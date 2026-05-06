The answer to 'what should I watch tonight?' in an easy one, because Amandaland is back for season 2 - consider the search for a new show officially off.

After a brilliant first season and record breaking Christmas special - it was the most-watched comedy of the festive TV schedule - we finally get to catch up with Amanda in SoHa for six all-new episodes.

And there's definitely no 'awkward second season' syndrome here, as each character and their cleverly intertwined plotlines and perfectly timed one-liners return better than ever.

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Lucy Punch has done something quite incredible with the character of Amanda. Aside from turning a side character from the absolute juggernaut of Motherland into an even bigger phenomenon, she's managed to make one of TV's most irredeemable characters someone you find yourself rooting for without knowing why.

After season 1 thankfully saw the end of her liaison with the awful Johannes thankfully come to an end, Amanda is still fully ignoring the undeniable chemistry she has with downstairs neighbour, Mal - and viewers will continue to champion this union totally and furiously, until it actually happens.

Amandaland S2 Trail 🎬 - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Fans will also be pleased to see Joanna Lumley back as Felicity, continuing her apparently sole job to make Amanda feel bad. Except this time around she has more airtime - what an absolute gift. While Amanda might be sworn off dating for a while, Felicity definitely isn't, and is hitting the apps.

Joanna Lumley is delighted by this representation of dating in later years, and also by the show embracing something Felicity probably does feel, but dare not admit to - loneliness.

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"I think the main thing is, try not to be lonely in life," the actress tells the The Guardian, adding, "Loneliness is horrible, it’s sad. Being on your own isn’t lonely, but loneliness is horrid."

She continues, "Even if you don’t want to date, join a reading circle or an art class. One of my friends couldn’t draw a stick man and now she’s fabulous [at it]."

There's no surprises to hear another beloved series regular is back, and Amanda is once again joined by Anne, who is less long-suffering these days and definitely learning how to stand up to her long-term frenemy.

(Image credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

Siobhán McSweeney’s Della is sadly not as involved in the season 2 action as you might hope - it can only be assumed she was off being an incredible actress elsewhere and might've had other filming commitments.

However, this does mean some new characters can step in - cue, Harriet Webb's arrival as Mal's ex-wife Abs. Her character was spoken about during season 1 but didn't get any screen time.

If you've seen Harriet in Channel 4’s Big Boys or Sky's Mr. Bigstuff, you'll know how much of a treat you're in for. Call The Midwife fans might also implode when they see Pam Ferris take on the role of Elspeth, Amanda's neighbour - the actress was last seen in a heartbreaking moment during the midwifery show's season 15 finale.

It's slick, it's hilarious, it's British comedy at its absolute finest, and the new season of Amandaland has so much to look forward to. You'll binge through it in no time, and then the wait begins for season 3.

Amandaland airs from May 6 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.