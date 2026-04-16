Beef season 2 creator shares real inspiration behind the story, and the subtle way season 1's cast are involved in the show

Life seems to be offering Lee Sung Jin plenty of writing material, as he shares the incident that ignited the story for Beef season 2

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Charles Melton as Austin Davis, Carey Mulligan as Lindsay Crane-Martin, Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin, Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller in episode 202 of Beef
(Image credit: Netflix)

Beef season 2 has finally landed at Netflix, and fans have waited a long three years for the second instalment of the revenge anthology.

Season 1 followed the increasingly chaotic and violent ways Amy (Ali Wong) and Danny (Steven Yeun) found to get back at each other after their initial 'beef,' drawing on themes of depression, meaning and repressed rage.

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Is Beef season 2 a true story?

Beef season 2 takes inspiration from real events that happened to creator Lee Sung Jin. While season 1 was based on a real road rage incident he was involved in (the catalyst for Amy and Danny's original beef, if you're struggling to remember back that far,) season 2 is also based on a real fight between a couple that he was also in earshot of.

"Much like Season 1, this season was ripped from the headlines of my life," Lee tells Tudum. He adds, "It was based on a loud argument overheard from a neighbour’s home - the varying reactions from everyone who heard fascinated me."

However, he wanted to change the setting from somebody's home to a work place, to allow for more relationships to be examined.

"I wanted to explore the boss-employee dynamic more," Lee explains, continuing, "Rather than a ‘boomer couple versus younger couple’ setup, which we’ve seen a lot before, we thought, what if we actually made them a little bit closer in age and highlighted the generational divide between the millennial couple and the Gen Z couple?"

Charles Melton as Austin Davis, Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller in episode 201 of Beef

(Image credit: Netflix)

While the second instalment of the anthology is completely separate to the first, Lee has also revealed that the season 1 cast were still involved in season 2 in a subtle way.

"They checked in on me constantly," Lee explains of Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. "Ali visited set. Steven and Ali got popsicles and different food trucks for the crew," he shares.

Casts from both seasons also had a night out together to bond, and pass the baton from one season's cast to the next. "We had a big dinner at Mother Wolf with Steven, Ali, Cailee, Charles, Carey, and Oscar," says Lee.

Carey Mulligan suggested doing an escape room together, before they all had dinner. "It was a nice way to start the season with a passing of the torch," concludes Lee.

Beef season 2 airs on Netflix from April 16.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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