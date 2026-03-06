Last month, Channel 4 confirmed that Nigella will succeed Dame Prue Leith, who is stepping down from the globally famous baking show after nine years. She joined the team in 2017, replacing Mary Berry.

Reflecting on the new line-up, former Bake Off winner Nadiya told us: I’m sure Nigella will do an amazing job”, adding that without Prue, “It’ll be less colourful, that’s for sure."

Nadiya, who is our woman&home cover star for our April issue as she celebrates the publication of her new cookbook Nadiya’s Quick Comforts, spoke candidly about why she no longer follows the series herself.

“Once you’ve done the show, the magic has gone a little bit because you know how it’s made. The gloss definitely comes off,” she explained. “Some of the tasks now are, honestly, ridiculous. Some of it should feel achievable, and some of it just doesn’t anymore.”

Nadiya, 41, shot to fame in 2015 after winning and capturing the nation’s hearts on Bake Off with her warmth, honesty and empowering winner’s speech. A golden decade then followed.

She landed multiple hit TV series, including Nadiya Bakes and Nadiya’s Family Favourites, plus bestselling cookbooks, Christmas specials and was awarded an MBE in 2020.

But at the start of last year, TV execs announced they had no plans to continue making telly with the mum-of-three. A year on, despite offers from various channels, including Channel 4, Nadiya is yet to align with another broadcaster.

But, she admits in our exclusive online interview that she never expected to be an "option" to fill Prue’s shoes.

"It would be difficult because, firstly, I don't drink and I don't eat pork, so that would limit what the bakers could make because I can’t taste any of that. Would it be nice to see some diversity? Absolutely. Do I think I'd make a great judge? Yeah!”

Do you think there will be a lot of flirting? It’ll be fascinating to watch. Can you imagine? Innuendo heaven!”

To observe the dynamic between fellow judge Paul Hollywood and Nigella, who is famously nicknamed The Domestic Goddess, Nadiya said she will be temporarily drawn back as a viewer.

“I absolutely will, of course. Do you think there will be a lot of flirting? It’ll be fascinating to watch. Can you imagine? Innuendo heaven!”

As for her future, Nadiya admitted she is considering launching her own TV production company.

She revealed: “There is room for a production company. It's something that I’ve thought about for a really long time, and maybe it's something that I will do in the future because people like me are a novelty.

"I feel like [broadcasters] get the best of you, and when they think they've ticked the boxes, there's no more space for you anymore. All this time, I thought that I had control of everything, and I realised that I don't have control of anything.”

Nadiya explained how the decision to drop her TV series triggered an onslaught of “tears and sadness” as well as physical demise as she battled fibromyalgia, which causes musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, sleep disturbances and cognitive issues.

Gratefully, she received love and support from industry peers, including fellow broadcasters.

“Nihal [Arthanayake] contacted me. We had a lovely, long chat,” said Nadiya. “I've had loads of messages of support from Anita Rani, who texted me and said, ‘Always here for you. Let's get together’. They've both contacted me, which has been really lovely.”

Opening up too about how body piercing helped her cope emotionally following her TV departure and recent weight loss after she transformed her diet, Nadiya also told how working as a primary school teaching assistant has enabled her to be around more for her kids Musa, 19, Dawud, 18 and Maryam, 15.

"In the last 10 years, I've probably not been present for a lot of half terms and big chunks of summer holidays and Christmas holidays. I feel much happier now because I'm at home when they're home.

“Anyone who tells you your kids need you less as they grow older, it’s not true. They need you more. They don't need you in the physical sense. You don't need to take them to the toilet or change their clothes, but you need to be there when they feel those [tough] moments. By having a bit more balance in my life, I'm definitely able to be there for my kids.

And Nadiya hopes her children will one day take inspiration from her recent career and life changes.

“I hope they know that life isn't one-size-fits-all,” she said. “There's going to be changes and I'd like to think that they now see the half in that [public-facing] world gets what it needs without taking all of me.”