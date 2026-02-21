I look forward to leather jacket season every year. These are the very best new-in styles I've spotted for 2026

I look forward to the start of spring every year, not just because it means warmer weather is enroute, but also because it means that leather jacket season is upon us and this capsule wardrobe hero truly comes into its own the second I shed my winter coat.

Polished and practical, the best leather jackets for 2026 cover ever cut and shape and come in a selection of colourways. Whether you're looking for a long-lasting real leather iteration, that will age beautifully across the years, or a more budget-friendly faux leather design, I've done the hard work for you and hunted down the high street heroes that are worth taking note of.

Leather was one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trend for 2026, particularly in coloured versions, however classic black and tans are also relevant to the months ahead and will still be wearable in cool autumn weather too. Easy to style, you can pair them with jeans for a cool weekend look, or wear one over smarter dresses to add a contemporary but casual spin.

Shop Jackets

M&S Faux Leather Harrington Jacket £48 at M&S The combination of sleek design, matte fabric and military-style epaulettes on the shoulders give this jacket a smart vibe that will work from AM to PM. Team with tailoring for a more fashion-forward spin, or add to your jeans outfits for a more polished finish to weekend casual. Mint Velvet Butter Yellow Leather Cropped Pilot Bomber Jacket £350 at Mint Velvet Bomber jackets are another shape making a comeback this season, but this butter yellow iteration gives this jacket a spring/summer ready feel. The asymmetric popper detailing and blouson hemline adds a fashion spin to this classic jacket that will work well with neutrals or denim. Zara Faux Leather Jacket with Elasticated Waist £45.99 at Zara With a luxe lustre, this more patent finish adds a fancier feel to this budget-friendly buy. The elasticated waist helps to add shape to this slick faux leather jacket, and makes it an ideal choice for those who find classic biker jacket shapes a little overwhelming in terms of cut. Mango Leather Biker Jacket £119 at Mango Available in sizes XS-4XL this design is size inclusive. A classic biker cut, this silhouette and style will never go out of fashion and crafted in real leather it will age well too, making it a piece you can slip into your spring capsule wardrobe and pull out again come autumn too. River Island Red Faux Leather Belted Jacket £59 at River Island Biker jackets tend to have quite a boxy shape but if you'd prefer some more definition to your silhouette, go for this cinnamon-brown, faux leather number that comes with a waist belt to pull in your middle. Ideal for pairing with denim or other neutral colourways for the months ahead. Topshop Faux Leather Funnel Neck Biker Jacket £80 at ASOS Spring greens is one of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2026 so far and this faux leather design is an ideal way to execute the trend. Team with neutral hues such as cream, denim, or coffee colours, so that the bold tone gets to have its moment in the sun. With an oversized fit, keep the rest of your look fitted.

There is a reason that fashion revisits the leather jacket again and again, and that's because it's such a versatile and wearable staple that can easily integrate with any wardrobe.

Leather jackets in general tend to work best with casual outfits, teaming beautifully with jeans, but they're also a brilliant way of adding a casual spin to more formal ensembles, adding extra versatility to slightly dressier items.

They also help to toughen up 'prettier' items contrasting cleverly with florals to add an edge to more feminine silhouettes and colour palettes, helping to give any outfit a contemporary finish.