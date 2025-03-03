Call The Midwife season 14 ending explained: Will there be a season 15?

The future is looking very uncertain for the Nonnatus nuns and midwives, and despite a flurry of exciting festivities seen in the Call The Midwife finale, season 14 of the hit show concluded on a worrying note.

After more births, tangled personal lives and a huge dollop of nostalgia, Call The Midwife season 14 has come to an end. Actress Molly Vevers joined the cast for the latest series, bringing a fresh young face to the line up of nuns, while viewers were eternally concerned that fan-favourite Cyril could be leaving Call The Midwife.

While fears surrounding Cyril were alleviated as the show unfolded, there was a shift towards wondering whether Megan Cusack was leaving the series as Nancy, and now the actress has confirmed Nancy's fate.

It's also totally impossible to ignore the significant note the show ended on, hinting at dire uncertainty for the series as a whole - so let's take a look at everything that happened in the season finale and what could be happening to the nuns and midwives of Poplar going forward.

Call The Midwife season 14 ending explained

To open the Call The Midwife season 14 finale, Nancy and Roger return to Poplar to carry out their nuptials, with plans to stay at Nonnatus House in the run up to the big day. However, when a fire breaks out at the local mother and baby home, the new mums are temporarily housed at Nonnatus and Nancy, Roger and Colette are instead taken in by Miss Higgins.

Schoolgirl Paula, the expectant teen from earlier in the series is one of the mothers from the home housed at Nonnatus, and is nearing her due date - Paula's religious parents were always convinced their teen daughter's pregnancy must have been an immaculate conception.

Paula isn't at Nonnatus House for long, because she's rapidly diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and anaemia by the ever-present Dr Turner, and is sent to the maternity home. Sister Veronica pays Paula's family a visit to see if they'll visit their daughter, but her mother insists she won't be seeing Paula until she's given birth and the baby adopted.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Andrea Southam)

While Nancy gears up for her wedding, Violet notices she's carrying a little extra weight and comments - unnecessarily we might add - that a bride usually slims down before her wedding. Well, there's a reason for Nancy's altered body shape, as she admits to being seven months pregnant!

Nancy reveals it took her a while to realise she was expecting, and swears Violet, Miss Higgins and Phyllis to secrecy, as she's yet to share her news with Colette. She's also concerned about what the nuns would think of her if they find out she's become pregnant outside of wedlock for a second time.

Back at the at the maternity home, Paula's father pays her a secret visit as she becomes ever more scared of giving birth as her due date approaches, and women around her go into labour. Rosalind suggests she's moved to the Mother House as a more appropriate and less intimidating setting, eventually accompanying her there to help her settle in.

Sister Catherine and Sister Julienne are also off to the Mother House where Sister Catherine is to take her vows. Set to take her vows alone, Sister Catherine picks out the wedding dress for the occasion. Back in Poplar, Roger and Nancy agonise over how to break their pregnancy news to Colette, who is actually delighted about it when she hears.

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Sister Hilda has sobering news for Sister Julienne over the Poplar midwives receiving funding cuts. Although Nonnatus House has been in this position many times before, this time around feels the most serious.

While Sister Hilda feels the nuns will all be sent overseas as missionaries if the nunneries delivering medical care are closed around the country, Sister Julienne contemplates what will become of her team if Nonnatus House closes for ever.

Meanwhile, Nancy spends her hen night hiding her pregnancy, and feels quite unwell with nausea and stomach pains the following day. When Phyllis caries out a few checks, she asserts Nancy is more further along than seven months, although Nancy refuses to believe this.

Sister Catherine is reunited with her sister, Helen, with whom her relationship became strained when Sister Catherine's entire family failed to comprehend why she'd want to become a nun. The pair chat through their difficulties and then dance on the beach near the Mother House to cement their relationship being back on track.

Trixie, whose own relationship status remains a constant source of discussion among viewers, returns to America to be a bridesmaid for a friend of Matthew's. Nancy, who it turns out was further along than seven months, goes into labour at Miss Higgins' house - she eventually gives birth to a healthy baby girl in the ambulance on the way to hospital.

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

It's then Paula's turn to go into labour, and concerned her age will make giving birth quite difficult, Dr Turner enlists Rosalind, Sister Veronica and Sister Monica Joan to help with the delivery. As Sister Catherine makes her vows in another part of the Mother House, Paula gives birth to a baby boy.

Once they find out their daughter has given birth, Paula's parents head to the Mother House, while Rosalind and Cyril contemplate what will happen to the baby. Paula's mother finally understands she hasn't dealt with her daughter's pregnancy in the best way, needing reassurance from Cyril that he will find him the best home when he's adopted.

Giving up her baby, Paula returns home with her parents. It's then time for Nancy and Roger to get married, and Poplar is in a celebratory mood for the happy occasion. Just as excitingly as Nancy getting wed, Cyril and Rosalind have their first kiss, after sparks flying between them for the entire series.

Roger looks proud and delighted with his new wife as she walks down the aisle, and on the way to their wedding party they pay their new baby, Melinda, a visit at the hospital. Season 14 comes to a warm and happy conclusion as Nancy and Roger celebrate being man and wife, although the uncertainty surrounding the future of Nonnatus House is bubbling away in the background...

Will there be a Call The Midwife season 15?

Yes, Call The Midwife season 15 was confirmed in 2023, with creator Heidi Thomas saying, "I’m overjoyed by the news that the doors of Nonnatus House will be open for a few more years. Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it's our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most."

However, the show has yet to be renewed past season 15, with Thomas most recently revealing to Radio Times that it could take a hiatus. "I do think we might take a break at some point," she revealed, adding, "I'm not in a position to talk about things, really. There is sort of a rolling, ongoing conversation that we always have at this point every year, which is: is there an end point? What are we working towards?"

Realistically, the series has experienced and excellent and very lengthy run, and will need to end fairly soon to remain historically accurate. By the 1970s, numbers of nuns delivering midwifery services in the community were diminishing, as more medicalised births took place, usually at large or local community hospitals.

The series would be unable to continue in it's current capacity, as it doesn't reflect the modernisation of maternity services in line with what actually happened in the 70s, sadly. Whatever the future holds, Call The Midwife will always hold a very special place in our hearts.