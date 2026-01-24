Exclusive: Emilia Fox opens up on split from partner Jonathan Stadlen - 'I feel positive now'

Emilia Fox said she's feeling 'positive and optimistic' following her split from partner Jonathan Stadlen last year, as she opened up on their separation in an exclusive chat with woman&home.

The Silent Witness actress, who has played Dr Nikki Alexander in the BBC crime drama since 2004, admits that she has come to terms with the breakup from Jonathan. The pair found love after meeting through a mutual friend in 2021 - and parted ways at the beginning of 2025.

(Image credit: Elisabeth Hoff)

"Jonathan and I separated last February. I have only the very best of feelings towards him. Relationships are funny. They bring different things in different moments of the partnership, but it doesn’t take away from the really wonderful times," she told us.

Sharing her positive feelings for the future following the split, Emilia continued, "You might feel emotional about it at one point, but luckily with age, you can accept it as part of life, and know how to recover and look after yourself.

"The end of relationships are always sad, but I’ve been putting into practice things that have made me feel more positive, hopeful and optimistic."

Subscribe to woman&home: £6 for 6 issues (Image credit: Elisabeth Hoff)

Following the separation, Emilia threw herself into her work to take her mind off things - which she says really helped her get through it. With series 29 of Silent Witness hitting screens on Monday 2nd February, much of last year was spent on set for Emilia.

"I was very lucky. I was working on Silent Witness then away to Rome. That was really helpful. It was a good time to be away. I had to spend a lot of time in my own company," she said.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"On set, you are surrounded by lots of people, but then the focus is work. Being on my own in my room by myself, learning lines, I did lock myself away."

Revealing that she's looking forward to what lies ahead and whether she sees new love on the cards for herself, Emilia went on to add, "I feel very positive now, very invigorated and renewed.

"There are no new love interests. I’m just really looking forward to what the future holds. New beginnings."

(Image credit: Elisabeth Hoff)

Staying fit is another huge part of Emilia's life and something else that helped her power through 2025.

"Health, wellness, and exercise were definitely a big part of last year. If I feel physically fit, it helps me mentally and emotionally," she explained.

Give the gift of woman&home (Image credit: Elisabeth Hoff) Subscribe to woman&home and get 6 issues for £6!

"Working on Silent Witness, I’ve seen first-hand that the body is an incredible thing. When you’ve seen inside someone’s body, you want to look after your own body, and my philosophy is if you look after it and feel good, that’s what matters.

"Working out helped with work because this series was quite physically challenging and non-stop; it also stopped me from overthinking and I like a challenge. I’m determined to keep it up."

You can read Emilia's full interview in the March 2026 issue of woman&home, on shelves from 29th January.