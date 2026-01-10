How to watch Call the Midwife season 15 from anywhere - stream online

If you thought Call the Midwife season 14 saw some big changes in Poplar, season 15 is set to see some of the biggest differences yet when it begins airing on January 11.

The action has now moved firmly into the 70s, and not only do the vibrant, colourful outfits and shorter hemlines reflect that, but there's also a definite shift in the behaviour of the fan-favourites and supporting characters, as the women take a stand against the way society treats them.

Unwed mothers are keeping their babies as the stigma reduces, and the women are fighting for equal rights and rebelling against the systems that have kept them oppressed for so long.

It's London's East End as you've never seen it before in the show. As well as looking forward to watching 70s London and its evolving maternity services play out, we're also excited about going back in time once again for the upcoming Call the Midwife prequel, and the cast will be taking some time out this year to shoot the Call the Midwife film.

If you're excited about all this action coming from your favourite series and don't want to miss out on a moment from season 15, there's no need to - you can tune in from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Call The Midwife season 15 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch Call The Midwife season 15, as it's free to view on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the first episode when it airs on January 11 at 8pm. Remaining episodes will then air weekly in the same time slot.

If you miss an episode, they'll be made available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer on demand shortly after broadcast.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account.

If you want to re-familiarise yourself with Call The Midwife storylines from days gone by, all 14 seasons and every Christmas special are currently available to watch for free on iPlayer on demand.

Call the Midwife Series 15 | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

How to watch Call the Midwife season 15 from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Call The Midwife season 15 airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see what's in store for the nuns and midwives of Poplar, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy all of the incredible episodes on offer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Call the Midwife season 15 on BBC iPlayer.

Speaking about being an original member of the cast, Helen George (Trixie), says, "It feels really special that I've been here from the beginning, and there's only a few of us that have that badge now.

"To make it to 15 series has been an incredible experience for me. Watching Trixie's storylines develop and watching the popularity of the show grow not just in this country, but around the world, has been an amazing thing to witness.

"It's been something that I could only have dreamed of. I'm so proud of everything that we've achieved so far."