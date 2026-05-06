What to watch tonight: Amandaland season 2 has arrived, and it's absolutely unmissable

The search is off - Amandaland is back and it's the only TV show to be tuning into tonight

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Anne (PHILIPPA DUNNE);Amanda (LUCY PUNCH) in Amandaland season 2
(Image credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

The answer to 'what should I watch tonight?' in an easy one, because Amandaland is back for season 2 - consider the search for a new show officially off.

After a brilliant first season and record breaking Christmas special - it was the most-watched comedy of the festive TV schedule - we finally get to catch up with Amanda in SoHa for six all-new episodes.

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Amandaland S2 Trail 🎬 - BBC - YouTube Amandaland S2 Trail 🎬 - BBC - YouTube
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Fans will also be pleased to see Joanna Lumley back as Felicity, continuing her apparently sole job to make Amanda feel bad. Except this time around she has more airtime - what an absolute gift. While Amanda might be sworn off dating for a while, Felicity definitely isn't, and is hitting the apps.

Joanna Lumley is delighted by this representation of dating in later years, and also by the show embracing something Felicity probably does feel, but dare not admit to - loneliness.

"I think the main thing is, try not to be lonely in life," the actress tells the The Guardian, adding, "Loneliness is horrible, it’s sad. Being on your own isn’t lonely, but loneliness is horrid."

She continues, "Even if you don’t want to date, join a reading circle or an art class. One of my friends couldn’t draw a stick man and now she’s fabulous [at it]."

There's no surprises to hear another beloved series regular is back, and Amanda is once again joined by Anne, who is less long-suffering these days and definitely learning how to stand up to her long-term frenemy.

Elspeth (PAM FERRIS);Amanda (LUCY PUNCH) in Amandaland season 2

(Image credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

Siobhán McSweeney’s Della is sadly not as involved in the season 2 action as you might hope - it can only be assumed she was off being an incredible actress elsewhere and might've had other filming commitments.

However, this does mean some new characters can step in - cue, Harriet Webb's arrival as Mal's ex-wife Abs. Her character was spoken about during season 1 but didn't get any screen time.

If you've seen Harriet in Channel 4’s Big Boys or Sky's Mr. Bigstuff, you'll know how much of a treat you're in for. Call The Midwife fans might also implode when they see Pam Ferris take on the role of Elspeth, Amanda's neighbour - the actress was last seen in a heartbreaking moment during the midwifery show's season 15 finale.

It's slick, it's hilarious, it's British comedy at its absolute finest, and the new season of Amandaland has so much to look forward to. You'll binge through it in no time, and then the wait begins for season 3.

Amandaland airs from May 6 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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