagan Fox reveals all about the meaning of the Year of the Fire Horse

Today is the start of the Lunar New Year, ushering in a whole new cycle for millions across the globe. As the Chinese New Year bids farewell to the Year of the Snake, it welcomes in the Year of the Fire Horse.

Appearing on This Morning, astrologer Hagan Fox shared his insights into what the Fire Horse represents, describing it as a "very energised year" and "way more positive than 2025".

Talking to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary he also delved deep into just what to expect from 2026 - and which zodiac signs are set to benefit most. And, there was good news for Alison, who was told this year would be especially positive for anyone born in the Year of the Tiger, like her.

A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning) A photo posted by on

One of the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac, Fire Horse years are considered strong, rebellious, and energetic - in keeping with the nature of the horse itself, and with the added element of the fire.

The Year of the Tiger occurs every 12 years, and includes anyone born in 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, and so forth. Last year’s zodiac animal - the snake - is the nemesis of the tiger. So this year should be a more fortuitous one.

As Hagan explained, you can expect to go "from one of your worst years to one of your best". All very well and good for the tigers amongst us, but what about everyone else?

For Dermot - who was born under the Year of the Ox - it’s something of a "neutral year", according to the astrologer.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

People with the Ox Zodiac sign are born in the years 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, and every 12 years after.

A caller who was born in 1967 - the Year of the Goat - received the news from Hagan that the goat is the secret soulmate of the horse. So anyone born under the Year of the Goat -1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, etc - can expect a positive year.

For the Year of the Monkey - which included a caller who spoke with Hagan born in 1968 - expect to benefit from “all the good fortune” as Earth signs receive the energy from the Fire Horse.

A post shared by Hagan Fox Astrology (@haganfoxastrology) A photo posted by on

On his own social media channel, Hagan delved into the Fire Horse further.

Calling out the "untameable" nature of the Fire Horse, Hagan describes the nature of the zodiac as "autonomous, independent, free-spirited" and that the year has a message for all of us. That message? "Stop being a lame duck".

So the message for the Year of the Fire Horse involves "be as I am - be strong, be fearless, explore life."

How to find your Chinese Zodiac sign

If you want to do some more personalised digging as to what the Fire Horse might mean for you, you'll need to know your exact zodiac sign.

In Chinese astrology, each zodiac year has both an animal and an element sign. This creates a 60-year cycle of unique and rare combinations, based on the element and the animal.

You can find out your animal by using an online Zodiac calculator, and to add your specific element, there’s an easy chart to help.

Metal: Birth year ending in 0 or 1

Water: Birth year ending in 2 or 3

Wood: Birth year ending in 4 or 5

Fire: Birth year ending in 6 or 7

Earth: Birth year ending in 8 or 9.