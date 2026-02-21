Jump to category:
I look forward to leather jacket season every year. These are the very best new-in styles I've spotted for 2026

The classic cover-up always feels on trend and will take you seamlessly from season to season.

four models wearing biker jackets
(Image credit: Mango, Topshop, Mint Velvet, M&S)
I look forward to the start of spring every year, not just because it means warmer weather is enroute, but also because it means that leather jacket season is upon us and this capsule wardrobe hero truly comes into its own the second I shed my winter coat.

Polished and practical, the best leather jackets for 2026 cover ever cut and shape and come in a selection of colourways. Whether you're looking for a long-lasting real leather iteration, that will age beautifully across the years, or a more budget-friendly faux leather design, I've done the hard work for you and hunted down the high street heroes that are worth taking note of.

There is a reason that fashion revisits the leather jacket again and again, and that's because it's such a versatile and wearable staple that can easily integrate with any wardrobe.

Leather jackets in general tend to work best with casual outfits, teaming beautifully with jeans, but they're also a brilliant way of adding a casual spin to more formal ensembles, adding extra versatility to slightly dressier items.

They also help to toughen up 'prettier' items contrasting cleverly with florals to add an edge to more feminine silhouettes and colour palettes, helping to give any outfit a contemporary finish.

Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

