When does season 29 of Silent Witness start and how can you watch the new series?

It’s been nearly a year since we got the news that Silent Witness would be returning for a 29th season. Fans are crossing their fingers that new episodes are just on the horizon and have been left wondering when the new season will start and how they can ensure they don’t miss a moment of season 29.

After all the drama and chaos of the season 28 finale, we’re especially excited to see how everyone’s favourite pathologist and forensic scientist couple, Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson, are doing in the new season – and while we’ve only been given a few teasers about what to expect from the new episodes, we’re already on the edge of our seats.

So, before we get too excited, here's when Silent Witness season 29 will start - and how you can watch it where you are.

When does the new series of Silent Witness start?

While no official release date has been announced for the new 29th season of Silent Witness, it is set to return in early 2026, much to the delight of the show’s fans.

woman&home’s Royal Editor and resident Silent Witness expert Emma Shacklock said, “I never miss an episode of Silent Witness and so whilst I’m always sad when Christmas is over, I’m excited to see Nikki and Jack back on our screens not long after.

“Even though we don’t have an exact release date yet, new seasons of the BBC drama typically air on Mondays and Tuesdays in January,” she added. “The last two seasons have begun on the first Monday after the New Year’s Day week, on the 8th and 6th January respectively.

"Although we’ll have to wait for an announcement from the BBC to be sure, based on the past, I’m hoping that Monday, 5th January 202,6 will be the day we get to enjoy Silent Witness season 29. Even if that isn’t the specific day, it will surely not be long before or after, and this news is sure to brighten up many people’s Januarys."

How to watch Silent Witness season 29 in the UK

For Silent Witness fans in the UK, watching the new series couldn’t be simpler. It will be airing on BBC One and, while no release date has been confirmed, will likely air at 9pm on Mondays and Tuesdays as has been the case with previous seasons.

Episodes will also be available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer after each episode has aired. However, in the past, Tuesday’s episode has landed on the streaming platform at the same time as Monday’s each week – so if that clinghanger has left you itching for more, checking online might just pay off when it comes to season 29.

In the meantime, you can find all previous seasons of Silent Witness on BBC iPlayer so you can re-watch and check back in with the team at the Lyell Centre team before Silent Witness season 29 starts.

How to watch Silent Witness season 29 from anywhere

If you’re going to be away from home when Silent Witness season 29 airs but don’t want to miss any of the action, a VPN is going to be your best friend. Standing for Virtual Private Network, a VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of an area the show you want to watch is airing in, meaning you can tune in to watch your favourite shows from anywhere.

After testing all of the major VPN services, woman&home’s sister site, TechRadar, rate Nord as the best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Silent Witness season 29 online.

If you’re in the US, you might also be able to enjoy Silent Witness season 29 on BritBox or BBC America, with previous seasons of the show being released via both of these channels for fans in America to enjoy. This has not been confirmed yet but, until it is, US fans can currently purchase seasons or individual episodes of previous Silent Witness seasons via Amazon Prime Video.

What will season 29 of Silent Witness be about?

Since filming for the 29th season of Silent Witness began in early 2025, the show’s star Emilia Fox has teased plenty about what we can expect from the cast.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine earlier this year, she revealed, “The twenty-ninth series that we're doing now is set in Birmingham,” and will follow the team at a new forensic centre at Birmingham General Hospital.

“Jack and Nikki are married, so you get a glimpse into their married life, and then being in Birmingham, it gives a whole new look to the show. There's a different atmosphere and feeling working up here,” she added. “The people are very welcoming, but visually it feels completely different, and it allows us to explore a different area of the country.”