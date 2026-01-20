All this rain means Sandro’s leather-trimmed trench has never been more of a must-have – and I've found a budget-friendly high-street alternative
We’re always on the hunt for more affordable takes on our favourite designer pieces and this one is a gem
No wardrobe is complete without at least one of the best trench coats, and as the classic silhouette has sky-rocketed in popularity, so has the sheer volume of styles available, with every brand adding their own unique twist to the timeless design.
We’re seeing a massive heritage revival right now, and trench coats are a core part of this British-loving aesthetic. The likes of the classic Burberry trench are being pitted alongside more contemporary counterparts and everywhere we look, early spring drops are reinventing a coat silhouette that they know always piques shoppers interest.
A cross between a trench and a car coat, Sandro’s leather-collar side-pocket cotton coatis a sleek and minimal design, crafted in tan fabric, with a contemporary collar detail that adds a trending feel. At £350 (in the sale), it's not the cheapest of outerwear options, but have no fear, I've found River Island’s beige cocoon sleeve collar trench coat that’s not an exact match for the designer coat, but more than emulates its sophisticated look with leather trims and an understated silhouette.
Shop River Island's Sandro Trench Lookalike
As we transition out of our winter capsule wardrobes, the trench coat is a style that you can bet we’re carrying over into spring. The season is dominated by rain, as is the current January weather, and a trench coat is one of the key styles to invest in when looking to keep dry and still feel perfectly put-together.
Like Sandro’s leather-collar coat, the River Island trench boasts a contrasting collar, though it's made of faux-leather, with co-ordinating faux leather cuffs at the wrists. Unlike the designer style, the high-street coat uses black to highlight the trim, while the Sandro coat uses a rich red hue for a bolder finish, although there’s no denying that black is a much more versatile option.
The River Island coat, also uses a waist-defining belt, closer to the classic silhouette of a trench coat, while the Sandro design errs more towards car coat silhouette, opting for no belt. For added waist definition, you can always add your own leather belt, which will instantly add a further luxe finish to the design. Ideal for wearing alongside jeans and your best white trainers, either of these coats will style well from AM to PM, adding polish to date night outfit ideas or work silhouettes.
The River Island iteration clocks in at just £89, for a smart coat you can wear in spring and autumn, this is excellent value for a runway-worthy style on a tighter budget.
