Expect ‘lots more romance’ in Bridgerton Season 4 as Netflix announces exciting news about future seasons and releases a new trailer

There may be a whole host of romance-filled series to binge on Netflix, but does anything hit the spot quite like Bridgerton? We've been waiting on the edge of our seats to hear anything at all about the upcoming fourth season of the regency-period drama and now we've been given news of a rough release date and exciting news about future seasons.

Not only that, but season three's star Nicola Coughlan has teased us with tidbits of what we can expect from the upcoming episodes - good things do come in three, don't they?

"What’s coming? Lots more romance," Nicola said when asked about the new season in an interview on the BAFTAs red carpet, as reported by People. "We’re shooting it still, it takes a long time to shoot Bridgerton, takes about eight months, this one’s taken nine."

So what can we expect? “We got new leads this year, Luke Thompson [who plays Benedict Bridgerton], who we’re used to, Yerin Ha, who’s new and gorgeous, sort of a Cinderella story," Nicola revealed. And the beginnings of this new plot line are revealed in the latest trailer released by Netflix yesterday, which you can watch below.

And when it comes to Nicola's character Penelope? She and Colin have "got a ginger baby. She’s a married woman, she’s a writer, but it’s delightful and gorgeous as always," Nicola teased.

Bridgerton Season 4 | Sneak Peek #2 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As we've seen happen in previous seasons of Bridgerton, Colin and Penelope's storylines will likely be taking a back seat as we focus on the budding romance of the next Bridgerton sibling. For this fourth season, it's Benedict's turn in the spotlight and (spoilers ahead!) he's in for a bumpy ride.

According the Netflix, which has been spilling secrets for the upcoming release, Benedict meets his love interest and knows her only as the Lady in Silver. After falling in love at first sight, he pursues her - but, unbeknownst to him, she's hiding a secret. She’s actually called Sophie and is a resourceful maid with big dreams, leading the pair to become 'star-crossed lovers’ as they overcome secrets, obstacles and, as Yerin Ha who will play Sophie calls it, a "battle around social status."

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Luke Thompson said of the upcoming season, "What’s striking about season four is that it’s the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale – the romance of it – and the actual reality of the world. Both are true. You have to hold both of them – the romance and the reality – in your hand. In its best version, ‘true love’ happens in the middle of that.”

We'll also get to see a host of familiar faces alongside the new, with Penelope and Eloise's friendship taking centre stage while little sister Hyacinth and season two's main character Kate Sharma will also return to the show.

But when will we get to see all this drama? Bridgerton fans might be a little disappointed at the release date Netflix has set, but good things come to those who wait...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When will Bridgerton Season 4 Be Released?

Netflix has announced that season 4 of Bridgerton will be released in 2026, though an exact date has not been specified. We know that the show is still in the process of being filmed as of May 2025 and, in previous interviews, showrunner Jess Brownell has explained that post-production is a lengthy process. So we might be waiting until the later part of 2026 for any episodes to air.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last year, Brownell explained, "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited and then they have to be dubbed into every language."

Bridgerton Season 4 | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

However, there is still good news for fans of the show. While we're waiting on season four's release, you can rejoice in the fact that Netflix has renewed Bridgerton for two more seasons, meaning we'll get a season five and six over the next few years.